Blais surprises in Athens Twilight
Canadian tops Tussey from breakaway
Pro Women: Athens, Georgia -
Marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Femme Racing) took the biggest win of her cycling career in downtown Athens last night. The Canadian outsprinted her breakaway companion, Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) in a straight up drag race after turning the final corner toward the start/finish line.
Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), winner of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium the day before, came out on top in the bunch sprint to take in 3rd place.
Racing was aggressive, which was not unusual for Speed Week and the TUFMED USA CRITS Championship Series. Different attacks took off but nothing stuck until the final 20 laps when Blais decided to go at it alone. Tussey bridged up to her and the duo gained 20 seconds.
Because Allar had no teammates to help her, she was isolated and unable to respond. Also, the Happy Tooth team wasn’t willing to chase because their top rider, Tina Pic, was wearing the Speed Week overall leader’s jersey, which she ended up winning outright after the Athens finale.
Following the conclusion of the race, Tussey took home the Cyclingnews Lap Leader jersey and Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing) won BikeReg Best Young Rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Fem)
|2
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|3
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
|5
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|6
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|7
|Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|10
|Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|11
|Kelly Sweatt
|12
|Venessa Drigo (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|13
|Megan Heath (Frazier Cycling)
|14
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|15
|Hannah Arensman (2016 RIDEBIKER)
|16
|Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling)
|17
|Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
|18
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|19
|Lucy Betchtel (Fearless Fem)
|20
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|21
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|22
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|23
|Kristen Arnold (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|24
|Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|25
|Vanessa Botero (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|26
|Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
|27
|Laura Jorgensen (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|28
|Rachel McKinnon (Low Country Racing)
|29
|Kathryn Clark
|30
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|31
|Maria Carrelli (UHC p/b 706 project)
|32
|Isabella Brookshire
|33
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|34
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|35
|Lauren Leclaire (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|36
|Natalie Tapias (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|37
|Jana Luttrell (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|38
|Jennifer Sharp (LA Sweat)
|39
|Julia Fresne (Stradalli - Safetti)
|40
|Cinthia Lehner (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|41
|Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina)
|42
|Elspeth Huyett (QCW Breakaway Bikes p.b. Felt Bicycles- JL Vell)
|43
|Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles PB Topview Sports)
|44
|Jennifer Wagner (Shift Racing)
|45
|Sarah Guilbert (Uptown Cycles)
|46
|Deborah Prouty (Robson Forensic p/b Subaru)
|47
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Haymarket/Starlight Custom)
|48
|Aysa McGovan (A Quick Brown Fox PB HatchMap)
|49
|Julie Sanchez
|50
|Kathleen Laporte (Primatappa)
|51
|Barbra Stella (Primatappa)
|52
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina)
|53
|Diana Ramos
|54
|Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|55
|Judah Sencenbaugh (Ames Velo)
|56
|Tess Oliver (QCW Cycling p/b JLVelo)
|57
|Sarah Nunnelly (Sh!ft racing)
|58
|Kelli Samuelson (LA Sweat)
|59
|Michelle Hedrich
|60
|Tara Smith (West Coast Cycling)
|61
|Lilly Ahrens (EvoDevo)
|62
|Mary Emily Davidson (Bay Women's Racing)
|63
|Dawn Decaminada (West Coast Cycling)
|64
|Madeline Pearce (Primatappa)
|65
|Lauren Dodge (703p Chicks)
|66
|Kimberly Vaughan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy