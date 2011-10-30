The 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships continued Saturday as the riders contested the short track and the downhill races.

The weather remained a factor in the races. The sections of the short track course that were muddy during Friday's cross country races, had frozen overnight, making the course easier to ride in the morning. As the ground thawed, the course became muddy in sections.

Division I

In the short track races, Fort Lewis College flexed its muscles, claiming the top two spots on the men's and women's podiums. In the men's race, Rotem Ishay and Howard Grotts left the field competing for third place. In the end, the silver medalist in Friday's cross country race, Ishay, outlasted the winner of yesterday's race, Grotts, to collect the fifth national title of his collegiate career.

"I started in the front row," said Ishay, who won the short track in 2010. "I figured if I'm in the front row, I want to get a gap in the first few laps. I got a small gap and Howard caught up to me. I figured, 'I'm going to stay in the front and not going to let him pass me,' so every time he tried to pass me, I just gunned it."

In the women's short track, Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College), who was disappointed with finishing sixth in Friday's cross country race, simply rode as hard as she could to the finish line to win by 48 seconds over the silver medalist.

"It feels really good. I've never won," Sturm said. "I got sixth yesterday, which was really disappointing because I really wanted to win. I knew I could pass the girl in front of me on the climb and the descent wasn't very technical."

The winner of Friday's cross country race, Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College), overcame a difficult start and some mechanical issues to finish second. Catlin and Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) were dueling on the track until Catlin was able to overtake Behlen with two laps remaining in the race. Behlen held on to third place.

Division II

The University of Denver claimed the top spot in the men's and women's short track races. In the men's race, Matt Lyons won by 28 seconds to claim the first national title of his career. Lyons attacked the field early in the race and stayed away throughout the contest.

"I was thinking before the race what I would try to do," Lyons said. "I was thinking that I would sit in the pack, maybe on the third wheel, but decided on the second lap that it was time to go. Everybody had slowed down on the toughest part of the course, the steepest part, I thought that would be the time to attack, so I went. It's a mental struggle going into the last three laps. People were telling me that the gap was getting smaller, but having that Stars-and-Stripes in front of you really makes you dig hard and deep."

In the women's short track contest, the silver medalist in Friday's cross country race, Rebecca Gross (University of Denver), used her cyclo-cross background to overcome the loosening terrain and win by 28 seconds. Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University), who won Friday's cross country race, earned the silver medal while Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College) earned the bronze medal.

"I've been racing cyclo-cross a lot in the fall," Gross said. "I'm pretty decent at that. I just put it down at the start and hoped I could hold it. It seemed to work out pretty well."

Full Results

Division I men short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 0:28:37 2 Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:01 3 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:02:00 4 Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:03:18 -1lap Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) -1lap Clayton Barrows (Pennsylvania State University) -1lap Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College) -1lap Matthew Fox (Colorado State University) -1lap Victor Alber (University of Florida) -1lap Peter O'Donnell (University of Colorado-Boulder) -1lap Keith Wong (Stanford University) -1lap Todd Latocha (West Virginia University) -2laps Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) -2laps Cody Goettl (Lindenwood University) -2laps Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -3laps Kevin Kane (University of Colorado-Boulder) -4laps Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College) -4laps Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College) -4laps Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) -4laps Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College) -4laps Cole Kirkpatrick (University of North Texas) -5laps Joseph Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -5laps Trevor MacLean (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Derek Harnden (University of Vermont) -5laps Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) -5laps Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University) -5laps Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College) -5laps John Giles (Northern Arizona University) -5laps Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University) -5laps Joshua Johnson (Marian University) -5laps Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) -5laps Joseph Welsh (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -5laps James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) -5laps Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College) -5laps Kyle Johnson (University of Texas-Austin) -5laps Cody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University) -5laps Jacob Andersson (Virginia Polytechnic University) -5laps Brad Berger (University of Colorado-Boulder) -5laps Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University) -5laps James Brown (Lindsey Wilson College) -5laps Alder Martz (Marian University) -5laps Greg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire) -5laps Nathan Petter (Colorado State University) -5laps Andrew DeVierScott (Appalachian State University) -5laps Daniel Gerow (Marian University) -5laps William Vazquez (Colorado State University) -5laps Joseph maloney (University of Wisconsin-Madison) -5laps Benjamin Silva (Texas A & M University) -5laps Neal Forbes (Marian University) -5laps Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara) -5laps Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) -5laps Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire) -6laps Benjamin Cargill (University of New Hampshire) -6laps Kevin Bonney (University of Missouri-Columbia) -6laps Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -6laps Benjamin Moody (University of Vermont) -6laps Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico) -6laps Alexander Meyer (University of Wisconsin-Madison) -6laps Christian Probst (Virginia Polytechnic University) -6laps Scott Pendleton (University of Southern California) -6laps John Heine (University of New Mexico) -6laps Owen Belton (Lindenwood University) -6laps Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico) -6laps Shawn Small (Texas A & M University) -6laps Nicholas Chevalley (Lindenwood University) -6laps Levi Grabow (University of Nevada-Reno) -6laps Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico) -6laps Will Canup (University of Virginia) -6laps Bryce Mihalevich (University of Missouri-Columbia) -6laps Peter Deucher (Marian University) DNS Trevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno) DNS Zeb King (Appalachian State University)

Division I women short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 0:29:14 2 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:48 3 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:01:04 4 Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:01:12 5 Katharine Hall (University of California-Berkeley) 0:01:18 6 Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:01:38 7 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:02:08 8 Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:02:23 9 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) 0:02:47 -1lap Ashley James (Appalachian State University) -2laps Victoria Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -3laps Sofia Hamilton (University of California-Berkeley) -3laps Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University) -4laps Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) -4laps Marie Kenney (University of Vermont) -4laps vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College) -4laps Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) -4laps Lisha Herold (Marian University) -4laps Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) -4laps Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) -4laps Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University) -5laps Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University) -5laps Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College) -5laps Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming) -5laps Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College) -6laps Kathryn Hicks (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -6laps Isabella Oleksy (University of New Hampshire) -6laps Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California) -6laps Jennifer Higgins (Colorado State University) -6laps Megan Baab (Lees-McRae College) -6laps yesica mendoza (Lindsey Wilson College) -6laps Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) -6laps Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) -7laps Allie Dragoo (Marian University) -7laps Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) -7laps Kathryn Chinn (University of New Mexico) DNS Shannon Howell (University of Southern California)

Division II men short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Lyons (University of Denver) 0:28:42 2 Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University) 0:00:28 3 Adam Miller (Colorado College) 0:00:58 4 Drake Lindsey (Union College-KY) 0:01:17 5 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 0:01:27 6 Brae Patten (Western State College of Colorado) 0:01:46 7 Michael Keith (Mars Hill College) 0:01:55 8 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 0:02:06 9 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 10 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 0:02:20 11 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 0:02:26 -1lap Patric Rostel (Colorado Mesa University) -2laps Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines) -2laps Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines) -2laps Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) -3laps Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College) -3laps Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy) -3laps Logan Luker (Cumberland University) -3laps Sam Chovan (University of Denver) -3laps Richard Geng (Colorado Mesa University) -4laps Ben Jackson (Western State College of Colorado) -4laps zach winn (Union College-KY) -4laps Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) -4laps Keith Marek (Brevard College) -4laps Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) -4laps Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) -5laps Dylan WRIGHT (Humboldt State University) -5laps Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines) -5laps Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) -5laps Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) -5laps Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) -6laps izzy cohan (Warren Wilson College) -6laps Zebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy) -6laps Ryan Sullivan (Cumberland University) -6laps Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado) -6laps Kody Adams (Brevard College) -6laps Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College) -6laps mike baird (Union College-KY) -6laps R Maitland Jones (Mars Hill College) -6laps Nathan Abel (Humboldt State University)