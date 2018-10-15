Honsinger takes second win out of two at US Open of Cyclocross
Clouse and Gilbert round out the top three
Elite Women Day 2: Boulder - Boulder
Team S&M CX's Clara Honsinger rode to her second win out of two on the second day of racing at the US Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.
Snow and low temperatures made the race a completely different beast to Saturday's race, with the cold having made an appearance overnight, but Honsinger chose tactics over out-and-out brute strength to win the five-lap race.
"Initially it was cold, but the adrenaline kicks in and you can't really feel anything by the end of it," Honsinger said after the race.
"You'd step off [the pedals] and your cleats would fill with ice. When Katie Clouse [Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru] and Sunny Gilbert [Van Dessel Factory Team] went into the pit, I just went," she explained. "You get back on and you can't pedal. I just took advantage of that and rode a muddy bike for two laps."
Honsinger took the win by just 12 seconds from Clouse, with Gilbert in third, just 14 seconds further back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:48:09
|2
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:00:12
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:00:26
|4
|Emma Swartz (USA)
|0:02:10
|5
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:02:14
|6
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|0:02:15
|7
|Sarah Sturm (USA)
|0:03:01
|8
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:04:08
|9
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:04:13
|10
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|0:04:15
|11
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|0:04:43
|12
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:05:34
|13
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:05:45
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:05:48
|15
|Kristen Legan (USA)
|0:05:58
|16
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:06:14
|17
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:06:30
|18
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:06:55
|19
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA)
|0:07:03
|20
|Kristin Weber (USA)
|0:07:33
|21
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|0:08:23
|22
|Fiona Morris (Aus)
|0:08:33
|23
|Tea Wright (USA)
|0:08:54
|24
|Stacey Richardson (USA)
|0:11:48
|25
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:12:13
|26
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:13:06
|27
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|-1 Lap
|28
|Abigail Yates (GBr)
|-2 Laps
|DNF
|Dani Arman (USA)
|DNS
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|DNS
|Meghan Newlin (USA)
|DNS
|Madigan Munro (USA)
|DNS
|Emily Schaldach (USA)
|DNS
|Sarah Ginsbach (USA)
|DNS
|Brooke Lyman (USA)
|DNS
|Kristie Arend (USA)
|DNS
|Eliza Gregoire (USA)
|DNS
|Anna Engelsted (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy