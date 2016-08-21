Skylar Schneider takes Iron Hill Twilight victory
Tina Pic wins USA CRITS Series overall
Pro Women: West Chester, PA -
Several riders from the women’s ranks were in striking distance of winning the overall TUFMED USA CRITS Series, but after the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on August 20, Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) slipped on the coveted Pactimo Orange Overall Leader’s jerseys after nine races over the course of the 2016 season.
Seasoned veteran and decorated crit specialist Pic finished ahead of her teammate, Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Pro) and 2015 Series winner, Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA).
Much was at stake for the women during the conclusion of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Downtown West Chester at dusk set the scene for the finale of the exciting run of criterium races set all over the country, and, for the first time in its 12-year history, equal prize money was on offer – $10,000 each for both pro men and women.
Eighteen-year-old Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) outfoxed her breakaway companion Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) at the end of an aggressive race, which saw the breakaway duo almost caught by the approaching peloton. On the last lap, ISCorp played their cards right and lead out Schneider’s sister, Sam, to win the sprint for third out of the remaining bunch.
Slappendel was awarded the TUFMED TUFRIDE Inspired Ride for the toughest rider in the race, while the blue jersey of the Cyclingnews Lap Leader was Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling). Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme) won the BikeReg Best Young Rider.
In the team competition, Visit Dallas DNA reigned victorious ahead of Happy Tooth Pro Cycling and ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|1:00:01
|2
|Iris Slappendel (Unitedhealthcare)
|0:00:01
|3
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|4
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|5
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|6
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers P/B Van Dessel)
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|9
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|0:00:05
|10
|Colleen Gulick (Cercacor P/B Podium Sports)
|11
|Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
|0:00:06
|12
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Abrt)
|13
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|14
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|0:00:07
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:08
|16
|Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:11
|17
|Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
|18
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|19
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|0:01:04
|20
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:01:13
|21
|Diana Penuela (Unitedhealthcare)
|22
|Leslie Timm (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
|23
|Josie Talbot
|24
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|25
|Rachel Rubino (Level Eleven Racing P/B Pb2)
|26
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
|27
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell)
|28
|Marielle Ritchie (World Cup Ski & Cycle Racing Team)
|29
|Shequaya Bailey (Qcw Cycling P.B. Breakawaybikes)
|30
|Tess Oliver (Qcw Cycling)
|31
|Sarah Iepson (Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell)
|32
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|33
|Meredith Ehn (Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell)
|34
|Chanel Zeisel (Crca/Radical Media)
|35
|Rebecca Ivins (Team Carytown Bicycle Co)
