Image 1 of 5 The lead group early in the race (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 5 The pro men take the line for the Missoula XC (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 5 Howard Grotts leads Stephen Ettinger (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 4 of 5 Howard Grotts wins Missoula XC (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 5 The Missoula XC men's podium (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Howard Grotts (Specialized) won his second consecutive Missoula XC race, topping US national champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and his own teammate Todd Wells by leaving behind the competition on the final lap.

A deep elite men’s field toed the line for the final event of the day. Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing), Grotts, Ettinger, Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale Factory Racing), Todd Wells and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing) hit out hard with a fast first lap and separated themselves from the field.

After the initial fireworks died down; Grotts and Ettinger broke off from the lead group to battle the rest of the race for the top spot. Zandstra, Wells and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone) formed a chase group but never made contact with the leaders again with Plaxton and Swenson fading between the main field and the lead duo.

Grotts left Ettinger behind on the final lap, with the BMC rider holding on for second at 1:20. Wells soloed in for third only 10 seconds ahead of Zandstra.

