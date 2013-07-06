Trending

Leece claims elite USA championship

Cogburn, Schmalz take podium places

Full Results

Men - 1 - Amateur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Leece (California Giant Cycling)3:24:51
2Cameron Cogburn (CCB)0:00:02
3Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p)0:00:12
4Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing)0:00:21
5Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:24
6Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:33
7Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p)0:00:34
8Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p)0:00:37
9Andrew Seitz (Panther)0:00:38
10David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
11Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p)0:01:12
12Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:13
13Erik Levinsohn (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
14Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:20
15Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:01:26
16Austin Vinton (Think Finance p)0:01:27
17Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:36
18Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)0:01:40
19Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:41
20Alex Vanias (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
21James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)0:01:42
22Corey Stelljes (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)0:01:47
23Anthony Olson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:48
24Andrew Scarano (The 706 Project)0:01:49
25Stefano Barberi (California Giant Cycling)0:01:50
26Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:56
27John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling)
28Paul Martin (Panther)0:01:59
29Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
30Jared Gilyard (White Mountain Road Club)
31Timothy Rugg (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:02:13
32Tyler Brandt (VRC)0:02:15
33Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:02:17
34Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Club)0:02:21
35Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
36Jonathan Jacob (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:02:23
37Shawn Gravois (The 706 Project)0:02:26
38Ariel Herrmann (Metromint Cycling)
39Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p)0:02:28
40Coulton Hartrich (Astellas Cycling Club)0:02:31
41Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:02:35
42Winston David (The 706 Project)0:02:36
43Martin Vecchio (Panther)0:02:37
44Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
45Devin Clark (Team Black)0:02:45
46Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)0:02:46
47Chris Winn (GS Ciao)0:02:54
48Ryan Knapp (Panther)0:03:04
49Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:03:06
50Clayton Feldman0:03:07
51Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:03:10
52Scott Catanzaro (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)0:03:11
53Kirk Albers (Panther)0:03:14
54Justin Mauch (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:03:17
55Tristan Schouten (Circuit Global Sports Management)0:03:24
56Levi Baker (Dallas Racing)0:03:27
57Isaac Neff0:03:31
58Shane Braley (Champion System p)0:03:52
59Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
60Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling)
61Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p)0:04:04
62James Schurman (Champion System p)0:04:06
63Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p)0:04:07
64Sean McCarthy (Champion System p)
65Conor Mullervy (Champion System p)
66Timothy Mitchell (CCB)0:04:11
67Drew Christopher (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)0:04:16
68Eric Hill (LAPT CC)0:04:19
69Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:04:25
70Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:50
71Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p)0:05:11
72Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Club)0:06:18
73Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion)0:07:22
74Tom Burke (Trails Edge Cycling)0:07:24
75Tony Hall (Champion System p)0:07:28
76Adam Koble0:08:32
77Michael Sencenbaugh (Sakari Race Team)0:09:21
78James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:09:38
79John ShalekBriski (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:10:55
80Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Club)0:11:02
81Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)0:14:43
82Michael Woell (Freewheel Bike)
83Tristin Bentzler (Synergy)0:15:02
84Ian Moore (Stage 17 Racing)0:15:32
85George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
86Garrett Suydam (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
87Jonathan DAlba (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:16:18
88William Buick (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:17:27
89Brendan Sullivan (Century Road Club Assoc)0:18:44
90Brian Toone (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))0:19:10
91Justin Maciekowicz (Metro East Cycling)0:19:17
92Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)0:19:44
93Matt Bole (Team Dayton Bicycling)0:20:36
94Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:21:04
95Daniel Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))0:21:41
96Brian Rach (LAPT CC)0:21:49
97Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:22:04
98Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)0:34:06
99Michael Smith (Cycle City Racing)1:35:09
DNSNicholas Boulle (Elbowz Racing p)
DNSJacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
DNSColton Jarisch (Think Finance p)
DNSMatthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
DNFMark Aasmundstad (White Mountain Road Club)
DNFJohn Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
DNFZack Allison (Think Finance p)
DNFMaxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
DNFMario Arroyave (Think Finance p)
DNFJonathan Atwell (Panther)
DNFChristopher Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFNathaniel Beams (Think Finance p)
DNFDavid Benkoski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFBen Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
DNFAndrew Bosco (Cycles Veloce)
DNFJens Brabbit (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
DNFJohn Brizzard (Bikes Plus Racing)
DNFBenjamin Bryant
DNFAndrew Buntz (Astellas Cycling Club)
DNFAnthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p)
DNFDavid Carpenter (Scenic City Velo)
DNFJoshua Carter (Predator Cycling)
DNFNicholas Coil (Think Finance p)
DNFBrendan Cornett (The 706 Project)
DNFAlex Cox (CCB)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFAaron Cruikshank (WAS Labs Cycling)
DNFDylan DeGan
DNFJordan Diekema (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFMichael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club)
DNFPeter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFJosh Estes (Dallas Racing)
DNFDoug Fagan (KCV Cycling Club)
DNFZachary Felpel (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNFBenjamin Fogle (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNFBen Frederick (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNFCaleb Fuchs (Think Finance p)
DNFGraham Garber (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
DNFJoseph Garcia (Right Fit)
DNFCody Goettl (Mercy Kuat)
DNFCory Greenberg (VRC)
DNFDavid Guttenplan (AG Bicycles)
DNFDaniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
DNFJohn Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
DNFChad Hartley (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
DNFDaniel Holt (The 706 Project)
DNFBilly Jones (ISCorp Cycling)
DNFAndrew Joseph (Interactive Metronome Development)
DNFDaniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
DNFZeb King (Appalachian State University)
DNFDylan Knutson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFDan Korienek (Leadout Racing)
DNFBryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
DNFAdam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
DNFAndrew Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team)
DNFTrevor Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team)
DNFEric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFJustin Lowe (Globalbike Racing)
DNFJordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p)
DNFMichael McBrien (Bikes Plus Racing)
DNFTravis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p)
DNFRyan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFAdam Mills (Think Finance p)
DNFAndrew Minier (Revolution Cycle)
DNFZack Noonan (BikeReg.com)
DNFMichael Norton (Janesville Velo Club)
DNFDavid Novak (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNFCody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling)
DNFJonathan Parrish (Athlete Octane)
DNFJeffrey Pendlebury (Panther)
DNFDennis Ramirez (VRC)
DNFAndrew Rizzo (Club Bicicletta)
DNFJoshua Roeser (Revolution Cycle)
DNFigor rudalev (Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFJacob Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Club)
DNFEric Saltzman (CoreTechs Cycling Team)
DNFMichael Sayers (Team Specialized Racing)
DNFDale Sedgwick (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFRyan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
DNFMichael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p)
DNFMarcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p)
DNFShadd Smith (Think Finance p)
DNFKip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling)
DNFBrant Speed (Pedal Hard Cycling)
DNFTim Srenaski (Simple Racing)
DNFIan Stanford (Revolution Cycle)
DNFMat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p)
DNFWilliam Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
DNFMichael Stone (Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFOleg Tanovitchi (Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFJacob Tremblay (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNFColby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFPaul Warner (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
DNFDavid Wenger (Super Squadra)
DNFJacob White (Tulsa Wheelmen)
DNFRoss White (Team Wisconsin)
DNFAlex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFKurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFCamilo Zambrano (Sonic Boom Racing)
DNFMatthew Zimmer (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)

