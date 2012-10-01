Trending

Lea/Simes, Compton/Higgins win Madison titles

Baranoski takes kilo

Full results

Men - Para - BVI Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:10.651
1Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
2Karl Erickson (Colobikelaw.Com)0:01:11.001
2Chester Triplett (Colobikelaw.Com)

Men - Para - C3 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Paxton0:01:17.993
2William Mitchel-Chesebro (Get Crackin'-Ms Society/Vrc)0:01:19.691

Men - Para - C4 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing P/B Zubaz)0:01:12.055
2Jonathan Copsey (Paralympic National Team)0:01:13.093
3Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)0:01:16.671
4Jeffrey Martin (Crank Cycling)0:01:16.794
5steve kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:01:23.790

Men - Para - C5 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Juarez (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:13.048
2Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bic)0:01:18.310

Men - Kilometer Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)0:01:03.222
2TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)0:01:04.481
3Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)0:01:04.882
4Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:01:07.099
5Quinn Hatfield (Velo Club Lagrange)0:01:07.604
6Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)0:01:07.853
7Martin Houston (Hammer Racing Team- Tvg Ltd.)0:01:08.468
8Jason Garner (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)0:01:08.735
9Bobby Walthour IV0:01:08.811
10Stephen McLaughry (Bike Central)0:01:08.970
11Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)0:01:08.979
12Jay Wolkoff (Radsport Cycling Team)0:01:09.538
13Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)0:01:09.734
14David Broekema (Mrberkeley/White Oak/Norcal Elite Cycling)0:01:10.368
15Ian Schlarman (Crest/Rbm Cycling)0:01:10.537
16Joe Dickerson (Mcguire Cycling Team)0:01:10.981
17Christopher Blevins (Team Rts Revolution)0:01:11.493
18Stuart Press (Velo Club Lagrange)0:01:11.645
19Douglas Northcott (Velo Club Lagrange)0:01:14.039
20Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)0:01:18.014
DNSDaniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)

Women - Para - C2 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Sobchik (U S Paralympics)0:00:49.208

Women - Para BVI Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Lisa Turnbull0:01:20.078
Kara Vatthauer
1Mackenzie Woodring
2Rachael Scdoris

Women - Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madalyn Godby (Broadmark Encompass)0:00:35.564
1Tela Crane (Broadmark Encompass)
2Dana Feiss (Panda Express)0:00:36.994
2Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Panda Express)
3Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)0:00:37.129
3Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
4Erin Glover (Portlandia)0:00:38.408
4Anissa Cobb (Portlandia)
5Emily Thurston (Hwtpp Team Sprint)0:00:39.126
5Mary Glenn Carrasco (Hwtpp Team Sprint)
6Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten)0:00:42.229
6Elizabeth Carter (Vanderkitten)

Men - Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-)34pts
1Jackie Simes III (Pure Energy Cycling-)34
2Daniel Holloway (Optum Raleigh)29
2Ian Moir (Optum Raleigh)29
3Austin Carroll (More Than Sport)20
3Guy East (More Than Sport)20
4Collin Berry (H B Kraken)14
4Danny Heeley (H B Kraken)14
5Zachary Kovalcik (Rothe Training)7
5Stefan Rothe (Rothe Training)7
6Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)5
6Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1)5
7Andrew Kruse (Detroit / Minneapoli)1
7Martin Vecchio (Detroit / Minneapoli)1
DNFBrent DelRosario (Dc Velo Wolverines)
DNFRobert Evans (Mcguire Cycling Team)
DNFDavid McCook (Mcguire Cycling Team)
DNFJason Meidhof (Dc Velo Wolverines)

Women - Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cari Higgins (Taint Slow)23pts
1Katherine Compton (Taint Slow)1
2Kate Wilson (Walshy's Girls)17
2Lauren Hall (Walshy's Girls)17
3Morgan Kapp (Now / Cog)8
3Neva Day (Now / Cog)8
4Shelby Reynolds (The Twins!)2
4Tara McCormick (The Twins!)2
5Linsey Hamilton (Sizzle Speed)2
5Erin Glover (Sizzle Speed)2
6Emily Thurston (Rubicon)2
6Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon)2
DNFAlissa Maglaty (Bike Central)1
DNFLindsay Felker (Bike Central)1

