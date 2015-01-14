Powers, Compton will headline US 'cross team for worlds
USA Cycling announces 23 athletes headed for Tabor
Reigning US cyclo-cross champions Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) will headline the men's and women's US teams competing at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships January 31 through February 1 in Tabor, Czech Republic.
USA Cycling announced on Tuesday the 23 athletes selected to represent the US, just one day after the delayed national championships wrapped up in Austin, Texas.
Powers will be joined by Jamie Driscoll, Jonathan Page, Stephen Hyde and Zach McDonald on the men's squad. Elle Anderson, Kaitlin Antonneau, Meredith Miller, Rachel Lloyd and Crystal Anthony will join Compton in the elite women's race.
Logan Owen, fresh off winning his 10th consecutive national championship, will lead the U23 men into Tabor. He'll be joined by Curtis White, Andrew Dillman, Tobin Ortenblad, Yannick Eckmann and Sam O'Keefe. Newly crowned junior men's champion Gage Hecht will headline a junior team that also includes Gavin Haley, Brannan Fix, Lance Haidet, Cooper Willsey and Cameron Beard.
Elite Women
Katie Compton (Colorado Springs, Colo./Trek Factory Racing) *
Elle Anderson (San Francisco, Calif./Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team) *
Kaitlin Antonneau (Racine, Wis./ Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) *
Meredith Miller (Boulder, Colo./Noosa Professional Cyclocross) *
Rachel Lloyd (Fairfax, Calif./California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) *
Crystal Anthony (Beverly, Mass./ Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Elite Men
Jeremy Powers (Easthampton, Mass./Aspire Racing) *
James Driscoll (Park City, Utah/Raleigh-Clement) *
Jonathan Page (Shelburne, N.H./XcelLED/Fuji) *
Stephen Hyde (Easthampton, Mass./Jam Fund/NCC)
Zach McDonald (Bainbridge Island, Wash./Cyclocross Project 2015)
U23 Men
Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y./Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) *
Logan Owen (Bremerton, Wash./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) *
Andrew Dillman (Fairdale, Ky./Cyclocross Network Racing)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz, Calif./ California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
Yannick Eckmann (Boulder, Colo./UCI CT: ROTH-Skoda)
Sam O'Keefe (Baltimore, Md./C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
Junior Men
Gage Hecht (Parker, Colo./Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru) *
Gavin Haley (Santa Rosa, Calif./Red Zone Cycling) *
Brannan Fix (Fort Collins, Colo.) *
Lance Haidet (Bend, Ore./Raleigh-Clement) *
Cooper Willsey (Hinesburg, Vt./cyclocrossworld.com Development)
Cameron Beard (Bend, Ore./cyclocrossworld.com Development)
