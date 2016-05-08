Trending

Blais surprises in Athens Twilight

Canadian tops Tussey from breakaway

Marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Femme Racing) took the biggest win of her cycling career in downtown Athens last night. The Canadian outsprinted her breakaway companion, Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) in a straight up drag race after turning the final corner toward the start/finish line.

Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), winner of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium the day before, came out on top in the bunch sprint to take in 3rd place.

Racing was aggressive, which was not unusual for Speed Week and the TUFMED USA CRITS Championship Series. Different attacks took off but nothing stuck until the final 20 laps when Blais decided to go at it alone. Tussey bridged up to her and the duo gained 20 seconds.

Because Allar had no teammates to help her, she was isolated and unable to respond. Also, the Happy Tooth team wasn’t willing to chase because their top rider, Tina Pic, was wearing the Speed Week overall leader’s jersey, which she ended up winning outright after the Athens finale.

Following the conclusion of the race, Tussey took home the Cyclingnews Lap Leader jersey and Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing) won BikeReg Best Young Rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Fem)
2Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
3Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
5Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
6Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
7Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
8Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
9Brittlee Bowman (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
10Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
11Kelly Sweatt
12Venessa Drigo (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
13Megan Heath (Frazier Cycling)
14Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
15Hannah Arensman (2016 RIDEBIKER)
16Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling)
17Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
18Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
19Lucy Betchtel (Fearless Fem)
20Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
21Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
22Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
23Kristen Arnold (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
24Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
25Vanessa Botero (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
26Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
27Laura Jorgensen (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
28Rachel McKinnon (Low Country Racing)
29Kathryn Clark
30Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
31Maria Carrelli (UHC p/b 706 project)
32Isabella Brookshire
33Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
34Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
35Lauren Leclaire (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
36Natalie Tapias (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
37Jana Luttrell (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
38Jennifer Sharp (LA Sweat)
39Julia Fresne (Stradalli - Safetti)
40Cinthia Lehner (OrthoCarolina Winston)
41Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina)
42Elspeth Huyett (QCW Breakaway Bikes p.b. Felt Bicycles- JL Vell)
43Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles PB Topview Sports)
44Jennifer Wagner (Shift Racing)
45Sarah Guilbert (Uptown Cycles)
46Deborah Prouty (Robson Forensic p/b Subaru)
47Kate Kirkpatrick (Haymarket/Starlight Custom)
48Aysa McGovan (A Quick Brown Fox PB HatchMap)
49Julie Sanchez
50Kathleen Laporte (Primatappa)
51Barbra Stella (Primatappa)
52Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina)
53Diana Ramos
54Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
55Judah Sencenbaugh (Ames Velo)
56Tess Oliver (QCW Cycling p/b JLVelo)
57Sarah Nunnelly (Sh!ft racing)
58Kelli Samuelson (LA Sweat)
59Michelle Hedrich
60Tara Smith (West Coast Cycling)
61Lilly Ahrens (EvoDevo)
62Mary Emily Davidson (Bay Women's Racing)
63Dawn Decaminada (West Coast Cycling)
64Madeline Pearce (Primatappa)
65Lauren Dodge (703p Chicks)
66Kimberly Vaughan

