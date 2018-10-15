Trending

Honsinger takes second win out of two at US Open of Cyclocross

Clouse and Gilbert round out the top three

Image 1 of 8

Clara Honsinger takes her second win in two days on the second day at the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 2 of 8

Sunny Gilbert en route to third place on day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 3 of 8

Laurel Rathbun tackles the mud on day two 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 4 of 8

Snow and mud were the order of the day on the second day of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 5 of 8

Clara Honsinger shows how difficult the conditions were on her way to the win on day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 6 of 8

The start of the women's race on the second day of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 7 of 8

Hannah Finchamp takes on the snow on day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Image 8 of 8

Katie Clouse on her way to second place on day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)

Team S&M CX's Clara Honsinger rode to her second win out of two on the second day of racing at the US Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.

Snow and low temperatures made the race a completely different beast to Saturday's race, with the cold having made an appearance overnight, but Honsinger chose tactics over out-and-out brute strength to win the five-lap race.

"Initially it was cold, but the adrenaline kicks in and you can't really feel anything by the end of it," Honsinger said after the race.

"You'd step off [the pedals] and your cleats would fill with ice. When Katie Clouse [Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru] and Sunny Gilbert [Van Dessel Factory Team] went into the pit, I just went," she explained. "You get back on and you can't pedal. I just took advantage of that and rode a muddy bike for two laps."

Honsinger took the win by just 12 seconds from Clouse, with Gilbert in third, just 14 seconds further back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Honsinger (USA)0:48:09
2Katie Clouse (USA)0:00:12
3Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:00:26
4Emma Swartz (USA)0:02:10
5Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:02:14
6Hannah Finchamp (USA)0:02:15
7Sarah Sturm (USA)0:03:01
8Laurel Rathbun (USA)0:04:08
9Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:04:13
10Sophie Russenberger (USA)0:04:15
11Meredith Miller (USA)0:04:43
12Caroline Nolan (USA)0:05:34
13Evelyn Dong (USA)0:05:45
14Rebecca Gross (USA)0:05:48
15Kristen Legan (USA)0:05:58
16Anna Megale (USA)0:06:14
17Turner Ramsay (USA)0:06:30
18Susan Livingston (USA)0:06:55
19Anna Dorovskikh (USA)0:07:03
20Kristin Weber (USA)0:07:33
21Petra Schmidtmann (USA)0:08:23
22Fiona Morris (Aus)0:08:33
23Tea Wright (USA)0:08:54
24Stacey Richardson (USA)0:11:48
25Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:12:13
26Leslie Ethridge (USA)0:13:06
27Bridget Tooley (USA)-1 Lap
28Abigail Yates (GBr)-2 Laps
DNFDani Arman (USA)
DNSCaroline Mani (Fra)
DNSMeghan Newlin (USA)
DNSMadigan Munro (USA)
DNSEmily Schaldach (USA)
DNSSarah Ginsbach (USA)
DNSBrooke Lyman (USA)
DNSKristie Arend (USA)
DNSEliza Gregoire (USA)
DNSAnna Engelsted (USA)

