US Open of Cyclocross: Fix takes the win on day 2
Brunner and Haidet make up the rest of the podium
Elite Men Day 2: Boulder - Boulder
Brannan Fix won the second day of racing at the US Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, having finished in a distant 14th place in Saturday's race.
The fortunes of Saturday's winner and Fix's Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru teammate, Gage Hecht, were similarly reversed. Hecht dropped his chain a lap into the seven-lap race, and could never get back into contention.
Overnight snow made for challenging conditions, but Fix used his love of the bad weather to his advantage, eventually moving into the race lead on the last lap having caught leader Eric Brunner (Full Cycle Cyclocross Team).
"When I saw the [weather] forecast, I was pretty excited," said Fix after his win. "I just love weather like this. I just kept moving forward and, before I knew it, it was the last lap, and I was in the lead. It was kind of a blur for most of it, but it was awesome.
"Really, I think it was just I could keep a consistent speed," he said, explaining his route to victory. "That's my strength in this weather. I can just ride sections clean, time after time, and just go the same pace. As long as I time it right, that works out pretty well for me."
Second and third place were the reverse of Saturday's race, with Brunner holding on to convert his third place to second, 37 seconds down in winner Fix, and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) dropping a place to take third on Sunday, a further 22 seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:57:23
|2
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:00:37
|3
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:01:00
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:01:25
|5
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:18:29
|6
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|0:01:40
|7
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:41
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:01:51
|9
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:02:00
|10
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|0:02:03
|11
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:02:49
|12
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:03:43
|13
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:03:44
|14
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|0:03:51
|15
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:53
|16
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:04:12
|17
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:04:30
|18
|Steven Stefko (USA)
|0:04:38
|19
|Samuel O'keefe (USA)
|0:05:15
|20
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:05:43
|21
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:07:09
|22
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:07:39
|23
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|-1 Lap
|24
|Campbell Watson (USA)
|25
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|26
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|27
|Greg Lewis (USA)
|28
|Samuel Dolzani (USA)
|-3 Laps
|29
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|30
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|31
|William Allen (USA)
|32
|Zachary Dolzani (USA)
|33
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|34
|Aaron Vaughn (USA)
|35
|Ryan Rinn (USA)
|36
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|37
|Stephen Cochran (USA)
|38
|Alec Pasqualina (USA)
|-4 Laps
|39
|Ian Megale (USA)
|40
|Cassidy Keeland (USA)
|-5 Laps
|DNF
|Nathaniel Vacura (USA)
|DNS
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|DNS
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
|DNS
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|DNS
|Mark Flis (USA)
|DNS
|Chris Baddick (GBr)
|DNS
|Josh Direen (USA)
|DNS
|Scott Funston (USA)
|DNS
|David Sheek (USA)
|DNS
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
