Amaran wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium
Aitcheson takes USA CRITS Series overall
Pro Men: West Chester, PA -
Several riders were in striking distance of winning the overall TUFMED USA CRITS Series, but after the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on August 20, Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Pro Cycling) slipped on the coveted Pactimo Orange Overall Leader’s jerseys after nine races over the course of the 2016 season.
Canadian Aitcheson edged out Thomas Gibbons (unattached), who finished second overall after leading the series for a few weeks and third place Ed Veal (Real Deal Racing). Aitcheson’s overall was the first time a Canadian had taken the jersey in the Series’ 10-year history.
Much was at stake for the men during the conclusion of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Downtown West Chester at dusk set the scene for the finale of the exciting run of criterium races set all over the country, and, for the first time in its 12-year history, equal prize money was on offer – $10,000 each for both pro men and women.
Luis Amaran (Team Jamis-Sutter Home) took top honors at Iron Hill tonight. The Cuban rider won after impressively lapping the field on his own halfway through the race. His teammate, Ruben Companioni, sealed second place ahead of Rafael Merán (CRCA/Foundation).
BikeReg Best Young Rider Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team) kept his grey jersey while Ruben Companioni remained as the Cyclingnews Lap Leader and was awarded TUFMED TUFRIDE honors following the race as well.
In the team competition, Aitcheson’s team, Astellas Pro Cycling stepped on to the top stop of the podium, while Finish Strong came second. Real Deal/D’Ornellas p/b Garneau rounded out the top three.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Amaran (Team Jamis)
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Team Jamis)
|3
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|4
|Frank Travieso (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P)
|5
|Sebastian Haedo (Team Jamis)
|6
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|7
|Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)
|8
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|9
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|10
|Thomas Gibbons (Unattached)
|11
|Anton Varbei (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|12
|Ed Veal (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|13
|John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|14
|Eran Preble (INTEGRATED SPORTS MEDICINE P/B BROWN'S SUBARU)
|15
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|16
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|17
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23)
|18
|Taylor Pearman (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|19
|ismael collado (Danny's Cycles)
|20
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / XRCEL / Cycles 54)
|21
|Colton Valentine (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
|22
|Dakota Schaeffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|23
|102
|24
|Trevor O'Donnell (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|25
|Alex Kellum (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|26
|Adderlyn Cruz (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Fletcher Lydick (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|28
|Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team)
|29
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC.)
|30
|Brad Bradford (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|31
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|32
|Connor Sallee (Team Plano Cycling)
|33
|Richard Furchtgott (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC)
|34
|Craig Nichols (CS Velo)
|35
|Stephen Hall (PA Lightning)
|36
|Dan Tokarczyk (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|37
|Robert Wasch (CS Velo)
|38
|Ryan Rapolas (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|39
|Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|40
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|41
|Juan Carlos Polanco (CRCA/Foundation)
|42
|Gui Nelessen (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
|43
|Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|44
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (CS Velo)
|45
|Kevin Gottlieb (Team Beyer Auto)
|46
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|47
|Christopher Rabadi (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC. RACING)
|48
|Marc Freemantle (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|49
|Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
|50
|Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
|51
|Vincent Owens (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|52
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|53
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Wheelhouse)
|54
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC.)
|55
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|56
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|57
|Kevin Goguen (RACE CF)
|58
|GEVAN SAMUEL (THE BRAVES OF T&T)
|59
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|60
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|61
|Jake Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|62
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|63
|Ross Baldwin (Lupus Racing Team)
|64
|Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
|65
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|66
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|67
|Chase Goldstein (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
|68
|Sean Burger (CS Velo)
|69
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|70
|A.J. Turner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|71
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|72
|Bill Elliston (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
|73
|Guy Tawney (C3 â€“ Twenty20 Cycling)
|74
|Patrick Jones (PA Lightning)
|75
|Sean Gardner (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|76
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|77
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|78
|Ian Whaley (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
|79
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo)
|80
|Brendan McCormack (CCB Racing)
|81
|michael zak (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
|82
|Michael Russo (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES ETC.)
|83
|Konrad Ratzmann (Bicycle Habitat-Verge Sport)
|84
|Cantin Dominic (Groupe Sportif CT)
|85
|Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|86
|Russ Langley (BATTLEY H-D/Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|87
|Tim Burton (Real Deal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|88
|Michael Grant (CHEERBACKS of Fat Frogs Racing)
|89
|Luke Manning (Kreitler racing team)
|90
|Thomas Barnett (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
|91
|101
|92
|Samuel O'Keefe (CCB Racing)
|93
|Sam Nussenzweig (CRCA/Rockstar Games)
|94
|Joe Hydrick (CS Velo)
|95
|Dennis Penny (MAMBO Kings Racing)
|96
|David Ebling (Team Skyline)
|97
|Kai Wiggins (CCB Racing)
|98
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|99
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|100
|Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|101
|Adam Leibovitz (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|102
|Will Cooper (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|103
|Tom Goetz (Team Towpath)
|104
|Josh Rovner (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|105
|Cesar Gallego (Kindhuman-Pactimo NYC)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy