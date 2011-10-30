Ishay, Sturm bring Fort Lewis College two more wins in short track
University of Denver's Lyons, Gross victorious in Division II races
The 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships continued Saturday as the riders contested the short track and the downhill races.
The weather remained a factor in the races. The sections of the short track course that were muddy during Friday's cross country races, had frozen overnight, making the course easier to ride in the morning. As the ground thawed, the course became muddy in sections.
Division I
In the short track races, Fort Lewis College flexed its muscles, claiming the top two spots on the men's and women's podiums. In the men's race, Rotem Ishay and Howard Grotts left the field competing for third place. In the end, the silver medalist in Friday's cross country race, Ishay, outlasted the winner of yesterday's race, Grotts, to collect the fifth national title of his collegiate career.
"I started in the front row," said Ishay, who won the short track in 2010. "I figured if I'm in the front row, I want to get a gap in the first few laps. I got a small gap and Howard caught up to me. I figured, 'I'm going to stay in the front and not going to let him pass me,' so every time he tried to pass me, I just gunned it."
In the women's short track, Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College), who was disappointed with finishing sixth in Friday's cross country race, simply rode as hard as she could to the finish line to win by 48 seconds over the silver medalist.
"It feels really good. I've never won," Sturm said. "I got sixth yesterday, which was really disappointing because I really wanted to win. I knew I could pass the girl in front of me on the climb and the descent wasn't very technical."
The winner of Friday's cross country race, Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College), overcame a difficult start and some mechanical issues to finish second. Catlin and Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) were dueling on the track until Catlin was able to overtake Behlen with two laps remaining in the race. Behlen held on to third place.
Division II
The University of Denver claimed the top spot in the men's and women's short track races. In the men's race, Matt Lyons won by 28 seconds to claim the first national title of his career. Lyons attacked the field early in the race and stayed away throughout the contest.
"I was thinking before the race what I would try to do," Lyons said. "I was thinking that I would sit in the pack, maybe on the third wheel, but decided on the second lap that it was time to go. Everybody had slowed down on the toughest part of the course, the steepest part, I thought that would be the time to attack, so I went. It's a mental struggle going into the last three laps. People were telling me that the gap was getting smaller, but having that Stars-and-Stripes in front of you really makes you dig hard and deep."
In the women's short track contest, the silver medalist in Friday's cross country race, Rebecca Gross (University of Denver), used her cyclo-cross background to overcome the loosening terrain and win by 28 seconds. Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University), who won Friday's cross country race, earned the silver medal while Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College) earned the bronze medal.
"I've been racing cyclo-cross a lot in the fall," Gross said. "I'm pretty decent at that. I just put it down at the start and hoped I could hold it. It seemed to work out pretty well."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|0:28:37
|2
|Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:02:00
|4
|Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:03:18
|-1lap
|Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)
|-1lap
|Clayton Barrows (Pennsylvania State University)
|-1lap
|Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)
|-1lap
|Matthew Fox (Colorado State University)
|-1lap
|Victor Alber (University of Florida)
|-1lap
|Peter O'Donnell (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-1lap
|Keith Wong (Stanford University)
|-1lap
|Todd Latocha (West Virginia University)
|-2laps
|Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)
|-2laps
|Cody Goettl (Lindenwood University)
|-2laps
|Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-3laps
|Kevin Kane (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-4laps
|Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College)
|-4laps
|Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College)
|-4laps
|Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-4laps
|Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College)
|-4laps
|Cole Kirkpatrick (University of North Texas)
|-5laps
|Joseph Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-5laps
|Trevor MacLean (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Derek Harnden (University of Vermont)
|-5laps
|Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)
|-5laps
|Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)
|-5laps
|Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College)
|-5laps
|John Giles (Northern Arizona University)
|-5laps
|Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University)
|-5laps
|Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
|-5laps
|Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)
|-5laps
|Joseph Welsh (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-5laps
|James Wittwer (Appalachian State University)
|-5laps
|Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-5laps
|Kyle Johnson (University of Texas-Austin)
|-5laps
|Cody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University)
|-5laps
|Jacob Andersson (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|-5laps
|Brad Berger (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-5laps
|Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University)
|-5laps
|James Brown (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-5laps
|Alder Martz (Marian University)
|-5laps
|Greg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire)
|-5laps
|Nathan Petter (Colorado State University)
|-5laps
|Andrew DeVierScott (Appalachian State University)
|-5laps
|Daniel Gerow (Marian University)
|-5laps
|William Vazquez (Colorado State University)
|-5laps
|Joseph maloney (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|-5laps
|Benjamin Silva (Texas A & M University)
|-5laps
|Neal Forbes (Marian University)
|-5laps
|Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara)
|-5laps
|Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)
|-5laps
|Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire)
|-6laps
|Benjamin Cargill (University of New Hampshire)
|-6laps
|Kevin Bonney (University of Missouri-Columbia)
|-6laps
|Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-6laps
|Benjamin Moody (University of Vermont)
|-6laps
|Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico)
|-6laps
|Alexander Meyer (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|-6laps
|Christian Probst (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|-6laps
|Scott Pendleton (University of Southern California)
|-6laps
|John Heine (University of New Mexico)
|-6laps
|Owen Belton (Lindenwood University)
|-6laps
|Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico)
|-6laps
|Shawn Small (Texas A & M University)
|-6laps
|Nicholas Chevalley (Lindenwood University)
|-6laps
|Levi Grabow (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-6laps
|Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico)
|-6laps
|Will Canup (University of Virginia)
|-6laps
|Bryce Mihalevich (University of Missouri-Columbia)
|-6laps
|Peter Deucher (Marian University)
|DNS
|Trevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno)
|DNS
|Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:29:14
|2
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:48
|3
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|0:01:04
|4
|Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:01:12
|5
|Katharine Hall (University of California-Berkeley)
|0:01:18
|6
|Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:01:38
|7
|Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:02:08
|8
|Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:02:23
|9
|Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
|0:02:47
|-1lap
|Ashley James (Appalachian State University)
|-2laps
|Victoria Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-3laps
|Sofia Hamilton (University of California-Berkeley)
|-3laps
|Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University)
|-4laps
|Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
|-4laps
|Marie Kenney (University of Vermont)
|-4laps
|vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-4laps
|Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-4laps
|Lisha Herold (Marian University)
|-4laps
|Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
|-4laps
|Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)
|-4laps
|Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University)
|-5laps
|Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)
|-5laps
|Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)
|-5laps
|Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming)
|-5laps
|Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)
|-6laps
|Kathryn Hicks (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-6laps
|Isabella Oleksy (University of New Hampshire)
|-6laps
|Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California)
|-6laps
|Jennifer Higgins (Colorado State University)
|-6laps
|Megan Baab (Lees-McRae College)
|-6laps
|yesica mendoza (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-6laps
|Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-6laps
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-7laps
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|-7laps
|Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-7laps
|Kathryn Chinn (University of New Mexico)
|DNS
|Shannon Howell (University of Southern California)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Lyons (University of Denver)
|0:28:42
|2
|Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University)
|0:00:28
|3
|Adam Miller (Colorado College)
|0:00:58
|4
|Drake Lindsey (Union College-KY)
|0:01:17
|5
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
|0:01:27
|6
|Brae Patten (Western State College of Colorado)
|0:01:46
|7
|Michael Keith (Mars Hill College)
|0:01:55
|8
|Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
|0:02:06
|9
|Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)
|10
|Eric Smith (Ripon College)
|0:02:20
|11
|Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)
|0:02:26
|-1lap
|Patric Rostel (Colorado Mesa University)
|-2laps
|Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines)
|-2laps
|Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines)
|-2laps
|Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
|-3laps
|Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)
|-3laps
|Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy)
|-3laps
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|-3laps
|Sam Chovan (University of Denver)
|-3laps
|Richard Geng (Colorado Mesa University)
|-4laps
|Ben Jackson (Western State College of Colorado)
|-4laps
|zach winn (Union College-KY)
|-4laps
|Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)
|-4laps
|Keith Marek (Brevard College)
|-4laps
|Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)
|-4laps
|Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)
|-5laps
|Dylan WRIGHT (Humboldt State University)
|-5laps
|Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines)
|-5laps
|Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)
|-5laps
|Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
|-5laps
|Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
|-6laps
|izzy cohan (Warren Wilson College)
|-6laps
|Zebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy)
|-6laps
|Ryan Sullivan (Cumberland University)
|-6laps
|Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado)
|-6laps
|Kody Adams (Brevard College)
|-6laps
|Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College)
|-6laps
|mike baird (Union College-KY)
|-6laps
|R Maitland Jones (Mars Hill College)
|-6laps
|Nathan Abel (Humboldt State University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Gross (University of Denver)
|0:26:41
|2
|Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)
|0:00:28
|3
|Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)
|0:01:32
|4
|Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
|0:03:35
|5
|Elisa Otter (Union College-KY)
|0:03:46
|-1lap
|Renee DeBruin (Ripon College)
|-1lap
|Syd Schulz (Middlebury College)
|-2laps
|Maria Esswein (Union College-KY)
|-2laps
|Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
|-2laps
|Alexis Kelley (Western State College of Colorado)
|-3laps
|Angela Vitulli (Western State College of Colorado)
|-3laps
|Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)
|-3laps
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|-3laps
|Kaydee Raths (Humboldt State University)
|-3laps
|Molly Friedland (Warren Wilson College)
|-3laps
|Hannah Madden (Colorado School of Mines)
|-3laps
|Morgan Sykes (Brevard College)
|-3laps
|Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)
|-3laps
|Madison Samblanet (Western State College of Colorado)
|-3laps
|Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)
|-4laps
|Christina Torquato (Warren Wilson College)
|-4laps
|Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)
|-4laps
|Jenna Emerick (Saint Edward's University)
|-5laps
|Petra Davis (Montana State University-Bozeman)
|-5laps
|Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy