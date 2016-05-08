Aitcheson wins Athens Twilight
Clark, Lea join Astellas rider in breakaway romp
Pro Men: Athens, Georgia -
Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) took the top step with Oscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear) and Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers) securing 2nd and 3rd respectively.
"The race stayed hard," Aitcheson told race announcers before the podium. "We kept the pace up and then we reshuffled. Gap started opening and we just rode as hard as we could. I had one of the best lead out riders in the country, Aldo Ilseic. We were saving each other. Once we took the corners one, two and three, we knew we had it."
Seven riders lapped the field including Clark, Lea, John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar), Eamon Lucas (Astellas), Tom Gibbons (Unattached) and Aitcheson. Once the settled into the pack, another move went up the road with three of the seven riders from the original break going with them, meaning those riders would be two laps up.
Gibbons and Harris missed the move, so they were stuck in the pack.
Starting with 170 riders, but ending with just about 50 was a testament on how fast the riders were traveling. Clark, Aitcheson and Lea were the three who lapped the field twice, setting them up for the inevitable sprint for first. Aitcheson had the advantage of Aldo Ilseic as a lead out, and the Astellas rider got on his wheel with a half lap left and was essentially escorted to the line by a fine lead out by his teammate.
Athens wrapped up the 2016 edition of Speed Week and saw Bobby Lea completing his domination by retaining both the orange overall and the blue lap leader jerseys. Eamon Lucas took home the grey best young rider jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|1:42:38
|2
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers)
|4
|Aldo Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|5
|Stefan Schafer (Maloja Pushbikers)
|6
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|7
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|8
|John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|9
|Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|10
|Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Tom Gibbons (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|12
|Andzs Flaksis
|13
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbikers)
|14
|Jaime Bernal (Team Cocos)
|15
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
|16
|Colton Brookshire (NCCF team specialized)
|17
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|18
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|19
|Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
|20
|Guy Tawney (Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
|21
|Christian Camilo Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|22
|Devin Reavis (High Country Development Team p/b Pactimo)
|23
|Frank Travieso (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|24
|Kevin Mullervy
|25
|Chris Uberti
|26
|Matt Moosa
|27
|Ben Fredrick
|28
|Andy Reardon
|29
|Emelio Asconkguy
|30
|Brad Bradford
|31
|chris ernst (Team Ontario)
|32
|Gunnar Holmgren (Team Ontario / Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
|33
|Willem Kaiser (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|34
|Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
|35
|Chad Conley
|36
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)
|37
|Kevin Gogven
|38
|Mac Brennan
|39
|Unknown rider
|40
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|41
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|42
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|43
|Unknown rider
|44
|Adam Leibovitz (Giant Racing)
|45
|Grant Erhard
|46
|Michael Stoop
|47
|Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|48
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|49
|Fletcher Lydick
|50
|Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|51
|Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
|52
|Darren Dowling
|53
|Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)
|54
|Unknown rider
|55
|Akil Campbell (Stradalli - Safetti)
|56
|Gonzalez Frankie
|57
|AJ Moran
|58
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli - Safetti)
|59
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|60
|Anton Varabei (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|61
|Hamza Eastman (Team Cocos)
|62
|Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|63
|Juan Polanco (CRCA/Foundation)
|64
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong)
|65
|Noah Simms (Team Ontario/Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
|66
|Dylan Cantrell (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P)
|67
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|68
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli - Safetti)
|69
|Artur Sagat (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|70
|Huntley Nash
|71
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|72
|John Butler
|73
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|74
|Ryan Shean
|75
|Justin Pfaff
|76
|Emile Abraham (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project)
|77
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|78
|David Pavlik
|79
|Sam Connell
|80
|Graydon Staples
|81
|Kyle Knott
|82
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
|83
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong)
|84
|Ryan Good (11elevencycling)
|85
|Unknown rider
|86
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
|87
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|88
|Raynauth Jeffrey (Team Cocos)
|89
|Gen Kogure
|90
|Ryan Joyce (Cyclus Sports)
|91
|Myles Lietzke (Lowcountry Racing)
|92
|Zack Kratche (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|93
|Chris Collins
|94
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk)
|95
|Jake Allaire (Team Ontario)
|96
|Matthew Staples (Ontario)
|97
|John Pratt
|98
|Ryan White
|99
|Rainiel Sanchez (SCC SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING)
|100
|Hector Fabian Aguilar Figueria (SCC SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING)
|101
|Carlo Villarreal (Organic Valley)
|102
|Donovan Clarke (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
|103
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|104
|Chad Hartley (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
|105
|Enrique Lopez (Stradalli - Safetti)
|106
|Norlandy Tavera (CRCA/Foundation)
|107
|Brian Sciba
|108
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|109
|Christopher Darel
|110
|David Herrera (Governacion de Caldas)
|111
|Shane Feehery
|112
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|113
|Eric Serantoni (Low Country Racing)
|114
|Juan Pimentel (CRCA/Foundation)
|115
|Dillon Swaim
|116
|Zachary Lewis (11elevencycling)
|117
|Kohsuke Fukedome (Legarsi-Igname)
|118
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|119
|Henry Willis
|120
|Tim Burton (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|121
|Thomas Brown (LITESPEED-BMW)
|122
|Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar)
|123
|Paul Barrett (Robson-Forensic pb Subaru)
