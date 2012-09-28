Trending

Full Results

Women - 500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madalyn Godby (enCompass Racing)0:00:35.955
2Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:00:36.131
3Melissa (Missy) Erickson0:00:36.940
4Anissa Cobb0:00:37.338
5Dana Feiss (CPT)0:00:37.351
6Tela Crane (Broadmark Capital)0:00:37.564
7Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)0:00:37.758
8Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)0:00:37.808
9Gea Johnson (Team Green Choice/Team RPM/Airpark Bikes)0:00:37.919
10Mary Glenn Carrasco0:00:40.168
11Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing)0:00:40.546
12Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten)0:00:41.190
13JASMINE ZAMORA0:00:41.456
14leigh balkom (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:00:42.255
15Adrienne Belliveau (Team TIBCO II)0:00:43.297

Men's Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TJ Mathieson (Velocity Sports Perf)0:00:46.336
1Giddeon Massie (Velocity Sports Perf)
1Andrew Lakatosh (Velocity Sports Perf)
2Danny Robertson (Three's A Party)0:00:46.445
2Nathan Koch (Three's A Party)
2Matthew Baranoski (Three's A Party)
3Jeffrey Whiteman (Brihop/Garner Compos)0:00:49.557
3Jeffrey Whiteman (Brihop/Garner Compos)
3Jason Garner (Brihop/Garner Compos)
3Dan Birman (Brihop/Garner Compos)
4Robert Mayfield (Tyson's Cerious Whit)0:00:51.097
4Martin Houston (Tyson's Cerious Whit)
4Ryan Hieb (Tyson's Cerious Whit)

Men's Scratch Race - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway0:09:08.422
2Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
3John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
4Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
5Jacob Duehring (DNA)
6Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
7David Moyer (xXx Racing)
8David McCook (McGuire Cycling Team)
9Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered by Pure Gear)
10Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
11David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
12Ryan Schneider (Team Simple Green)
13Charles (Joe) Eldridge
14Raul Arias J.R. (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)
15Ryan Hieb
16Jason Meidhof (DC Velo Limited)
17Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
18Thomas Briney (xXx Racing)
19E Eric Johnson (Slalom Consulting Racing)
DNFJoe Prettyman (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)

Men's Scratch Race - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:09:18.750
2Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
3Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
4Kevin Schiller (DNA)
5Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Daniel Gay (VRC)
7Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
8Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
9Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
10Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
11Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
12Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
13David DiPetrillo (Hagens Berman Cycling)
14Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
15Guy Tucker (HSP/Herriott Sports Performance)
16Martin Vecchio (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
17Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
18Brent DelRosario (Wolverine Sports Club)
19Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
20Vincent Juarez (Team Mike's Bikes)

Men's Scratch Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:18:12.600
2Daniel Holloway
3Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
4Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
5Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
6Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
7Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
8Kevin Schiller (DNA)
9Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
10Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
11Jacob Duehring (DNA)
12Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
13 (-1 lap)Daniel Gay (VRC)
14Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
15David Moyer (xXx Racing)
16Ryan Schneider (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion/Cycles Veloce)
17David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
18Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
19Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
20 (-2 laps)Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
DNFDavid McCook (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFAustin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered by Pure Gear)
DNFJohn (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
DNFJeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)

Women's Scratch Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (TIBCO to The Top)0:12:54.890
2Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
3 (-1 lap)Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
4Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
5Shelby Reynolds (Helens/Cannondale/Helens Racing)
6Neva Day (NOW Cycling/Now Cycling)
7Kate Wilson (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
8Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
9Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing)
10Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)
11Shannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II)
12Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing)
13Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
14Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
15Korina Huizar (Metromint Cycling)
16Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
17Morgan Kapp (NOW Cycling/Now Cycling)
18Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten)
19Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
20Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
DNFLinsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
DNFNorrene Godfrey (Rubicon Cycling)

Men's Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:04:32.998
2Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:04:39.867
3Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough)0:04:41.975
4Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:04:45.444
5Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:46.906
6Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:04:48.206
7Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:04:49.958
8Jason Meidhof (DC Velo Limited)0:04:51.416
9Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)0:04:52.222
10Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)0:04:54.306
11Joe Prettyman (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:04:57.205
12Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle and Ski)0:05:03.282
13Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)0:05:03.745
14Joe Kolling (Team Werks)0:05:05.249
15Shannon Fox0:05:28.382
16Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)0:05:29.777

Women's Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (TIBCO to The Top)0:03:48.581
2Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:03:51.224
3Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)0:03:53.253
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:03:55.596
5Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:03:55.490
6Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)0:03:56.008
7Neva Day (NOW Cycling/Now Cycling)0:03:56.305
8Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing)0:04:00.297
9Adrienne Belliveau (Team TIBCO II)0:04:04.612
10Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)0:04:05.561
11Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:04:10.990
12JASMINE ZAMORA0:04:12.017
13MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)0:04:12.145
14Kate Wilson (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)0:04:12.835
15Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)0:04:13.871
16Laurel Green (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)0:04:14.027
17Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:04:15.831
18Sheryl Lambert0:04:16.481
19Beth Butrymowicz0:04:17.107
20Mary Ellen Allen (Webcor)0:04:18.261
21Andi Smith (Kalyra)0:04:22.522

