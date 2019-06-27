Ian Garrison wins US time trial title
Hagens Berman Axeon rider beats Neilson Powless by 19 seconds
Elite Men Individual Time Trial: Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:58
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:19
|3
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|4
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|5
|William Cooper (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|0:01:28
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:35
|7
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon
|0:02:35
|8
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:36
|9
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Project Echelon
|0:02:43
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA)
|0:03:13
|11
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|0:03:14
|12
|Chad Hall (USA)
|0:03:16
|13
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:18
|14
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:21
|15
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:03:22
|16
|Tim McBirney (USA)
|0:03:49
|17
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:53
|18
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|Richard Arnopol (USA)
|0:04:12
|20
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:19
|21
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:24
|22
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:27
|24
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie
|0:04:33
|25
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:45
|26
|Eric Hill (USA)
|0:04:47
|27
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie
|0:05:10
|28
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:05:22
|29
|Timothy Savre (USA)
|0:05:36
|30
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:57
|31
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:06:22
|32
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:32
|33
|William Gleason (USA)
|0:06:51
|34
|Ryan Kingsolver (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:07:00
|35
|Ethan Overson (USA)
|0:07:16
|36
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:45
|37
|Ross Kent (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:08:04
|38
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie
|0:08:23
|DNS
|Evan Hartig (USA)
