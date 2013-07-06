Leece claims elite USA championship
Cogburn, Schmalz take podium places
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Leece (California Giant Cycling)
|3:24:51
|2
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB)
|0:00:02
|3
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p)
|0:00:12
|4
|Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:00:21
|5
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:24
|6
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:33
|7
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p)
|0:00:34
|8
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p)
|0:00:37
|9
|Andrew Seitz (Panther)
|0:00:38
|10
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|11
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p)
|0:01:12
|12
|Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:01:13
|13
|Erik Levinsohn (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
|14
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:01:20
|15
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:26
|16
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p)
|0:01:27
|17
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:36
|18
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:40
|19
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:41
|20
|Alex Vanias (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|21
|James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:01:42
|22
|Corey Stelljes (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|0:01:47
|23
|Anthony Olson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:48
|24
|Andrew Scarano (The 706 Project)
|0:01:49
|25
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Cycling)
|0:01:50
|26
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:56
|27
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling)
|28
|Paul Martin (Panther)
|0:01:59
|29
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
|30
|Jared Gilyard (White Mountain Road Club)
|31
|Timothy Rugg (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:02:13
|32
|Tyler Brandt (VRC)
|0:02:15
|33
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:02:17
|34
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:02:21
|35
|Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|36
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:02:23
|37
|Shawn Gravois (The 706 Project)
|0:02:26
|38
|Ariel Herrmann (Metromint Cycling)
|39
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p)
|0:02:28
|40
|Coulton Hartrich (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:02:31
|41
|Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:02:35
|42
|Winston David (The 706 Project)
|0:02:36
|43
|Martin Vecchio (Panther)
|0:02:37
|44
|Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
|45
|Devin Clark (Team Black)
|0:02:45
|46
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:02:46
|47
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
|0:02:54
|48
|Ryan Knapp (Panther)
|0:03:04
|49
|Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:03:06
|50
|Clayton Feldman
|0:03:07
|51
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:03:10
|52
|Scott Catanzaro (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)
|0:03:11
|53
|Kirk Albers (Panther)
|0:03:14
|54
|Justin Mauch (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:03:17
|55
|Tristan Schouten (Circuit Global Sports Management)
|0:03:24
|56
|Levi Baker (Dallas Racing)
|0:03:27
|57
|Isaac Neff
|0:03:31
|58
|Shane Braley (Champion System p)
|0:03:52
|59
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|60
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling)
|61
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p)
|0:04:04
|62
|James Schurman (Champion System p)
|0:04:06
|63
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p)
|0:04:07
|64
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System p)
|65
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p)
|66
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB)
|0:04:11
|67
|Drew Christopher (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|0:04:16
|68
|Eric Hill (LAPT CC)
|0:04:19
|69
|Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:04:25
|70
|Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:04:50
|71
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p)
|0:05:11
|72
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:06:18
|73
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion)
|0:07:22
|74
|Tom Burke (Trails Edge Cycling)
|0:07:24
|75
|Tony Hall (Champion System p)
|0:07:28
|76
|Adam Koble
|0:08:32
|77
|Michael Sencenbaugh (Sakari Race Team)
|0:09:21
|78
|James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:09:38
|79
|John ShalekBriski (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:10:55
|80
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:11:02
|81
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)
|0:14:43
|82
|Michael Woell (Freewheel Bike)
|83
|Tristin Bentzler (Synergy)
|0:15:02
|84
|Ian Moore (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:15:32
|85
|George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
|86
|Garrett Suydam (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|87
|Jonathan DAlba (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:16:18
|88
|William Buick (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:17:27
|89
|Brendan Sullivan (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:18:44
|90
|Brian Toone (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|0:19:10
|91
|Justin Maciekowicz (Metro East Cycling)
|0:19:17
|92
|Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:19:44
|93
|Matt Bole (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|0:20:36
|94
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:21:04
|95
|Daniel Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
|0:21:41
|96
|Brian Rach (LAPT CC)
|0:21:49
|97
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:22:04
|98
|Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:34:06
|99
|Michael Smith (Cycle City Racing)
|1:35:09
|DNS
|Nicholas Boulle (Elbowz Racing p)
|DNS
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|DNS
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p)
|DNS
|Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Mark Aasmundstad (White Mountain Road Club)
|DNF
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|DNF
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|DNF
|Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther)
|DNF
|Christopher Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|David Benkoski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNF
|Andrew Bosco (Cycles Veloce)
|DNF
|Jens Brabbit (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|DNF
|John Brizzard (Bikes Plus Racing)
|DNF
|Benjamin Bryant
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p)
|DNF
|David Carpenter (Scenic City Velo)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicholas Coil (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|Brendan Cornett (The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Alex Cox (CCB)
|DNF
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Aaron Cruikshank (WAS Labs Cycling)
|DNF
|Dylan DeGan
|DNF
|Jordan Diekema (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club)
|DNF
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Josh Estes (Dallas Racing)
|DNF
|Doug Fagan (KCV Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Zachary Felpel (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Benjamin Fogle (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Ben Frederick (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|Graham Garber (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Joseph Garcia (Right Fit)
|DNF
|Cody Goettl (Mercy Kuat)
|DNF
|Cory Greenberg (VRC)
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles)
|DNF
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNF
|John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
|DNF
|Daniel Holt (The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling)
|DNF
|Andrew Joseph (Interactive Metronome Development)
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNF
|Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Dylan Knutson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing)
|DNF
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNF
|Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|DNF
|Andrew Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Trevor Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Justin Lowe (Globalbike Racing)
|DNF
|Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p)
|DNF
|Michael McBrien (Bikes Plus Racing)
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p)
|DNF
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Adam Mills (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|Andrew Minier (Revolution Cycle)
|DNF
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com)
|DNF
|Michael Norton (Janesville Velo Club)
|DNF
|David Novak (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling)
|DNF
|Jonathan Parrish (Athlete Octane)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther)
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (VRC)
|DNF
|Andrew Rizzo (Club Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Joshua Roeser (Revolution Cycle)
|DNF
|igor rudalev (Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Eric Saltzman (CoreTechs Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Michael Sayers (Team Specialized Racing)
|DNF
|Dale Sedgwick (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|DNF
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p)
|DNF
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p)
|DNF
|Shadd Smith (Think Finance p)
|DNF
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling)
|DNF
|Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Cycling)
|DNF
|Tim Srenaski (Simple Racing)
|DNF
|Ian Stanford (Revolution Cycle)
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p)
|DNF
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Michael Stone (Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Oleg Tanovitchi (Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Jacob Tremblay (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Paul Warner (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|DNF
|David Wenger (Super Squadra)
|DNF
|Jacob White (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Ross White (Team Wisconsin)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Camilo Zambrano (Sonic Boom Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Zimmer (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
