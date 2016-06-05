Image 1 of 27 There was a Sierra Nevada moment on the podium. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 27 Cole Oberman (Ridebiker) is one of the young elite racers that are starting to get noticeable results. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 27 Ryan Woodall was riding in fourth place after 45 miles (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 27 Aaron Oakes emerging from Feed Station three. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 27 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) was riding in fifth place after 45 miles (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 27 Jordan Wakeley trying to stay cool in the humid 90-degree conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 27 Cole Oberman (Ridebiker) and Scott Hoffner were riding together with fifteen miles to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 27 Scott Hoffner riding a pretty section of singletrack in Wildwood Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 27 Payson McElveen (Ridebiker Alliance) riding to a 7th place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 27 Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) rolls past the finish line to claim his 3rd Marathon National Championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 27 Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon) overcame some mid-race energy problems to claim 2nd place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 27 Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) and Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon) have raced each other countless times over the past couple decades. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 27 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) looked cooked after finishing his race in 6th place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 27 David Flatten (US Military Endurance) also appeared that he left nothing out on the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 27 Men’s podium (L to R) Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon-Canyon) 2nd, Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) 1st, Ryan Woodall (Top Gear) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 27 Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak-Ergon) trailed Wells and Tristen Cowie at Feed Station four. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 27 Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) broke free of the pack after the halfway point and rode solo for nearly 30 miles. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 27 Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) was the pre-race favorite to repeat as champion. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 27 The front row contained plenty of endurance specialists. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 27 The Elite men are led out by Ryan Woodall (Top Gear) and Cole Oberman (Ridebiker Alliance) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 27 Cole Oberman (Ridebiker) unclipping for one of the hundreds of turns on the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 27 Jeremiah Biship (Topeak-Ergon/ Canyon) sat back in the pack for the first 30 miles. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 27 David Flatten (US Military Endurance) rounding a corner at the 24-mile mark. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 27 A rider zigzags through an oak forest. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 27 Tristan Cowie (ATA) riding with the leaders during the first 30-mile loop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 27 Charles Snyder (Cannondale Champion System) riding singletrack during the first half of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 27 Not everyone seemed interested in watching the race at Wildwood Park. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The USA Cycling National Marathon Championships at Wildwood Park dodged a bullet, as expected thunderstorms did not develop, but the riders had to deal with temperatures as high as 94 (F), with humidity nearly as high. Hydration quickly became a bigger challenge for the riders than the distance.

Todd Wells (SRAM-Troy Lee Designs) defeated Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon-Canyon) by just 1:23 to repeat as champion, while Ryan Woodall (Top Gear) from Ocala, Florida, finished third less than three minutes behind Wells.

The Columbia County course consisted of two 30-mile loops. The first half was flatter and less technical than the second half. Fortunately for the racers, over half the course benefited from the shade of oak and pine forests.

Todd Wells talked about the race, “I knew from last year that nothing happens on that first loop. Last year JB (Bishop) and I attacked so many time and we still rolled through (at the end of the lap) with a group of ten to twenty….same this year.”

By the fourth water stop at the 40-mile mark, the entire race had blown apart and nearly everyone was riding alone. Wells had opened a 90-second lead over Tristen Cowie who later faded a bit.

Wells explained, “I knew that after the first lap it was a good time to go. Guys are a little tired and you can make a bit of a difference there. So I pushed it on the singletrack, and ended up getting a gap on the road, and then kept it going to the finish.”

Wells added, “Last year I started to cramp at the end and it was fifteen degrees cooler, so the whole time I was worried about cramping….but no cramps out there. When you have the lead you can ride your own pace and not have to worry about doing accelerations.”

Jeremiah Bishop came into the race with lowered expectation due to being quite sick for two weeks.

He talked about losing contact with Wells, “I could have used some sugar when Wells attacked…it was basically like a short track attack surge. My head was throbbing from the heat and I’m like surprised I was even there in 3rd…Then I said, “I just need to punch it and try to catch these guys”, and the legs began to come around.”

Wells will head to the new Carson City Off-Road Race, the third race in the Epic Rides Series. He leads the series and will be competing for a $10,00 overall check, plus $5,000 if he takes the win that day.

