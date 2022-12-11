Musgrave crowned Junior Women's champion at US cyclocross nationals

Kaya Musgrave (Bear CX) won the women’s junior 17-18 title at the US Cyclocross National Championships in Hartford, Connecticut. The early battle with silver medalist Samantha Scott (CompEdge Racing) fell apart when Scott took a spill on the second lap and could not gain back the lost time.

Greta Kilburn (Green Mountain CX) took the bronze with time to spare ahead of Ella Brenneman (CXHAIRS DEVO: Trek Bikes) in fourth and Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling) in fifth.

Scott, who finished fifth in the 17-18 division last year in DuPage County, came into Hartford with momentum this season, scoring six podiums this season including a pair of wins at North Carolina Grand Prix in late November. Musgrave, who was the bronze medalist last year, came in with four podiums, trailing Scott both times in North Carolina for second. The two were expected to make it an interesting contest.

The duo were locked together at the front of the race almost immediately. Scott took an early bike change which allowed Musgrave to move to the lead but the tandem effort stayed intact.

On the second circuit with two laps to go, Scott slid out in a slippery mud section just before the twisting section of triple run-ups. She was at a standstill for almost 20 seconds to make adjustments to her drivetrain, but the delay allowed Musgrave to charge alone to the front. Even with the mishap, Scott maintained her second-place position.

“I think I just tried to keep it smooth and waited when it was my time to go,” Musgrave said at the finish. “I was really worried because I still had half the race to go [after Scott crashed]. I just kept it smooth and tried not to expend too much energy. I did not expect this one, and I am stoked.”