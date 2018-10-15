Image 1 of 6 The podium of day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross, topped by Brannan Fix (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 2 of 6 Riders faced snowy and muddy conditions during day two of the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 3 of 6 The start of day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 4 of 6 Eric Brunner took second place on the second day of racing at the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 5 of 6 Eric Brunner was out on his own before being caught, and had to settle for second place on day two of the US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore) Image 6 of 6 Brannan Fix wins the second day of racing at the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross (Image credit: Col Elmore)

Brannan Fix won the second day of racing at the US Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, having finished in a distant 14th place in Saturday's race.

The fortunes of Saturday's winner and Fix's Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru teammate, Gage Hecht, were similarly reversed. Hecht dropped his chain a lap into the seven-lap race, and could never get back into contention.

Overnight snow made for challenging conditions, but Fix used his love of the bad weather to his advantage, eventually moving into the race lead on the last lap having caught leader Eric Brunner (Full Cycle Cyclocross Team).

"When I saw the [weather] forecast, I was pretty excited," said Fix after his win. "I just love weather like this. I just kept moving forward and, before I knew it, it was the last lap, and I was in the lead. It was kind of a blur for most of it, but it was awesome.

"Really, I think it was just I could keep a consistent speed," he said, explaining his route to victory. "That's my strength in this weather. I can just ride sections clean, time after time, and just go the same pace. As long as I time it right, that works out pretty well for me."

Second and third place were the reverse of Saturday's race, with Brunner holding on to convert his third place to second, 37 seconds down in winner Fix, and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) dropping a place to take third on Sunday, a further 22 seconds back.

Full Results