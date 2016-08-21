Trending

Skylar Schneider takes Iron Hill Twilight victory

Tina Pic wins USA CRITS Series overall

Skylar Schneider on the top step of the Iron Hill podium

(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)
Skylar Schneider wins the 2016 Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)
Tina Pic in the orange jersey of the series overall winner

(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)
The 2016 USA Crits top teams

(Image credit: USA CRITS Series)

Several riders from the women’s ranks were in striking distance of winning the overall TUFMED USA CRITS Series, but after the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on August 20, Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) slipped on the coveted Pactimo Orange Overall Leader’s jerseys after nine races over the course of the 2016 season.

Seasoned veteran and decorated crit specialist Pic finished ahead of her teammate, Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Pro) and 2015 Series winner, Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA).

Much was at stake for the women during the conclusion of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Downtown West Chester at dusk set the scene for the finale of the exciting run of criterium races set all over the country, and, for the first time in its 12-year history, equal prize money was on offer – $10,000 each for both pro men and women.

Eighteen-year-old Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) outfoxed her breakaway companion Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) at the end of an aggressive race, which saw the breakaway duo almost caught by the approaching peloton. On the last lap, ISCorp played their cards right and lead out Schneider’s sister, Sam, to win the sprint for third out of the remaining bunch.

Slappendel was awarded the TUFMED TUFRIDE Inspired Ride for the toughest rider in the race, while the blue jersey of the Cyclingnews Lap Leader was Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling). Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme) won the BikeReg Best Young Rider.

In the team competition, Visit Dallas DNA reigned victorious ahead of Happy Tooth Pro Cycling and ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)1:00:01
2Iris Slappendel (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:01
3Samantha Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
4Yussely Soto (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
5Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)0:00:02
6Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)0:00:03
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers P/B Van Dessel)
8Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
9Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)0:00:05
10Colleen Gulick (Cercacor P/B Podium Sports)
11Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)0:00:06
12Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Abrt)
13Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
14Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)0:00:07
15Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:08
16Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:11
17Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
18Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)0:00:20
19Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)0:01:04
20Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)0:01:13
21Diana Penuela (Unitedhealthcare)
22Leslie Timm (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
23Josie Talbot
24Lexie Millard (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
25Rachel Rubino (Level Eleven Racing P/B Pb2)
26Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
27Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell)
28Marielle Ritchie (World Cup Ski & Cycle Racing Team)
29Shequaya Bailey (Qcw Cycling P.B. Breakawaybikes)
30Tess Oliver (Qcw Cycling)
31Sarah Iepson (Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell)
32Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
33Meredith Ehn (Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell)
34Chanel Zeisel (Crca/Radical Media)
35Rebecca Ivins (Team Carytown Bicycle Co)

