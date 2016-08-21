Trending

Ryan Aitcheson atop the USA Crits series podium

Ryan Aitcheson atop the USA Crits series podium
(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)
Luis Amaran wins the 2016 Iron Hill Twilight criterium

Luis Amaran wins the 2016 Iron Hill Twilight criterium
(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)
Teams take their podium spots for the 2016 USA Crits series

Teams take their podium spots for the 2016 USA Crits series
(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)

Several riders were in striking distance of winning the overall TUFMED USA CRITS Series, but after the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on August 20, Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Pro Cycling) slipped on the coveted Pactimo Orange Overall Leader’s jerseys after nine races over the course of the 2016 season.

Canadian Aitcheson edged out Thomas Gibbons (unattached), who finished second overall after leading the series for a few weeks and third place Ed Veal (Real Deal Racing). Aitcheson’s overall was the first time a Canadian had taken the jersey in the Series’ 10-year history.

Much was at stake for the men during the conclusion of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Downtown West Chester at dusk set the scene for the finale of the exciting run of criterium races set all over the country, and, for the first time in its 12-year history, equal prize money was on offer – $10,000 each for both pro men and women.

Luis Amaran (Team Jamis-Sutter Home) took top honors at Iron Hill tonight. The Cuban rider won after impressively lapping the field on his own halfway through the race. His teammate, Ruben Companioni, sealed second place ahead of Rafael Merán (CRCA/Foundation).

BikeReg Best Young Rider Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team) kept his grey jersey while Ruben Companioni remained as the Cyclingnews Lap Leader and was awarded TUFMED TUFRIDE honors following the race as well.

In the team competition, Aitcheson’s team, Astellas Pro Cycling stepped on to the top stop of the podium, while Finish Strong came second. Real Deal/D’Ornellas p/b Garneau rounded out the top three.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Amaran (Team Jamis)
2Ruben Companioni (Team Jamis)
3Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
4Frank Travieso (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P)
5Sebastian Haedo (Team Jamis)
6Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
7Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)
8Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
9Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
10Thomas Gibbons (Unattached)
11Anton Varbei (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
12Ed Veal (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
13John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
14Eran Preble (INTEGRATED SPORTS MEDICINE P/B BROWN'S SUBARU)
15Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
16Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
17Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23)
18Taylor Pearman (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
19ismael collado (Danny's Cycles)
20Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / XRCEL / Cycles 54)
21Colton Valentine (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
22Dakota Schaeffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
23102
24Trevor O'Donnell (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
25Alex Kellum (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
26Adderlyn Cruz (CRCA/Foundation)
27Fletcher Lydick (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
28Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team)
29Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC.)
30Brad Bradford (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
31Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
32Connor Sallee (Team Plano Cycling)
33Richard Furchtgott (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC)
34Craig Nichols (CS Velo)
35Stephen Hall (PA Lightning)
36Dan Tokarczyk (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
37Robert Wasch (CS Velo)
38Ryan Rapolas (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
39Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
40David Dawson (Team Skyline)
41Juan Carlos Polanco (CRCA/Foundation)
42Gui Nelessen (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
43Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
44Andrew Wulfkuhle (CS Velo)
45Kevin Gottlieb (Team Beyer Auto)
46Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
47Christopher Rabadi (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC. RACING)
48Marc Freemantle (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
49Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
50Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
51Vincent Owens (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
52David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
53Ryan Shebelsky (Team Wheelhouse)
54Matt McLoone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC.)
55Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
56Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
57Kevin Goguen (RACE CF)
58GEVAN SAMUEL (THE BRAVES OF T&T)
59Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
60Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
61Jake Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
62Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
63Ross Baldwin (Lupus Racing Team)
64Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
65Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
66Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
67Chase Goldstein (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
68Sean Burger (CS Velo)
69Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
70A.J. Turner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
71Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
72Bill Elliston (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
73Guy Tawney (C3 â€“ Twenty20 Cycling)
74Patrick Jones (PA Lightning)
75Sean Gardner (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
76Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
77Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
78Ian Whaley (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
79Tim Weigelt (CS Velo)
80Brendan McCormack (CCB Racing)
81michael zak (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
82Michael Russo (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC.)
83Konrad Ratzmann (Bicycle Habitat-Verge Sport)
84Cantin Dominic (Groupe Sportif CT)
85Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
86Russ Langley (BATTLEY H-D/Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
87Tim Burton (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
88Michael Grant (CHEERBACKS of Fat Frogs Racing)
89Luke Manning (Kreitler racing team)
90Thomas Barnett (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
91101
92Samuel O'Keefe (CCB Racing)
93Sam Nussenzweig (CRCA/Rockstar Games)
94Joe Hydrick (CS Velo)
95Dennis Penny (MAMBO Kings Racing)
96David Ebling (Team Skyline)
97Kai Wiggins (CCB Racing)
98Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
99Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
100Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
101Adam Leibovitz (Intelligentsia Coffee)
102Will Cooper (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
103Tom Goetz (Team Towpath)
104Josh Rovner (Van Dessel Factory Team)
105Cesar Gallego (Kindhuman-Pactimo NYC)

