Gwin and Kintner repeat as US national downhill champs
Leslie wins junior title
Downhill: -
The 2014 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships wrapped up Sunday at the Angel Fire Bike Park with familiar faces standing on top of the pro men's and women's podiums. Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Jill Kintner (Team Norco International/Red Bull) both showed off their dominant downhill skills in repeating as national champions.
Men
The 71-rider pro men's field took its turn on the course following the pro women and it was the second rider down the hill, Graeme Pitts (Graeme Pitts Racing) who posted the early time to beat of 4:10.14. The next 53 riders were unable to oust Pitts from the hot seat until Neko Mullaly (Trek World Racing) took over the top spot by being the first rider to break the four-minute mark as he stopped the clock at 3:59.35. Mulally remained in the hot seat with just two riders left to complete the course. Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized) joined Mulally in the sub-four-minute club but finished a fraction of a second behind in 3:59.39. That left defending champ Gwin, the last rider to start, and he did not disappoint the fans on the slopes of the Angel Fire Bike Park. Gwin crossed the line in 3:52.17 to don the Stars-and-Stripes jersey once again.
"This track was hard this weekend," Gwin said. "As far as physically and a challenge to be smooth, the hardest track we've raced all year. I like it. It's fast, it's dry and it's good times racing in the U.S. I made a couple mistakes but they weren't too costly. All in all, I'm stoked."
Women
After the morning's amateur contests, the pro women took to the downhill course that started at 10,500 feet above sea level, and descended 1,700 feet over 2.8 miles. Abigail Hippely was the first to crack the five-minute mark at 4:55.70. The second-to-last rider down the mountain, Amanda Batty, joined the sub-five-minute club when she crossed the line in 4:57.40. The only female rider left was 12-time national champion Kintner who left no doubt as she blazed down the trail with a winning time of 4:30.10 to gain her 13th Stars-and-Stripes jersey. Hippely took the silver medal and Batty the bronze.
"It's crazy to see the evolution of the track from day one until now with how loose and dry and blown out it got with so many people riding it," said Kintner. "That run was pretty smooth for me, no real big mistakes. I just tried to keep my momentum going and look ahead and keep my hands loose so I didn't get too tight. You can always go faster but I'm happy with that to get the title."
Junior men 17-18
The junior men's 17-18 downhill kicked off the afternoon session on the final day of competition. Demetri Triantafillou took over the hot seat with six riders to go as he posted a time of 4:19.90. Podium favorite Luca Shaw (SRAM Factory), the third-to-last rider to start, fell out of contention after suffering a rear flat tire. The next rider down, Charlie Harrison took over the lead with a time of 4:14.83, but his time was quickly bettered by Shane Leslie, who claimed the victory with a time of 4:10.95.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (Factory Specialized)
|0:03:52.179
|2
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:07.173
|3
|Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized)
|0:00:07.212
|4
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:09.264
|5
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:11.208
|6
|Austin Hackett Klaube
|0:00:13.097
|7
|Ben Furbee
|0:00:14.760
|8
|Austin Warren (Pivot cycles factory)
|0:00:15.345
|9
|Kiran MacKinnon
|0:00:15.708
|10
|Max Morgan
|0:00:15.780
|11
|Cody Warren (Armer Energy MTB)
|0:00:17.395
|12
|Graeme Pitts (Graeme Pitts Racing)
|0:00:17.962
|13
|Zach Graveson
|0:00:18.389
|14
|Michael Day (GT)
|0:00:18.824
|15
|Trevyn Newpher
|0:00:18.996
|16
|Dylan Conte
|0:00:19.126
|17
|Chris Higgerson
|0:00:19.663
|18
|Luca Cometti (Factory Intense Cycl)
|0:00:20.082
|19
|Kyle Thomas (Diamondback Racing)
|0:00:21.097
|20
|Kyle Strait
|0:00:21.938
|21
|Steven Wentz (SRAM/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:22.761
|22
|Kyle Hogan
|0:00:22.919
|23
|Kyle Hickey
|0:00:23.205
|24
|Corey Hatch
|0:00:23.399
|25
|Chris Boice (MTB Racing Solutions)
|0:00:23.720
|26
|Daniel Weinman
|0:00:24.369
|27
|Johnathon Keep (ARMA ENERGY/EVIL)
|0:00:25.111
|28
|Adam Digby
|0:00:25.115
|29
|Kellen Lutz
|0:00:25.162
|30
|Brian White
|0:00:25.311
|31
|Tanner Stephens
|0:00:25.796
|32
|Dillon Lemarr
|0:00:25.861
|33
|Logan Mulally
|0:00:26.619
|34
|Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:26.668
|35
|Todd Renwick
|0:00:28.891
|36
|Brandon Blakely
|0:00:28.956
|37
|Weston Walker (University of Wyomin)
|0:00:29.416
|38
|Dylan Crane
|0:00:29.948
|39
|Timothy Price
|0:00:30.072
|40
|Brendan Looby
|0:00:30.425
|41
|brian scolforo (Giant Northeast Pro)
|0:00:30.795
|42
|Ray Syron
|0:00:30.940
|43
|Kevin Littlefield
|0:00:31.118
|44
|Brandan Bohl (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:31.439
|45
|Parker Robinson
|0:00:31.504
|46
|Matthew Thompson (SRAM/SANTA CRUZ)
|0:00:32.143
|47
|Jason Schroeder
|0:00:32.367
|48
|Christian Gonzalez
|0:00:32.551
|49
|Ryan Paquette
|0:00:33.410
|50
|Cody Johnson
|0:00:33.964
|51
|Craig Carlson
|0:00:34.179
|52
|Jonathan Allyn (Banshee Bikes/Hi-5 B)
|0:00:34.272
|53
|Gavin Gargiulo
|0:00:34.305
|54
|William O'Brien
|0:00:34.348
|55
|Riley Mueller
|0:00:34.369
|56
|Conrad Culleney
|0:00:34.570
|57
|Kyle Grau
|0:00:34.664
|58
|Brett Tetzloff
|0:00:35.885
|59
|Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue
|0:00:36.072
|60
|Brandon Watson
|0:00:36.646
|61
|Leigh Harris
|0:00:38.284
|62
|Kai Rogers
|0:00:38.662
|63
|Tim White (Vermont Gravity Raci)
|0:00:41.032
|64
|Shea Jordan
|0:00:41.064
|65
|Joshua Nevelson
|0:00:41.409
|66
|Mikey Haderer (IXS Unique Sports)
|0:00:41.852
|67
|Thomas McCoy
|0:00:42.141
|68
|Matthew Callahan
|0:00:44.788
|69
|William Lujan
|0:00:49.051
|70
|Antonio Gradillas (Heart and Soul Racin)
|0:00:50.697
|71
|Ryan Pepper
|0:01:14.949
|DNS
|Chris Callahan
|DNS
|Scott Gladu
|DNS
|Cole Picchiottino (Trek Southridge Raci)
|DNF
|Ben Calhoun
|DNF
|Nate Furbee
|DNF
|Brian Yannuzzi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (Team Norco Intl.)
|0:04:30.104
|2
|Abigail Hippely
|0:00:25.596
|3
|Amanda Batty
|0:00:27.304
|4
|Lauren Daney
|0:00:31.970
|5
|Lindsay Yost
|0:00:46.984
|6
|Rebecca Gardner
|0:00:55.376
|7
|Amanda Cordell
|0:01:05.472
|8
|Mary Elges
|0:01:08.761
|9
|Katy Hanlon
|0:01:13.081
|10
|Amber Price (The Fix Bike Shop)
|0:01:18.020
|11
|Hannah Trimble
|0:01:28.863
|12
|Christen Boyer (One Ghost Industries)
|0:01:55.318
|DNF
|Elinor Wesner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Leslie (1 - Cat1)
|0:04:10.956
|2
|Charlie Harrison (2 - Cat1)
|0:00:03.883
|3
|Demetri Triantafillou (3 - Cat1)
|0:00:08.971
|4
|Bryce Hermanussen (4 - Cat1)
|0:00:09.606
|5
|Chase Nelson (5 - Cat1) (Trek Southridge Raci)
|0:00:09.840
|6
|Matthew Fitzgerald (6 - Cat1)
|0:00:11.836
|7
|Matthew Branney (7 - Cat1)
|0:00:12.937
|8
|Roy Benge (8 - Cat1)
|0:00:16.912
|9
|jason bohl (9 - Cat1)
|0:00:23.703
|10
|Tyler Krenek (10 - Cat1)
|0:00:25.283
|11
|Bryce Helbling (11 - Cat1)
|0:00:25.612
|12
|Tanner Spence (12 - Cat1)
|0:00:25.667
|13
|Triton Nelson (13 - Cat1)
|0:00:27.687
|14
|Kasper Dean (14 - Cat1)
|0:00:32.165
|15
|Luca Shaw (15 - Cat1) (SRAM Factory)
|0:01:18.839
|16
|Niko Kilik (16 - Cat1)
|0:01:23.567
