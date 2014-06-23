Grotts wins Missoula Pro XCT
Ettinger, Wells on podium
Elite men cross country: -
Howard Grotts (Specialized) won his second consecutive Missoula XC race, topping US national champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and his own teammate Todd Wells by leaving behind the competition on the final lap.
A deep elite men’s field toed the line for the final event of the day. Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing), Grotts, Ettinger, Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale Factory Racing), Todd Wells and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing) hit out hard with a fast first lap and separated themselves from the field.
After the initial fireworks died down; Grotts and Ettinger broke off from the lead group to battle the rest of the race for the top spot. Zandstra, Wells and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone) formed a chase group but never made contact with the leaders again with Plaxton and Swenson fading between the main field and the lead duo.
Grotts left Ettinger behind on the final lap, with the BMC rider holding on for second at 1:20. Wells soloed in for third only 10 seconds ahead of Zandstra.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts
|1:31:21
|2
|Stephen Ettinger
|0:01:20
|3
|Todd Wells
|0:02:05
|4
|Derek Zandstra
|0:02:15
|5
|Leandre Bouchard
|0:02:53
|6
|Hector Riveros
|0:03:23
|7
|Keegan Swenson
|0:03:25
|8
|Benjamine Sonntag
|0:04:23
|9
|Max Plaxton
|0:04:30
|10
|Alex Grant
|0:04:32
|11
|Rotem Ishay
|0:05:49
|12
|Geoff Kabush
|0:05:51
|13
|Russell Finsterwald
|0:06:58
|14
|Mitchell Hoke
|0:07:05
|15
|Raphael Gagne
|0:07:19
|16
|Richard Cypress Gorry
|0:07:31
|17
|Spencer Paxson
|0:08:09
|18
|Kerry Werner
|0:08:47
|19
|Mitchell Bailey
|0:09:12
|20
|Evan Mcneely
|0:09:32
|21
|Antione Caron
|0:09:38
|22
|Justin Lindine
|0:09:55
|23
|Sepp Kuss
|0:10:05
|24
|Cole Oberman
|0:10:35
|25
|Chris Baddick
|0:10:48
|26
|Casey Williams
|0:11:56
|27
|Troy Wells
|0:12:16
|28
|Cameron Jette
|0:12:29
|29
|James Driscoll
|0:12:48
|30
|Eric Thompson
|0:13:04
|31
|Peter Disera
|0:13:32
|32
|Menso De Jong
|0:13:46
|33
|Payson Mcelveen
|0:14:00
|34
|Chris Jackson
|0:14:14
|35
|Jason Sager
|0:14:17
|36
|Joseph Maloney
|0:15:03
|37
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|0:15:07
|38
|Adrian Retief
|39
|Thomas Sampson
|40
|Jason Siegle
|41
|Joseph Clemenzi
|42
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette
|43
|Kacey Campbell
|44
|Trevor De Ruise
|45
|Sam Chovan
|46
|John Curry
|47
|Joel Shehan
|48
|Matthew Turner
|49
|Elliot Reinecke
|50
|Kalan Beisel
|51
|Clint Muhlfeld
|52
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|53
|Kristopher Holden
|54
|Eliel Anttila
|55
|Nick Thomas
|56
|Ben Parsons
|57
|Keith Omundson
