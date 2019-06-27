Trending

Ian Garrison wins US time trial title

Hagens Berman Axeon rider beats Neilson Powless by 19 seconds

Image 1 of 2

Ian Garrison en route to winning the 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial

Ian Garrison en route to winning the 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 2

The 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial podium (left to right): Neilson Powless, Ian Garrison and George Simpson

The 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial podium (left to right): Neilson Powless, Ian Garrison and George Simpson
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:58
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:19
3George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:50
4Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
5William Cooper (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale0:01:28
6Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:35
7Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon0:02:35
8Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:36
9Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon0:02:43
10Stephen Bassett (USA)0:03:13
11Conor Schunk (USA)0:03:14
12Chad Hall (USA)0:03:16
13Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:03:18
14Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:03:21
15Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:03:22
16Tim McBirney (USA)0:03:49
17Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:53
18Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Richard Arnopol (USA)0:04:12
20Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:04:19
21Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:24
22Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:27
24Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie0:04:33
25Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:45
26Eric Hill (USA)0:04:47
27Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie0:05:10
28Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:22
29Timothy Savre (USA)0:05:36
30Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:57
31Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:22
32Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:32
33William Gleason (USA)0:06:51
34Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:07:00
35Ethan Overson (USA)0:07:16
36Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:45
37Ross Kent (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:04
38Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie0:08:23
DNSEvan Hartig (USA)

