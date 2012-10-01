Lea/Simes, Compton/Higgins win Madison titles
Baranoski takes kilo
Day 4: Women: Team Sprint, Madison, Para TT - Men: Kilo, Madison, Para TT
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:10.651
|1
|Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|2
|Karl Erickson (Colobikelaw.Com)
|0:01:11.001
|2
|Chester Triplett (Colobikelaw.Com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Paxton
|0:01:17.993
|2
|William Mitchel-Chesebro (Get Crackin'-Ms Society/Vrc)
|0:01:19.691
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing P/B Zubaz)
|0:01:12.055
|2
|Jonathan Copsey (Paralympic National Team)
|0:01:13.093
|3
|Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)
|0:01:16.671
|4
|Jeffrey Martin (Crank Cycling)
|0:01:16.794
|5
|steve kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|0:01:23.790
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Juarez (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:13.048
|2
|Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bic)
|0:01:18.310
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|0:01:03.222
|2
|TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group P/B Atomic)
|0:01:04.481
|3
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|0:01:04.882
|4
|Danny Robertson (Wdt-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|0:01:07.099
|5
|Quinn Hatfield (Velo Club Lagrange)
|0:01:07.604
|6
|Nathan Koch (Bike Religion)
|0:01:07.853
|7
|Martin Houston (Hammer Racing Team- Tvg Ltd.)
|0:01:08.468
|8
|Jason Garner (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|0:01:08.735
|9
|Bobby Walthour IV
|0:01:08.811
|10
|Stephen McLaughry (Bike Central)
|0:01:08.970
|11
|Jeffrey Whiteman (George Garner Cyclery Track Team)
|0:01:08.979
|12
|Jay Wolkoff (Radsport Cycling Team)
|0:01:09.538
|13
|Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)
|0:01:09.734
|14
|David Broekema (Mrberkeley/White Oak/Norcal Elite Cycling)
|0:01:10.368
|15
|Ian Schlarman (Crest/Rbm Cycling)
|0:01:10.537
|16
|Joe Dickerson (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|0:01:10.981
|17
|Christopher Blevins (Team Rts Revolution)
|0:01:11.493
|18
|Stuart Press (Velo Club Lagrange)
|0:01:11.645
|19
|Douglas Northcott (Velo Club Lagrange)
|0:01:14.039
|20
|Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|0:01:18.014
|DNS
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Sobchik (U S Paralympics)
|0:00:49.208
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Lisa Turnbull
|0:01:20.078
|Kara Vatthauer
|1
|Mackenzie Woodring
|2
|Rachael Scdoris
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madalyn Godby (Broadmark Encompass)
|0:00:35.564
|1
|Tela Crane (Broadmark Encompass)
|2
|Dana Feiss (Panda Express)
|0:00:36.994
|2
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Panda Express)
|3
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|0:00:37.129
|3
|Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
|4
|Erin Glover (Portlandia)
|0:00:38.408
|4
|Anissa Cobb (Portlandia)
|5
|Emily Thurston (Hwtpp Team Sprint)
|0:00:39.126
|5
|Mary Glenn Carrasco (Hwtpp Team Sprint)
|6
|Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:42.229
|6
|Elizabeth Carter (Vanderkitten)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-)
|34
|pts
|1
|Jackie Simes III (Pure Energy Cycling-)
|34
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Optum Raleigh)
|29
|2
|Ian Moir (Optum Raleigh)
|29
|3
|Austin Carroll (More Than Sport)
|20
|3
|Guy East (More Than Sport)
|20
|4
|Collin Berry (H B Kraken)
|14
|4
|Danny Heeley (H B Kraken)
|14
|5
|Zachary Kovalcik (Rothe Training)
|7
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Rothe Training)
|7
|6
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|5
|6
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|5
|7
|Andrew Kruse (Detroit / Minneapoli)
|1
|7
|Martin Vecchio (Detroit / Minneapoli)
|1
|DNF
|Brent DelRosario (Dc Velo Wolverines)
|DNF
|Robert Evans (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David McCook (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jason Meidhof (Dc Velo Wolverines)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cari Higgins (Taint Slow)
|23
|pts
|1
|Katherine Compton (Taint Slow)
|1
|2
|Kate Wilson (Walshy's Girls)
|17
|2
|Lauren Hall (Walshy's Girls)
|17
|3
|Morgan Kapp (Now / Cog)
|8
|3
|Neva Day (Now / Cog)
|8
|4
|Shelby Reynolds (The Twins!)
|2
|4
|Tara McCormick (The Twins!)
|2
|5
|Linsey Hamilton (Sizzle Speed)
|2
|5
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Speed)
|2
|6
|Emily Thurston (Rubicon)
|2
|6
|Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon)
|2
|DNF
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|1
|DNF
|Lindsay Felker (Bike Central)
|1
