The elite men and women lined up for the Missoula short track on the longest day of the year - the summer solstice. Todd Wells and Katerina Nash claimed victories in the men's and women's races.

Men

Todd Wells (Specialized) won the race ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone).

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) took the hole shot and held on the lead for the first few laps. Swenson made up the lead group of Wells, Russell Finsterwald (Sram, Troy Lee Designs), Howard Grotts (Specialized), Ettinger and Bouchard.

Swenson faded and Finsterwald caught a pedal and crashed, putting both racers out of contention for the top three steps of the podium.

Wells moved to the front and controlled the race for the win.

Women

Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed victory in the elite women's race, ahead of Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) and Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com).

Competition was was fierce for the hole shot on the first acsent and a selection was made early. The group included Dong, Woodruff, Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s), Nash, Lea Davison (Specialized) and Rose Grant (Sportsman Ski Haus).

After a few laps, the lead group became a battle between Dong, Woodruff and Nash.

Nash and Woodruff went off the front and with about 200 meters remaining on the final lap. Nash sprinted to victory with Woodruff and Dong close behind.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 0:25:52 2 Stephen Ettinger 0:00:02 3 Leandre Bouchard 0:00:08 4 Howard Grotts 0:00:15 5 Keegan Swenson 0:00:21 6 Russell Finsterwald 0:00:42 7 Mitchell Bailey 0:00:44 8 Eric Thompson 0:01:02 9 Mitchell Hoke 0:01:18 10 James Driscoll 0:01:47 11 Chris Baddick 0:01:57 12 Kerry Werner 0:01:57 13 Troy Wells 14 Spencer Paxson 15 Justin Lindine 16 Evan Mcneely 17 Menso De Jong 18 Casey Williams 19 Jason Sager 20 Thomas Sampson 21 Elliot Reinecke 22 Mathieu Belanger Barrette 23 Bryan Horsley 24 Kalan Beisel 25 Joseph Maloney 26 Sam Chovan 27 David Flaten 28 Kacey Campbell 29 Keith Omundson 30 Matthew Turner 31 Ben Parsons 32 Craig Wohlschlaeger 33 Eliel Anttila 34 Nick Thomas