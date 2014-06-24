Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2014 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships wrapped up Sunday at the Angel Fire Bike Park with familiar faces standing on top of the pro men's and women's podiums. Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Jill Kintner (Team Norco International/Red Bull) both showed off their dominant downhill skills in repeating as national champions.

Men

The 71-rider pro men's field took its turn on the course following the pro women and it was the second rider down the hill, Graeme Pitts (Graeme Pitts Racing) who posted the early time to beat of 4:10.14. The next 53 riders were unable to oust Pitts from the hot seat until Neko Mullaly (Trek World Racing) took over the top spot by being the first rider to break the four-minute mark as he stopped the clock at 3:59.35. Mulally remained in the hot seat with just two riders left to complete the course. Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized) joined Mulally in the sub-four-minute club but finished a fraction of a second behind in 3:59.39. That left defending champ Gwin, the last rider to start, and he did not disappoint the fans on the slopes of the Angel Fire Bike Park. Gwin crossed the line in 3:52.17 to don the Stars-and-Stripes jersey once again.

"This track was hard this weekend," Gwin said. "As far as physically and a challenge to be smooth, the hardest track we've raced all year. I like it. It's fast, it's dry and it's good times racing in the U.S. I made a couple mistakes but they weren't too costly. All in all, I'm stoked."

Women

After the morning's amateur contests, the pro women took to the downhill course that started at 10,500 feet above sea level, and descended 1,700 feet over 2.8 miles. Abigail Hippely was the first to crack the five-minute mark at 4:55.70. The second-to-last rider down the mountain, Amanda Batty, joined the sub-five-minute club when she crossed the line in 4:57.40. The only female rider left was 12-time national champion Kintner who left no doubt as she blazed down the trail with a winning time of 4:30.10 to gain her 13th Stars-and-Stripes jersey. Hippely took the silver medal and Batty the bronze.

"It's crazy to see the evolution of the track from day one until now with how loose and dry and blown out it got with so many people riding it," said Kintner. "That run was pretty smooth for me, no real big mistakes. I just tried to keep my momentum going and look ahead and keep my hands loose so I didn't get too tight. You can always go faster but I'm happy with that to get the title."

Junior men 17-18

The junior men's 17-18 downhill kicked off the afternoon session on the final day of competition. Demetri Triantafillou took over the hot seat with six riders to go as he posted a time of 4:19.90. Podium favorite Luca Shaw (SRAM Factory), the third-to-last rider to start, fell out of contention after suffering a rear flat tire. The next rider down, Charlie Harrison took over the lead with a time of 4:14.83, but his time was quickly bettered by Shane Leslie, who claimed the victory with a time of 4:10.95.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (Factory Specialized) 0:03:52.179 2 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:00:07.173 3 Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized) 0:00:07.212 4 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:09.264 5 Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:11.208 6 Austin Hackett Klaube 0:00:13.097 7 Ben Furbee 0:00:14.760 8 Austin Warren (Pivot cycles factory) 0:00:15.345 9 Kiran MacKinnon 0:00:15.708 10 Max Morgan 0:00:15.780 11 Cody Warren (Armer Energy MTB) 0:00:17.395 12 Graeme Pitts (Graeme Pitts Racing) 0:00:17.962 13 Zach Graveson 0:00:18.389 14 Michael Day (GT) 0:00:18.824 15 Trevyn Newpher 0:00:18.996 16 Dylan Conte 0:00:19.126 17 Chris Higgerson 0:00:19.663 18 Luca Cometti (Factory Intense Cycl) 0:00:20.082 19 Kyle Thomas (Diamondback Racing) 0:00:21.097 20 Kyle Strait 0:00:21.938 21 Steven Wentz (SRAM/Santa Cruz) 0:00:22.761 22 Kyle Hogan 0:00:22.919 23 Kyle Hickey 0:00:23.205 24 Corey Hatch 0:00:23.399 25 Chris Boice (MTB Racing Solutions) 0:00:23.720 26 Daniel Weinman 0:00:24.369 27 Johnathon Keep (ARMA ENERGY/EVIL) 0:00:25.111 28 Adam Digby 0:00:25.115 29 Kellen Lutz 0:00:25.162 30 Brian White 0:00:25.311 31 Tanner Stephens 0:00:25.796 32 Dillon Lemarr 0:00:25.861 33 Logan Mulally 0:00:26.619 34 Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels) 0:00:26.668 35 Todd Renwick 0:00:28.891 36 Brandon Blakely 0:00:28.956 37 Weston Walker (University of Wyomin) 0:00:29.416 38 Dylan Crane 0:00:29.948 39 Timothy Price 0:00:30.072 40 Brendan Looby 0:00:30.425 41 brian scolforo (Giant Northeast Pro) 0:00:30.795 42 Ray Syron 0:00:30.940 43 Kevin Littlefield 0:00:31.118 44 Brandan Bohl (One Ghost Industries) 0:00:31.439 45 Parker Robinson 0:00:31.504 46 Matthew Thompson (SRAM/SANTA CRUZ) 0:00:32.143 47 Jason Schroeder 0:00:32.367 48 Christian Gonzalez 0:00:32.551 49 Ryan Paquette 0:00:33.410 50 Cody Johnson 0:00:33.964 51 Craig Carlson 0:00:34.179 52 Jonathan Allyn (Banshee Bikes/Hi-5 B) 0:00:34.272 53 Gavin Gargiulo 0:00:34.305 54 William O'Brien 0:00:34.348 55 Riley Mueller 0:00:34.369 56 Conrad Culleney 0:00:34.570 57 Kyle Grau 0:00:34.664 58 Brett Tetzloff 0:00:35.885 59 Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue 0:00:36.072 60 Brandon Watson 0:00:36.646 61 Leigh Harris 0:00:38.284 62 Kai Rogers 0:00:38.662 63 Tim White (Vermont Gravity Raci) 0:00:41.032 64 Shea Jordan 0:00:41.064 65 Joshua Nevelson 0:00:41.409 66 Mikey Haderer (IXS Unique Sports) 0:00:41.852 67 Thomas McCoy 0:00:42.141 68 Matthew Callahan 0:00:44.788 69 William Lujan 0:00:49.051 70 Antonio Gradillas (Heart and Soul Racin) 0:00:50.697 71 Ryan Pepper 0:01:14.949 DNS Chris Callahan DNS Scott Gladu DNS Cole Picchiottino (Trek Southridge Raci) DNF Ben Calhoun DNF Nate Furbee DNF Brian Yannuzzi

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Kintner (Team Norco Intl.) 0:04:30.104 2 Abigail Hippely 0:00:25.596 3 Amanda Batty 0:00:27.304 4 Lauren Daney 0:00:31.970 5 Lindsay Yost 0:00:46.984 6 Rebecca Gardner 0:00:55.376 7 Amanda Cordell 0:01:05.472 8 Mary Elges 0:01:08.761 9 Katy Hanlon 0:01:13.081 10 Amber Price (The Fix Bike Shop) 0:01:18.020 11 Hannah Trimble 0:01:28.863 12 Christen Boyer (One Ghost Industries) 0:01:55.318 DNF Elinor Wesner