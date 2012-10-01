Walker takes women's sprint title
Lea, Crowell win points races, Massie wins Keirin
Day 3: Women: Points Race, Sprint - Men: Points Race, Keirin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (Encompass Racing)
|3
|Tela Crane (Broadmark Capital/Lake Washington Velo)
|4
|Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center Team/Cpt)
|5
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson
|6
|Anissa Cobb
|7
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|8
|Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
|9
|Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)
|16
|pts
|2
|Ian Moir (Uci Ct: Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|3
|Daniel Holloway
|9
|4
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-Ms Society/Vrc)
|8
|5
|Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered By Pure Gear)
|7
|6
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
|6
|7
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|5
|8
|Jason Meidhof (Dc Velo Limited)
|5
|9
|Lucas Binder (Sklz-Swami's Development Points Race Team/Swami's Cycling Club)
|5
|10
|John (Jackie) Simes (Uci Ct: Jamis/Sutter Home)
|4
|11
|Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing)
|3
|12
|Martin Vecchio (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles/Midwest Cycling Group)
|3
|13
|Ian Burnett (Uci Ct: Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|2
|14
|Jacob Duehring (Dna)
|2
|15
|John Tomlinson (Iscorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc Dba Iscorp Cycling Team)
|2
|20
|E Eric Johnson (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|DNF
|David DiPetrillo (Broadmark Capital/Lake Washington Velo)
|DNF
|Joe Dickerson (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing P/B Zubaz)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|25
|pts
|2
|Kevin Schiller (Dna)
|25
|3
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|23
|4
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing Pb Icedot)
|23
|5
|Robert Evans (Montano Velo Track Team)
|23
|6
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-Ms Society)
|11
|7
|Daniel Gay (Vrc)
|10
|8
|Zack Noonan (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|9
|9
|Karl Erickson (Colobikelaw.Com)
|8
|10
|Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|8
|11
|Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|8
|12
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge
|7
|13
|Joe Prettyman (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)
|3
|14
|David Moyer (Xxx Racing)
|2
|DNF
|Thomas Briney (Xxx Racing)
|DNF
|Raul Arias J.R. (Sjbc/San Jose Bicycle Club)
|DNF
|Brent DelRosario (Track Teams By Wahu)
|DNF
|David McCook (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Guy Tucker (Hsp/Herriott Sports Performance)
|DNF
|Stuart Press (Velo Club Lagrange)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|39
|pts
|2
|Daniel Holloway
|24
|3
|Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing)
|17
|4
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|16
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing Pb Icedot)
|15
|6
|Ian Moir (Uci Ct: Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|7
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)
|11
|8
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|11
|9
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-Ms Society/Vrc)
|7
|10
|Kevin Schiller (Dna)
|6
|11
|Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered By Pure Gear)
|6
|12
|Robert Evans (Montano Velo Track Team)
|5
|13
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
|5
|14
|John (Jackie) Simes (Uci Ct: Jamis/Sutter Home)
|5
|15
|Jason Meidhof (Dc Velo Limited)
|4
|16
|Karl Erickson (Colobikelaw.Com)
|3
|17
|Martin Vecchio (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles/Midwest Cycling Group)
|1
|18
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-Ms Society)
|1
|19
|Daniel Gay (Vrc)
|20
|Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|21
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge
|22
|Zack Noonan (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|DNF
|Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|DNF
|Lucas Binder (Sklz-Swami's Development Points Race Team/Swami's Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacquelyn Crowell (U.S.A. National Team)
|32
|pts
|2
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|32
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (Now And Novartis For Ms/Now Cycling)
|26
|4
|Lauren Hall (Uci Wpt: Tibco To The Top)
|18
|5
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|9
|6
|Korina Huizar (Metromint Cycling)
|9
|7
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)
|7
|8
|Kate Wilson (Home Depot Center Team/Cpt)
|5
|9
|Neva Day (Cog Cycling/Cog Cycling)
|3
|10
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens/Cannondale/Helens Racing)
|1
|11
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|1
|12
|Jennifer Zierke (Team Tibco Ii)
|13
|Shannon Bhatia (Team Tibco Ii)
|14
|Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)
|15
|Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Tara McCormick (Exergy Twenty12)
|DNF
|Kristen Meshberg (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|DNF
|Heather Ross (Team Tibco Ii)
|DNF
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom/Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|DNF
|Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/Cog Cycling)
|DNF
|Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|0:00:11.188
|2
|Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|3
|Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
|4
|Dan Birman (Brihop Cycling)
|5
|Jonathan Fraley (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|6
|Conor Klupar (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing Nw)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|0:00:11.296
|2
|TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
|3
|Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|4
|Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
|5
|Ryan Hieb
|6
|Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|0:00:10.922
|2
|Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|3
|Conor Klupar (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing Nw)
|4
|Ryan Hieb
|5
|Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
|6
|Robert Mayfield (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|0:00:11.313
|2
|Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
|3
|Stephen McLaughry (Bike Central)
|4
|Nelson Li (Brauer - Mick Management)
|5
|Jason Garner (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|6
|Dan Birman (Brihop Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
|0:00:10.953
|2
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|3
|Jonathan Fraley (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|4
|Martin Houston (Hammer Racing Team- Tvg Ltd.)
|5
|Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|2
|Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|3
|Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|4
|TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
|5
|Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
|6
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|7
|Jonathan Fraley (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|8
|Dan Birman (Brihop Cycling)
|9
|Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
|10
|Ryan Hieb
|11
|Conor Klupar (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing Nw)
|12
|Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madalyn Godby (Encompass Racing)
|0:00:11.830
|2
|Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
|0:00:12.067
|3
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson
|0:00:12.120
|4
|Tela Crane (Broadmark Capital/Lake Washington Velo)
|0:00:12.299
|5
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|0:00:12.397
|6
|Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center Team/Cpt)
|0:00:12.508
|7
|Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
|0:00:12.529
|8
|Anissa Cobb
|0:00:12.601
|9
|Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)
|0:00:13.598
