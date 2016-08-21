Image 1 of 4 Skylar Schneider on the top step of the Iron Hill podium (Image credit: USA CRITS Series) Image 2 of 4 Skylar Schneider wins the 2016 Iron Hill Twilight Criterium (Image credit: USA CRITS Series) Image 3 of 4 Tina Pic in the orange jersey of the series overall winner (Image credit: USA CRITS Series) Image 4 of 4 The 2016 USA Crits top teams (Image credit: USA CRITS Series)

Several riders from the women’s ranks were in striking distance of winning the overall TUFMED USA CRITS Series, but after the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on August 20, Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) slipped on the coveted Pactimo Orange Overall Leader’s jerseys after nine races over the course of the 2016 season.

Seasoned veteran and decorated crit specialist Pic finished ahead of her teammate, Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Pro) and 2015 Series winner, Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA).

Much was at stake for the women during the conclusion of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Downtown West Chester at dusk set the scene for the finale of the exciting run of criterium races set all over the country, and, for the first time in its 12-year history, equal prize money was on offer – $10,000 each for both pro men and women.

Eighteen-year-old Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) outfoxed her breakaway companion Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) at the end of an aggressive race, which saw the breakaway duo almost caught by the approaching peloton. On the last lap, ISCorp played their cards right and lead out Schneider’s sister, Sam, to win the sprint for third out of the remaining bunch.

Slappendel was awarded the TUFMED TUFRIDE Inspired Ride for the toughest rider in the race, while the blue jersey of the Cyclingnews Lap Leader was Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling). Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme) won the BikeReg Best Young Rider.

In the team competition, Visit Dallas DNA reigned victorious ahead of Happy Tooth Pro Cycling and ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.

