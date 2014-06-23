Trending

Grotts wins Missoula Pro XCT

Ettinger, Wells on podium

The lead group early in the race

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
The pro men take the line for the Missoula XC

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Howard Grotts leads Stephen Ettinger

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Howard Grotts wins Missoula XC

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
The Missoula XC men's podium

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Howard Grotts (Specialized) won his second consecutive Missoula XC race, topping US national champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and his own teammate Todd Wells by  leaving behind the competition on the final lap.

A deep elite men’s field toed the line for the final event of the day. Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing), Grotts, Ettinger, Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale Factory Racing), Todd Wells and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing) hit out hard with a fast first lap and separated themselves from the field.

After the initial fireworks died down; Grotts and Ettinger broke off from the lead group to battle the rest of the race for the top spot. Zandstra, Wells and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone) formed a chase group but never made contact with the leaders again with Plaxton and Swenson fading between the main field and the lead duo.

Grotts left Ettinger behind on the final lap, with the BMC rider holding on for second at 1:20. Wells soloed in for third only 10 seconds ahead of Zandstra.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts1:31:21
2Stephen Ettinger0:01:20
3Todd Wells0:02:05
4Derek Zandstra0:02:15
5Leandre Bouchard0:02:53
6Hector Riveros0:03:23
7Keegan Swenson0:03:25
8Benjamine Sonntag0:04:23
9Max Plaxton0:04:30
10Alex Grant0:04:32
11Rotem Ishay0:05:49
12Geoff Kabush0:05:51
13Russell Finsterwald0:06:58
14Mitchell Hoke0:07:05
15Raphael Gagne0:07:19
16Richard Cypress Gorry0:07:31
17Spencer Paxson0:08:09
18Kerry Werner0:08:47
19Mitchell Bailey0:09:12
20Evan Mcneely0:09:32
21Antione Caron0:09:38
22Justin Lindine0:09:55
23Sepp Kuss0:10:05
24Cole Oberman0:10:35
25Chris Baddick0:10:48
26Casey Williams0:11:56
27Troy Wells0:12:16
28Cameron Jette0:12:29
29James Driscoll0:12:48
30Eric Thompson0:13:04
31Peter Disera0:13:32
32Menso De Jong0:13:46
33Payson Mcelveen0:14:00
34Chris Jackson0:14:14
35Jason Sager0:14:17
36Joseph Maloney0:15:03
37Ernie Watenpaugh0:15:07
38Adrian Retief
39Thomas Sampson
40Jason Siegle
41Joseph Clemenzi
42Mathieu Belanger Barrette
43Kacey Campbell
44Trevor De Ruise
45Sam Chovan
46John Curry
47Joel Shehan
48Matthew Turner
49Elliot Reinecke
50Kalan Beisel
51Clint Muhlfeld
52Craig Wohlschlaeger
53Kristopher Holden
54Eliel Anttila
55Nick Thomas
56Ben Parsons
57Keith Omundson

 

