Andrew August powers to solo victory for US Junior Men's cyclocross national title

Andrew “AJ” August (Finkraft Junior Cycling) dominated the men’s junior 17-18 contest by riding solo for the second half of the race and took the victory at the US Cyclocross National Championships.

The silver medalist from last year broke away from defending champion Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling) on the third lap and sailed to the finish, leaving White with the silver medal this time out. David Thompson (Finkraft Junior Cycling), riding in the white Pan-American champion's jersey, finished third to complete the podium.

“It was my first race in the US this season for cyclocross. So I took to the front and rode my own race. It was tough to shake Magnus. I think he made a little bit of a mistake after the barriers, so I just took off from there,” August said at the finish.

The 16-year-old had a long road racing season then traveled to Europe for cyclocross with the EuroCross Academy to compete in a fall block of races in Belgium and Czech Republic, where he won Koppenbergcross.

The massive field of 73 riders opened the final day of racing in Hartford, Connecticut with White attacking on the triple run-up section with off-cambers to take the early lead. Then along with August, the duo moved to the front of the race and gapped chasers, Thompson in third, Miles Mattern (CXHAIRS DEVO: Trek Bikes) in fourth and Ian Brown (Bear CX) in fifth.

The August-White duo remained together for one more lap, untl White struggled to remount his bike after the barriers and slipped backwards. August then hit the gas to create a three-second gap, and continued to gain time across the second half of the race despite dealing with lap traffic and take the victory.