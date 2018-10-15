Trending

US Open of Cyclocross: Fix takes the win on day 2

Brunner and Haidet make up the rest of the podium

The podium of day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross, topped by Brannan Fix

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Riders faced snowy and muddy conditions during day two of the US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
The start of day two of the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Eric Brunner took second place on the second day of racing at the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Eric Brunner was out on his own before being caught, and had to settle for second place on day two of the US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)
Brannan Fix wins the second day of racing at the 2018 US Open of Cyclocross

(Image credit: Col Elmore)

Brannan Fix won the second day of racing at the US Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, having finished in a distant 14th place in Saturday's race.

The fortunes of Saturday's winner and Fix's Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru teammate, Gage Hecht, were similarly reversed. Hecht dropped his chain a lap into the seven-lap race, and could never get back into contention.

Overnight snow made for challenging conditions, but Fix used his love of the bad weather to his advantage, eventually moving into the race lead on the last lap having caught leader Eric Brunner (Full Cycle Cyclocross Team).

"When I saw the [weather] forecast, I was pretty excited," said Fix after his win. "I just love weather like this. I just kept moving forward and, before I knew it, it was the last lap, and I was in the lead. It was kind of a blur for most of it, but it was awesome.

"Really, I think it was just I could keep a consistent speed," he said, explaining his route to victory. "That's my strength in this weather. I can just ride sections clean, time after time, and just go the same pace. As long as I time it right, that works out pretty well for me."

Second and third place were the reverse of Saturday's race, with Brunner holding on to convert his third place to second, 37 seconds down in winner Fix, and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) dropping a place to take third on Sunday, a further 22 seconds back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brannan Fix (USA)0:57:23
2Eric Brunner (USA)0:00:37
3Lance Haidet (USA)0:01:00
4Cody Kaiser (USA)0:01:25
5Troy Wells (USA)0:18:29
6Garry Millburn (Aus)0:01:40
7Gage Hecht (USA)0:01:41
8Maxx Chance (USA)0:01:51
9Grant Ellwood (USA)0:02:00
10Stephan Davoust (USA)0:02:03
11Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:02:49
12Caleb Swartz (USA)0:03:43
13Justin Lindine (USA)0:03:44
14Allen Krughoff (USA)0:03:51
15Ross Ellwood (USA)0:03:53
16Brian Matter (USA)0:04:12
17Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:04:30
18Steven Stefko (USA)0:04:38
19Samuel O'keefe (USA)0:05:15
20Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:05:43
21Jack Tanner (USA)0:07:09
22Terol Pursell (USA)0:07:39
23Allan Schroeder (USA)-1 Lap
24Campbell Watson (USA)
25Bjorn Selander (USA)
26Ian Mcpherson (USA)
27Greg Lewis (USA)
28Samuel Dolzani (USA)-3 Laps
29Kyle Johnson (USA)
30Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
31William Allen (USA)
32Zachary Dolzani (USA)
33Rhys Louis (USA)
34Aaron Vaughn (USA)
35Ryan Rinn (USA)
36Christian Culpepper (USA)
37Stephen Cochran (USA)
38Alec Pasqualina (USA)-4 Laps
39Ian Megale (USA)
40Cassidy Keeland (USA)-5 Laps
DNFNathaniel Vacura (USA)
DNSGarrett Gerchar (USA)
DNSSkyler Mackey (USA)
DNSYannick Eckmann (USA)
DNSMark Flis (USA)
DNSChris Baddick (GBr)
DNSJosh Direen (USA)
DNSScott Funston (USA)
DNSDavid Sheek (USA)
DNSJonathan Anderson (USA)

