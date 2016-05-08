Trending

Aitcheson wins Athens Twilight

Clark, Lea join Astellas rider in breakaway romp

Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) took the top step with Oscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear) and Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers) securing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

"The race stayed hard," Aitcheson told race announcers before the podium. "We kept the pace up and then we reshuffled. Gap started opening and we just rode as hard as we could. I had one of the best lead out riders in the country, Aldo Ilseic. We were saving each other. Once we took the corners one, two and three, we knew we had it."

Seven riders lapped the field including Clark, Lea, John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar), Eamon Lucas (Astellas), Tom Gibbons (Unattached) and Aitcheson. Once the settled into the pack, another move went up the road with three of the seven riders from the original break going with them, meaning those riders would be two laps up.

Gibbons and Harris missed the move, so they were stuck in the pack.

Starting with 170 riders, but ending with just about 50 was a testament on how fast the riders were traveling. Clark, Aitcheson and Lea were the three who lapped the field twice, setting them up for the inevitable sprint for first. Aitcheson had the advantage of Aldo Ilseic as a lead out, and the Astellas rider got on his wheel with a half lap left and was essentially escorted to the line by a fine lead out by his teammate.

Athens wrapped up the 2016 edition of Speed Week and saw Bobby Lea completing his domination by retaining both the orange overall and the blue lap leader jerseys. Eamon Lucas took home the grey best young rider jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)1:42:38
2Oscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
3Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers)
4Aldo Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
5Stefan Schafer (Maloja Pushbikers)
6Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
7Ed Veal (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
8John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
9Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
10Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Tom Gibbons (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
12Andzs Flaksis
13Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbikers)
14Jaime Bernal (Team Cocos)
15Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
16Colton Brookshire (NCCF team specialized)
17Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
18Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
19Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
20Guy Tawney (Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
21Christian Camilo Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
22Devin Reavis (High Country Development Team p/b Pactimo)
23Frank Travieso (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
24Kevin Mullervy
25Chris Uberti
26Matt Moosa
27Ben Fredrick
28Andy Reardon
29Emelio Asconkguy
30Brad Bradford
31chris ernst (Team Ontario)
32Gunnar Holmgren (Team Ontario / Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
33Willem Kaiser (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
34Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
35Chad Conley
36Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)
37Kevin Gogven
38Mac Brennan
39Unknown rider
40Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
41Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
42Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
43Unknown rider
44Adam Leibovitz (Giant Racing)
45Grant Erhard
46Michael Stoop
47Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
48Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
49Fletcher Lydick
50Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
51Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
52Darren Dowling
53Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)
54Unknown rider
55Akil Campbell (Stradalli - Safetti)
56Gonzalez Frankie
57AJ Moran
58Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli - Safetti)
59Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
60Anton Varabei (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
61Hamza Eastman (Team Cocos)
62Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
63Juan Polanco (CRCA/Foundation)
64Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong)
65Noah Simms (Team Ontario/Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
66Dylan Cantrell (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P)
67Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
68Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli - Safetti)
69Artur Sagat (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
70Huntley Nash
71Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
72John Butler
73Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
74Ryan Shean
75Justin Pfaff
76Emile Abraham (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project)
77Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
78David Pavlik
79Sam Connell
80Graydon Staples
81Kyle Knott
82Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
83Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong)
84Ryan Good (11elevencycling)
85Unknown rider
86Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
87Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
88Raynauth Jeffrey (Team Cocos)
89Gen Kogure
90Ryan Joyce (Cyclus Sports)
91Myles Lietzke (Lowcountry Racing)
92Zack Kratche (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
93Chris Collins
94Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk)
95Jake Allaire (Team Ontario)
96Matthew Staples (Ontario)
97John Pratt
98Ryan White
99Rainiel Sanchez (SCC SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING)
100Hector Fabian Aguilar Figueria (SCC SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING)
101Carlo Villarreal (Organic Valley)
102Donovan Clarke (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
103Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
104Chad Hartley (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
105Enrique Lopez (Stradalli - Safetti)
106Norlandy Tavera (CRCA/Foundation)
107Brian Sciba
108Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
109Christopher Darel
110David Herrera (Governacion de Caldas)
111Shane Feehery
112Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
113Eric Serantoni (Low Country Racing)
114Juan Pimentel (CRCA/Foundation)
115Dillon Swaim
116Zachary Lewis (11elevencycling)
117Kohsuke Fukedome (Legarsi-Igname)
118Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
119Henry Willis
120Tim Burton (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
121Thomas Brown (LITESPEED-BMW)
122Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar)
123Paul Barrett (Robson-Forensic pb Subaru)

 

