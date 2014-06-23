Wells and Nash win Missoula short track
ProXCT series visits Montana
Elite men and women short track: -
The elite men and women lined up for the Missoula short track on the longest day of the year - the summer solstice. Todd Wells and Katerina Nash claimed victories in the men's and women's races.
Men
Todd Wells (Specialized) won the race ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone).
Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) took the hole shot and held on the lead for the first few laps. Swenson made up the lead group of Wells, Russell Finsterwald (Sram, Troy Lee Designs), Howard Grotts (Specialized), Ettinger and Bouchard.
Swenson faded and Finsterwald caught a pedal and crashed, putting both racers out of contention for the top three steps of the podium.
Wells moved to the front and controlled the race for the win.
Women
Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed victory in the elite women's race, ahead of Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) and Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com).
Competition was was fierce for the hole shot on the first acsent and a selection was made early. The group included Dong, Woodruff, Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s), Nash, Lea Davison (Specialized) and Rose Grant (Sportsman Ski Haus).
After a few laps, the lead group became a battle between Dong, Woodruff and Nash.
Nash and Woodruff went off the front and with about 200 meters remaining on the final lap. Nash sprinted to victory with Woodruff and Dong close behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells
|0:25:52
|2
|Stephen Ettinger
|0:00:02
|3
|Leandre Bouchard
|0:00:08
|4
|Howard Grotts
|0:00:15
|5
|Keegan Swenson
|0:00:21
|6
|Russell Finsterwald
|0:00:42
|7
|Mitchell Bailey
|0:00:44
|8
|Eric Thompson
|0:01:02
|9
|Mitchell Hoke
|0:01:18
|10
|James Driscoll
|0:01:47
|11
|Chris Baddick
|0:01:57
|12
|Kerry Werner
|0:01:57
|13
|Troy Wells
|14
|Spencer Paxson
|15
|Justin Lindine
|16
|Evan Mcneely
|17
|Menso De Jong
|18
|Casey Williams
|19
|Jason Sager
|20
|Thomas Sampson
|21
|Elliot Reinecke
|22
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette
|23
|Bryan Horsley
|24
|Kalan Beisel
|25
|Joseph Maloney
|26
|Sam Chovan
|27
|David Flaten
|28
|Kacey Campbell
|29
|Keith Omundson
|30
|Matthew Turner
|31
|Ben Parsons
|32
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|33
|Eliel Anttila
|34
|Nick Thomas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash
|0:25:08
|2
|Chloe Woodruff
|0:00:09
|3
|Evelyn Dong
|0:00:12
|4
|Erin Huck
|0:00:15
|5
|Rose Grant
|0:00:21
|6
|Lea Davison
|0:00:36
|7
|Larissa Connors
|8
|Amy Beisel
|9
|Serena Gordon
|10
|Emily Shields
|11
|Elizabeth Adams
|12
|Shayna Powless
|13
|Kaylee Blevins
|14
|Natalie Koncz
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy