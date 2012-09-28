Moir, Hall top Scratch Race championships
Lea, Hall win pursuits, Godby takes 500
Day 1: Men: Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race, Team Sprint - Women: 500m TT, Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madalyn Godby (enCompass Racing)
|0:00:35.955
|2
|Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:00:36.131
|3
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson
|0:00:36.940
|4
|Anissa Cobb
|0:00:37.338
|5
|Dana Feiss (CPT)
|0:00:37.351
|6
|Tela Crane (Broadmark Capital)
|0:00:37.564
|7
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|0:00:37.758
|8
|Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
|0:00:37.808
|9
|Gea Johnson (Team Green Choice/Team RPM/Airpark Bikes)
|0:00:37.919
|10
|Mary Glenn Carrasco
|0:00:40.168
|11
|Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing)
|0:00:40.546
|12
|Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:41.190
|13
|JASMINE ZAMORA
|0:00:41.456
|14
|leigh balkom (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|0:00:42.255
|15
|Adrienne Belliveau (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:43.297
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TJ Mathieson (Velocity Sports Perf)
|0:00:46.336
|1
|Giddeon Massie (Velocity Sports Perf)
|1
|Andrew Lakatosh (Velocity Sports Perf)
|2
|Danny Robertson (Three's A Party)
|0:00:46.445
|2
|Nathan Koch (Three's A Party)
|2
|Matthew Baranoski (Three's A Party)
|3
|Jeffrey Whiteman (Brihop/Garner Compos)
|0:00:49.557
|3
|Jeffrey Whiteman (Brihop/Garner Compos)
|3
|Jason Garner (Brihop/Garner Compos)
|3
|Dan Birman (Brihop/Garner Compos)
|4
|Robert Mayfield (Tyson's Cerious Whit)
|0:00:51.097
|4
|Martin Houston (Tyson's Cerious Whit)
|4
|Ryan Hieb (Tyson's Cerious Whit)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway
|0:09:08.422
|2
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|3
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|4
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|5
|Jacob Duehring (DNA)
|6
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|7
|David Moyer (xXx Racing)
|8
|David McCook (McGuire Cycling Team)
|9
|Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered by Pure Gear)
|10
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|11
|David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
|12
|Ryan Schneider (Team Simple Green)
|13
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge
|14
|Raul Arias J.R. (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)
|15
|Ryan Hieb
|16
|Jason Meidhof (DC Velo Limited)
|17
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|18
|Thomas Briney (xXx Racing)
|19
|E Eric Johnson (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|DNF
|Joe Prettyman (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:09:18.750
|2
|Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|3
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|4
|Kevin Schiller (DNA)
|5
|Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|Daniel Gay (VRC)
|7
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|8
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|9
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|10
|Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|11
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|12
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|13
|David DiPetrillo (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|14
|Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|15
|Guy Tucker (HSP/Herriott Sports Performance)
|16
|Martin Vecchio (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
|17
|Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|18
|Brent DelRosario (Wolverine Sports Club)
|19
|Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
|20
|Vincent Juarez (Team Mike's Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:18:12.600
|2
|Daniel Holloway
|3
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|4
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|5
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|6
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|7
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|8
|Kevin Schiller (DNA)
|9
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|10
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|11
|Jacob Duehring (DNA)
|12
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|13 (-1 lap)
|Daniel Gay (VRC)
|14
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|15
|David Moyer (xXx Racing)
|16
|Ryan Schneider (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion/Cycles Veloce)
|17
|David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
|18
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|19
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|20 (-2 laps)
|Kenneth Williams (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|DNF
|David McCook (McGuire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling Powered by Pure Gear)
|DNF
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:12:54.890
|2
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|3 (-1 lap)
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|4
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|5
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens/Cannondale/Helens Racing)
|6
|Neva Day (NOW Cycling/Now Cycling)
|7
|Kate Wilson (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
|8
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|9
|Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing)
|10
|Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)
|11
|Shannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II)
|12
|Lindsay Felker (Peterson Racing)
|13
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|14
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|15
|Korina Huizar (Metromint Cycling)
|16
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|17
|Morgan Kapp (NOW Cycling/Now Cycling)
|18
|Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten)
|19
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
|20
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|DNF
|Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|DNF
|Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:04:32.998
|2
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|0:04:39.867
|3
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough)
|0:04:41.975
|4
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:04:45.444
|5
|Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:46.906
|6
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:04:48.206
|7
|Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|0:04:49.958
|8
|Jason Meidhof (DC Velo Limited)
|0:04:51.416
|9
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|0:04:52.222
|10
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|0:04:54.306
|11
|Joe Prettyman (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:04:57.205
|12
|Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle and Ski)
|0:05:03.282
|13
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:05:03.745
|14
|Joe Kolling (Team Werks)
|0:05:05.249
|15
|Shannon Fox
|0:05:28.382
|16
|Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|0:05:29.777
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:03:48.581
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|0:03:51.224
|3
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:03:53.253
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|0:03:55.596
|5
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:03:55.490
|6
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
|0:03:56.008
|7
|Neva Day (NOW Cycling/Now Cycling)
|0:03:56.305
|8
|Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:04:00.297
|9
|Adrienne Belliveau (Team TIBCO II)
|0:04:04.612
|10
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|0:04:05.561
|11
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:04:10.990
|12
|JASMINE ZAMORA
|0:04:12.017
|13
|MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
|0:04:12.145
|14
|Kate Wilson (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
|0:04:12.835
|15
|Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)
|0:04:13.871
|16
|Laurel Green (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
|0:04:14.027
|17
|Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|0:04:15.831
|18
|Sheryl Lambert
|0:04:16.481
|19
|Beth Butrymowicz
|0:04:17.107
|20
|Mary Ellen Allen (Webcor)
|0:04:18.261
|21
|Andi Smith (Kalyra)
|0:04:22.522
