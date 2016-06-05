Rose Grant repeats as USA Marathon Champ
Kaitlyn Patterson second in Wildwood Park
Eite Women: Appling, Georgia - Appling, Georgia
The USA Cycling National Marathon Championships at Wildwood Park dodged a bullet, as expected thunderstorms did not develop, but the riders had to deal with temperatures as high as 94 (F), with humidity nearly as high. Hydration quickly became a bigger challenge for the riders than the distance.
The women's race was dominated by Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes), but she did not have an easy day of it. Kaitlin Paterson (OAM NOW) settled into second place well off the pace of Grant, but good for a podium finish.
Grant commented on the race, "It was super hard. It was about fifteen degrees hotter than last year. The first half went really well and I felt like I was racing and moving up through the men a little bit."
She added, "But the second half I was just maintaining….it was really challenging and mentally fatiguing. I had to stop at feed zone three and drink an extra bottle and after than I came around again."
Grant will head to the new Carson City Off-Road Race, the third race in the Epic Rides Series. As the series leader, Grant will be competing for a $10,00 overall check, plus $5,000 if she takes the win that day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant (USA)
|4:51:31
|2
|Kaitlyn Patterson (USA) OAM NOW/Athletic Mentors
|0:12:35
|3
|Lisa Randall (USA) Super Sport Athletic Wear Inc.
|0:59:00
|DNF
|Kate Dietrich (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
