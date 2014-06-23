Trending

Wells and Nash win Missoula short track

ProXCT series visits Montana

The elite men and women lined up for the Missoula short track on the longest day of the year - the summer solstice. Todd Wells and Katerina Nash claimed victories in the men's and women's races.

Men

Todd Wells (Specialized) won the race ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone).

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) took the hole shot and held on the lead for the first few laps. Swenson made up the lead group of Wells, Russell Finsterwald (Sram, Troy Lee Designs), Howard Grotts (Specialized), Ettinger and Bouchard.

Swenson faded and Finsterwald caught a pedal and crashed, putting both racers out of contention for the top three steps of the podium.

Wells moved to the front and controlled the race for the win.

Women

Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed victory in the elite women's race, ahead of Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) and Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com).

Competition was was fierce for the hole shot on the first acsent and a selection was made early. The group included Dong, Woodruff, Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s), Nash, Lea Davison (Specialized) and Rose Grant (Sportsman Ski Haus).

After a few laps, the lead group became a battle between Dong, Woodruff and Nash.

Nash and Woodruff went off the front and with about 200 meters remaining on the final lap. Nash sprinted to victory with Woodruff and Dong close behind.

 

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells0:25:52
2Stephen Ettinger0:00:02
3Leandre Bouchard0:00:08
4Howard Grotts0:00:15
5Keegan Swenson0:00:21
6Russell Finsterwald0:00:42
7Mitchell Bailey0:00:44
8Eric Thompson0:01:02
9Mitchell Hoke0:01:18
10James Driscoll0:01:47
11Chris Baddick0:01:57
12Kerry Werner0:01:57
13Troy Wells
14Spencer Paxson
15Justin Lindine
16Evan Mcneely
17Menso De Jong
18Casey Williams
19Jason Sager
20Thomas Sampson
21Elliot Reinecke
22Mathieu Belanger Barrette
23Bryan Horsley
24Kalan Beisel
25Joseph Maloney
26Sam Chovan
27David Flaten
28Kacey Campbell
29Keith Omundson
30Matthew Turner
31Ben Parsons
32Craig Wohlschlaeger
33Eliel Anttila
34Nick Thomas

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash0:25:08
2Chloe Woodruff0:00:09
3Evelyn Dong0:00:12
4Erin Huck0:00:15
5Rose Grant0:00:21
6Lea Davison0:00:36
7Larissa Connors
8Amy Beisel
9Serena Gordon
10Emily Shields
11Elizabeth Adams
12Shayna Powless
13Kaylee Blevins
14Natalie Koncz

 

