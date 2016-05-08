Marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Femme Racing) took the biggest win of her cycling career in downtown Athens last night. The Canadian outsprinted her breakaway companion, Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) in a straight up drag race after turning the final corner toward the start/finish line.

Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), winner of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium the day before, came out on top in the bunch sprint to take in 3rd place.

Racing was aggressive, which was not unusual for Speed Week and the TUFMED USA CRITS Championship Series. Different attacks took off but nothing stuck until the final 20 laps when Blais decided to go at it alone. Tussey bridged up to her and the duo gained 20 seconds.

Because Allar had no teammates to help her, she was isolated and unable to respond. Also, the Happy Tooth team wasn’t willing to chase because their top rider, Tina Pic, was wearing the Speed Week overall leader’s jersey, which she ended up winning outright after the Athens finale.

Following the conclusion of the race, Tussey took home the Cyclingnews Lap Leader jersey and Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing) won BikeReg Best Young Rider.

