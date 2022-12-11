Honsinger earns third elite women's title at US cyclocross nationals

Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won her third elite women’s national crown on Sunday with ease at the US Cyclocross National Championships. She pulled away from her nearest competitors on the second lap and never looked back through the falling snow.

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) finished a strong ride in second place, 1:37 back. In the chase for the final medal and podium spot, Austin Killips (nice bikes) finished third to hold off Hannah Arensman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner) by just two seconds.

It was the third consecutive elite women’s title for Honsinger.

“This race is honestly one of the highest pressure races of the year for me. I spent time studying the course. I tried not to let all the hype around it get to me,” Honsinger said.

“My preparations began along time ago on the road, so getting those miles in the summer [helped]. I’ve always had a target for Nationals this weekend.”

The Nice Bikes duo of Caitlin Bernstein and Killips moved to the front from the holeshot, side by side, to begin the elite women’s race. Then Regina Legge (Competitive Edge Racing) moved to the front for the first few turns before slipping out of her pedal and moving back to fifth.

Race favourite Honsinger made her way from eighth to fourth place on the triple section of run-ups. She tried to ride to the lead in an off-camber turn and fell into the fencing, sliding back to second place between leader Nuss and the Nice Bikes duo in a close chase. Riding in the Pan-Am white jersey, Nuss hit the throttle in the woods to try to create more separation, but not shaking Honsinger.

On an open section of dirt, Honsinger made the pass of Nuss as the second lap was underway. Behind, Killips made a bike change to try to close down a gap of 30 seconds, her teammate Bernstein dropping several positions.

Arensman, 24 years old, moved into fourth place while veteran rider Georgia Gould (Georgia Gould Coaching), 42, moved into fifth place. She last raced ‘cross nationals in 2016 in Asheville, North Carolina where she won her fourth silver medal in the elite race.

Show showers returned at Riverside Park at the mid-point of the contest with the freezing temperatures firming up the mud. Honsinger had established a solid lead over Nuss and focused on a time-trial style ride.

Nuss seemed to struggle a little in the rutty, mud sections in the woods as she maintained 25 seconds over Killips, who was soon overtaken by Arensman to start the fourth lap. Jenna Lingwood (Point S Nokian), Bernstein and Anna Megale (Comp Edge Racing) moved ahead of Gould to form a large chase group in fifth to seventh places.

As the snow fell harder and began to stick on the grass, the two-time elite national champion hit the throttle harder as she extended her lead on the final two circuits. Most of the riders were clocking laps at 10-plus minutes and Honsinger had consistent laps between 9:30 and 9:50.