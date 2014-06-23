Image 1 of 3 The elite women's start of the Missoula XC (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 3 Katerina Nash (Luna) wins the Missoula XC (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 3 The women's Missoula XC podium (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Katerina Nash (Luna Chix) doubled up on wins this weekend at the Missoula round of the US Pro XCT, topping Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) in the cross country race.

The pair separated from the field early on the first lap, increasing their lead on the field on laps two through three. Nash then began to gap Dong on the climbs for the remaining two laps with Dong trying to reel Nash back in.

“I rode a steady race and kept riding at my pace and was able to maintain my lead today," said Nash after the race.

Meanwhile the battle for third was fierce with perennial Missoula XC podium finisher Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) out-sprinting Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) for the third. Lea Davison (Specialized), who was back to racing for the first time this season after a hip injury, rounded out the podium with her return to the Pro XCT for 2014.

