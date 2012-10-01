Trending

Walker takes women's sprint title

Lea, Crowell win points races, Massie wins Keirin

Women - Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
2Madalyn Godby (Encompass Racing)
3Tela Crane (Broadmark Capital/Lake Washington Velo)
4Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center Team/Cpt)
5Melissa (Missy) Erickson
6Anissa Cobb
7Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
8Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
9Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)

Men - Heat 2 - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)16pts
2Ian Moir (Uci Ct: Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
3Daniel Holloway9
4Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-Ms Society/Vrc)8
5Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered By Pure Gear)7
6Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)6
7Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)5
8Jason Meidhof (Dc Velo Limited)5
9Lucas Binder (Sklz-Swami's Development Points Race Team/Swami's Cycling Club)5
10John (Jackie) Simes (Uci Ct: Jamis/Sutter Home)4
11Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing)3
12Martin Vecchio (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles/Midwest Cycling Group)3
13Ian Burnett (Uci Ct: Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)2
14Jacob Duehring (Dna)2
15John Tomlinson (Iscorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc Dba Iscorp Cycling Team)2
20E Eric Johnson (Slalom Consulting Racing)
DNFDavid DiPetrillo (Broadmark Capital/Lake Washington Velo)
DNFJoe Dickerson (Mcguire Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing P/B Zubaz)

Men - Heat 1 - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)25pts
2Kevin Schiller (Dna)25
3Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)23
4Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing Pb Icedot)23
5Robert Evans (Montano Velo Track Team)23
6Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-Ms Society)11
7Daniel Gay (Vrc)10
8Zack Noonan (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)9
9Karl Erickson (Colobikelaw.Com)8
10Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)8
11Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)8
12Charles (Joe) Eldridge7
13Joe Prettyman (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)3
14David Moyer (Xxx Racing)2
DNFThomas Briney (Xxx Racing)
DNFRaul Arias J.R. (Sjbc/San Jose Bicycle Club)
DNFBrent DelRosario (Track Teams By Wahu)
DNFDavid McCook (Mcguire Cycling Team)
DNFGuy Tucker (Hsp/Herriott Sports Performance)
DNFStuart Press (Velo Club Lagrange)

Men - Finals - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)39pts
2Daniel Holloway24
3Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing)17
4Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)16
5Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing Pb Icedot)15
6Ian Moir (Uci Ct: Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)14
7Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)11
8Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)11
9Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-Ms Society/Vrc)7
10Kevin Schiller (Dna)6
11Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered By Pure Gear)6
12Robert Evans (Montano Velo Track Team)5
13Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)5
14John (Jackie) Simes (Uci Ct: Jamis/Sutter Home)5
15Jason Meidhof (Dc Velo Limited)4
16Karl Erickson (Colobikelaw.Com)3
17Martin Vecchio (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles/Midwest Cycling Group)1
18Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-Ms Society)1
19Daniel Gay (Vrc)
20Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
21Charles (Joe) Eldridge
22Zack Noonan (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
DNFGriffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
DNFLucas Binder (Sklz-Swami's Development Points Race Team/Swami's Cycling Club)

Women - Finals - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacquelyn Crowell (U.S.A. National Team)32pts
2Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)32
3Elizabeth Newell (Now And Novartis For Ms/Now Cycling)26
4Lauren Hall (Uci Wpt: Tibco To The Top)18
5Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)9
6Korina Huizar (Metromint Cycling)9
7Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling P/B Veloforma)7
8Kate Wilson (Home Depot Center Team/Cpt)5
9Neva Day (Cog Cycling/Cog Cycling)3
10Shelby Reynolds (Helens/Cannondale/Helens Racing)1
11Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)1
12Jennifer Zierke (Team Tibco Ii)
13Shannon Bhatia (Team Tibco Ii)
14Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)
15Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFTara McCormick (Exergy Twenty12)
DNFKristen Meshberg (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
DNFHeather Ross (Team Tibco Ii)
DNFJulia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom/Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
DNFMorgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/Cog Cycling)
DNFNorrene Godfrey (Rubicon Cycling)

Men - Round 2 Heat 2 - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)0:00:11.188
2Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
3Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
4Dan Birman (Brihop Cycling)
5Jonathan Fraley (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
6Conor Klupar (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing Nw)

Men - Round 2 Heat 1 - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)0:00:11.296
2TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
3Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
4Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
5Ryan Hieb
6Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)

Men - Round 1 Heat 3 - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)0:00:10.922
2Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
3Conor Klupar (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing Nw)
4Ryan Hieb
5Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
6Robert Mayfield (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)

Men - Round 1 Heat 2 - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)0:00:11.313
2Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
3Stephen McLaughry (Bike Central)
4Nelson Li (Brauer - Mick Management)
5Jason Garner (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
6Dan Birman (Brihop Cycling)

Men - Round 1 Heat 1 - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)0:00:10.953
2Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
3Jonathan Fraley (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
4Martin Houston (Hammer Racing Team- Tvg Ltd.)
5Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)

Men - Final - Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
3Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
4TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
5Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
6Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
7Jonathan Fraley (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
8Dan Birman (Brihop Cycling)
9Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
10Ryan Hieb
11Conor Klupar (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing Nw)
12Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)

Women - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madalyn Godby (Encompass Racing)0:00:11.830
2Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)0:00:12.067
3Melissa (Missy) Erickson0:00:12.120
4Tela Crane (Broadmark Capital/Lake Washington Velo)0:00:12.299
5Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)0:00:12.397
6Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center Team/Cpt)0:00:12.508
7Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)0:00:12.529
8Anissa Cobb0:00:12.601
9Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)0:00:13.598

