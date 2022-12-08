USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships past winners

By Cycling News
published

Champions 1992-2021

Elite Women's podium, winner Clara Honsinger (centre), Raylyn Nuss, Sunny Gilbert
Elite Women's podium, winner Clara Honsinger (centre), Raylyn Nuss, Sunny Gilbert (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Elite Men
YearChampion
2021Eric Brunner
2020cancelled due to COVID-19
2019Gage Hecht
2018-2019Stephen Hyde
2017-2018Stephen Hyde
2017Stephen Hyde
2016Jeremy Powers
2015Jeremy Powers
2014Jeremy Powers
2013Jonathan Page
2012Jeremy Powers
2011* race shifted from Dec-Jan
2010Todd Wells
2009Tim Johnson
2008Ryan Trebon
2007Tim Johnson
2006Ryan Trebon
2005Todd Wells
2004Jonathan Page
2003Jonathan Page
2002Jonathan Page
2001Todd Wells
2000Tim Johnson
1999Mark Gullickson
1998Frank McCormack
1997Mark McCormack
1996Frank McCormack
1995Jan Wiejack
1994Jan Wiejack
1993Don Myrah
1992Mark Howe
Women
YearChampion
2021Clara Honsinger
2020Cancelled due to COVID-19
2019Clara Honsinger
2018-2019Katie Compton
2017-2018Katie Compton
2017Katie Compton
2016Katie Compton
2015Katie Compton
2014Katie Compton
2013Katie Compton
2012Katie Compton
2011* race shifted from Dec-Jan
2010Katie Compton
2009Katie Compton
2008Katie Compton
2007Katie Compton
2006Katie Compton
2005Katie Compton
2004Katie Compton
2003Alison Dunlap
2002Ann Grande
2001Alison Dunlap
2000Alison Dunlap
1999Alison Dunlap
1998Alison Dunlap
1997Alison Dunlap
1996Shari Kain
1995Jan Bolland
1994Shari Kain
1993Lisa Muhich
1992Lisa Muhich
U23 Men
2014Logan Owen
2013Yannick Eckmann
2012Zach McDonald
2010Danny Summerhill
2009Danny Summerhill
2008Nicholas Weighall
2007Bjorn Selander
2006Jesse Anthony
2005Troy Wells
2004Jesse Anthony
2003Jesse Anthony
2002Adam Craig
2001Adam Craig
2000Ben Jacques-Maynes
1999Tim Johnson
1998Tim Johnson
1997Jonathan Page
1996Jonathan Page
Junior Men
2014Peter Goguen
2013Logan Owen
2012Logan Owen
2010Jeff Bahnson
2009Cody Kaiser
2008Zach McDonald
2007Luke Keough
2006Danny Summerhill
2005Danny Summerhill
2004Bjorn Selander
2003Jamey Driscoll
2002Jesse Anthony
2001Mike House
2000Josh Anthony
1999Matt Kelly
1998Matt Kelly
1997Danny Pate
1996Ryan Miller

