Image 1 of 3 Ryan Aitcheson atop the USA Crits series podium (Image credit: USA CRITS Series) Image 2 of 3 Luis Amaran wins the 2016 Iron Hill Twilight criterium (Image credit: USA CRITS Series) Image 3 of 3 Teams take their podium spots for the 2016 USA Crits series (Image credit: USA CRITS Series)

Several riders were in striking distance of winning the overall TUFMED USA CRITS Series, but after the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on August 20, Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Pro Cycling) slipped on the coveted Pactimo Orange Overall Leader’s jerseys after nine races over the course of the 2016 season.

Canadian Aitcheson edged out Thomas Gibbons (unattached), who finished second overall after leading the series for a few weeks and third place Ed Veal (Real Deal Racing). Aitcheson’s overall was the first time a Canadian had taken the jersey in the Series’ 10-year history.

Much was at stake for the men during the conclusion of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Downtown West Chester at dusk set the scene for the finale of the exciting run of criterium races set all over the country, and, for the first time in its 12-year history, equal prize money was on offer – $10,000 each for both pro men and women.

Luis Amaran (Team Jamis-Sutter Home) took top honors at Iron Hill tonight. The Cuban rider won after impressively lapping the field on his own halfway through the race. His teammate, Ruben Companioni, sealed second place ahead of Rafael Merán (CRCA/Foundation).

BikeReg Best Young Rider Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team) kept his grey jersey while Ruben Companioni remained as the Cyclingnews Lap Leader and was awarded TUFMED TUFRIDE honors following the race as well.

In the team competition, Aitcheson’s team, Astellas Pro Cycling stepped on to the top stop of the podium, while Finish Strong came second. Real Deal/D’Ornellas p/b Garneau rounded out the top three.

