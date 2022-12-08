USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships past winners
Champions 1992-2021
|Year
|Champion
|2021
|Eric Brunner
|2020
|cancelled due to COVID-19
|2019
|Gage Hecht
|2018-2019
|Stephen Hyde
|2017-2018
|Stephen Hyde
|2017
|Stephen Hyde
|2016
|Jeremy Powers
|2015
|Jeremy Powers
|2014
|Jeremy Powers
|2013
|Jonathan Page
|2012
|Jeremy Powers
|2011
|* race shifted from Dec-Jan
|2010
|Todd Wells
|2009
|Tim Johnson
|2008
|Ryan Trebon
|2007
|Tim Johnson
|2006
|Ryan Trebon
|2005
|Todd Wells
|2004
|Jonathan Page
|2003
|Jonathan Page
|2002
|Jonathan Page
|2001
|Todd Wells
|2000
|Tim Johnson
|1999
|Mark Gullickson
|1998
|Frank McCormack
|1997
|Mark McCormack
|1996
|Frank McCormack
|1995
|Jan Wiejack
|1994
|Jan Wiejack
|1993
|Don Myrah
|1992
|Mark Howe
|Year
|Champion
|2021
|Clara Honsinger
|2020
|Cancelled due to COVID-19
|2019
|Clara Honsinger
|2018-2019
|Katie Compton
|2017-2018
|Katie Compton
|2017
|Katie Compton
|2016
|Katie Compton
|2015
|Katie Compton
|2014
|Katie Compton
|2013
|Katie Compton
|2012
|Katie Compton
|2011
|* race shifted from Dec-Jan
|2010
|Katie Compton
|2009
|Katie Compton
|2008
|Katie Compton
|2007
|Katie Compton
|2006
|Katie Compton
|2005
|Katie Compton
|2004
|Katie Compton
|2003
|Alison Dunlap
|2002
|Ann Grande
|2001
|Alison Dunlap
|2000
|Alison Dunlap
|1999
|Alison Dunlap
|1998
|Alison Dunlap
|1997
|Alison Dunlap
|1996
|Shari Kain
|1995
|Jan Bolland
|1994
|Shari Kain
|1993
|Lisa Muhich
|1992
|Lisa Muhich
|2014
|Logan Owen
|2013
|Yannick Eckmann
|2012
|Zach McDonald
|2010
|Danny Summerhill
|2009
|Danny Summerhill
|2008
|Nicholas Weighall
|2007
|Bjorn Selander
|2006
|Jesse Anthony
|2005
|Troy Wells
|2004
|Jesse Anthony
|2003
|Jesse Anthony
|2002
|Adam Craig
|2001
|Adam Craig
|2000
|Ben Jacques-Maynes
|1999
|Tim Johnson
|1998
|Tim Johnson
|1997
|Jonathan Page
|1996
|Jonathan Page
|2014
|Peter Goguen
|2013
|Logan Owen
|2012
|Logan Owen
|2010
|Jeff Bahnson
|2009
|Cody Kaiser
|2008
|Zach McDonald
|2007
|Luke Keough
|2006
|Danny Summerhill
|2005
|Danny Summerhill
|2004
|Bjorn Selander
|2003
|Jamey Driscoll
|2002
|Jesse Anthony
|2001
|Mike House
|2000
|Josh Anthony
|1999
|Matt Kelly
|1998
|Matt Kelly
|1997
|Danny Pate
|1996
|Ryan Miller
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kids' bike deals: Savings on children's bikes from balance bikes upwardsThere's no need to spend big on their next bike, you can save money with the best kids' bike deals as Christmas approaches
-
Best cheap cycling shoes: Save big on shoes from top brandsTake advantage of some great deals on cycling shoes
-
Best exercise bike deals: Indoor cycling discounts for everyoneDeals for cyclists of all levels, from budget exercise bikes to integrated smart bikes and all the accessories you could think of
-
Testing the new Fizik Artica GTX Tempo winter boots in near-freezing weatherCan you make a winter boot that doesn’t feel like a winter boot?