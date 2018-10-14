Image 1 of 7 Gage Hecht wins the opening day at the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: dejansmaicphoto) Image 2 of 7 Gage Hecht wins the opening day at the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 3 of 7 Lance Haidet (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 4 of 7 The men's podium on day 1 at the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 5 of 7 The men's field starts day 1 at the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 6 of 7 The men's field on a climb at the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 7 of 7 Gage Hecht (Image credit: Col Elmore)

Gage Hecht took the win during the opening day of the US Open of Cyclcoross Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.

A 47-rider field took to the dusty course at the end of the day for the Elite Men. It would be Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./ Groove Subaru), Eric Brunner (Full Cycle Cyclocross Team), Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) and Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized) surging to the front after the holeshot at Valmont Bike Park.

Hecht, 20, would push the pace and create a gap to the chasers after the first three of 11 laps. No one closed the gap to Hecht, who would win his first ProCX title of the season in a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes, 7 seconds.

“It was really fun. I like having some open roads in front of me,” said Hecht, who won two U23 national titles in 2018 (criterium and time trial). “It was a good day and I’m really happy with it.”

Brunner and Haidet matched the pace set by Hecht for the first few laps, with Kaiser dropping back for a solo fourth place. On lap five, Hecht had a 13-second lead over Haidet, and a 21-second gap to Brunner. That would be the order of finish at the end of the contest, with Haidet crossing the line 33 seconds after Hecht. Brunner would finish another 20 seconds later to secure third. Kaiser would hold on for fourth.

“There was really good competition out there,” added Hecht. “Lance (Haidet) was keeping me honest the entire race. Eric (Brunner) was with me the entire first three laps and really pushing me.”

