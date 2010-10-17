Following the morning's short track races, the first gravity competitions of the weekend took place on the Northstar’s four cross course on Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Hulse (Lees-McRae College) won the main in the Division I men's event, besting Weston Pope (Lindsey Wilson College), Jarrod Adcock (Lindsey Wilson College), and Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) while Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University). grabbed the final spot on the podium in fifth place.

In the Division II men's main, Blake Carney (California Lutheran University) rode his way into a Stars-and-Stripes jersey after beating out Chris Hale (Mesa State College), Geoffrey Fryer (East Tennessee State University), and Kevin Pabinquit (Humboldt State University). Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University) won the race for fifth.

After sending three women to the four-rider main, Lindsey Wilson College swept the top three spots on the Division I women's four cross podium with Brittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College) riding to the national title, Jessica Cartwright (Lindsey Wilson College) earning the silver, and Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College) taking bronze. Rounding out the podium in fourth and fifth respectively were Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) and Caroline Westray (Appalachian State University).

In the Division II women's contest, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) fought her way onto the podium’s top step, taking the win over silver and bronze medalists Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) and Anne Minor (Clarkson University). Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College) was fourth in the main while Bridgette LeBer (Montana State University) beat out the rest of the competition in the race for fifth.

The nationals will conclude on Sunday morning with the downhill competitions and the much-anticipated overall omnium podium presentations.

Men - Division I 1 Benjamin Hulse (Lees-McRae College) 2 Weston Pope (Lindsey Wilson College) 3 Jarrod Adcock (Lindsey Wilson College) 4 Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) 5 Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) 6 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 7 Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College) 8 Cody Wilkins (University of Vermont) 9 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 10 Lucas LeMaire (Fort Lewis College) 11 Wesley Jones (San Diego State University) 12 Colby Solari (University of Nevada-Reno) 13 David Herrick (University of California-Santa Barbara) 14 Brent Davidson (University of Missouri-Columbia) 15 Michael Larsen (University of Colorado-Boulder) 16 David Gambardella (University of Connecticut) 17 Kyle Wideman (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 18 Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno) 19 Owen Raybould (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 20 Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) 21 Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder) 22 Matson Hunter (University of New Mexico) 23 Josef Duller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 24 Samuel Stevens (Fort Lewis College) 25 Tom Davidson (University of Vermont) 26 Nathaniel Lewis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 27 kirby faulkner (California State University-Chico) 28 Connor Sullivan (University of Connecticut) 29 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 30 Eddie McDonald (University of Nevada-Reno) 31 Anthony Weiss (University of Missouri-Columbia) 32 Chase Haegele (University of California-Berkeley) 33 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 34 Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) 35 Anthony Santos (University of Vermont) 36 Fred (Ph) Giffels (University of Nevada-Reno) 37 Brian Kerstetter (San Diego State University) 38 Brandon Hopkins (Lindsey Wilson College) 39 Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) 40 Scott Preston (University of New Mexico) 41 Jacob Sorensen (University of Nevada-Reno) 42 Shaun LaPlante (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 43 Jake Rehfeld (University of New Mexico) 44 Jack Kelly (University of Colorado-Boulder) 45 Ryan Siewak (University of Missouri-Columbia) 46 Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 47 Craig Folsom (Appalachian State University) 48 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 49 John Waddell (San Diego State University) 50 ronen sarig (University of California-Berkeley) 51 James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) 52 Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) 53 Carey Werner (Lees-McRae College) 54 Samuel Franco (University of Connecticut) 55 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 56 Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University) 57 John Oliver (University of Vermont) DNS Anthony Miele (University of Connecticut) DNS Scott Saxer (University of California-Santa Barbara)

Men - Division II 1 Blake Carney (California Lutheran University) 2 Chris Hale (Mesa State College) 3 Geoffrey Fryer (East Tennessee State University) 4 Kevin Pabinquit (Humboldt State University) 5 Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University) 6 zach winn (Union College-KY) 7 Thomas Bagnal (Brevard College) 8 James Chaput (Brevard College) 9 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 10 Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) 11 Jordan Newth (Western State College of Colorado) 12 Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University) 13 Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado) 14 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 15 Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) 16 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 17 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 18 Alexander Honkonen (East Tennessee State University) 19 Chris Rupinski (Mesa State College) 20 Cullen Haskins (Clarkson University) 21 joseph leahy (East Tennessee State University) 22 Colin Lyle (Clarkson University) 23 Matt St Marie (Brevard College) 24 Ansel Schimpff (Western State College of Colorado) 25 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 26 Dirk Kostoff (Union College-KY) 27 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 28 Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 29 Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado) 30 Moses Cooper (Warren Wilson College) 31 Park Baker (Brevard College) 32 Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College) 33 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 34 Conor Fitzgerald (East Tennessee State University) 35 Dylan Johnston (Warren Wilson College) 36 Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines)

Women - Division I 1 Brittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College) 2 Jessica Cartwright (Lindsey Wilson College) 3 Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College) 4 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 5 Caroline Westray (Appalachian State University) 6 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 7 Catherine Cantway (University of Wyoming) 8 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 9 Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College) 10 Andrea Napoli (University of Nevada-Reno) 11 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 12 Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) 13 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 14 Chantel Coleman (Fort Lewis College) 15 Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley) 16 Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno) 17 Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 18 Kathleen Kramer (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 19 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) 20 Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis) 21 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 22 Madison Pitts (Lindsey Wilson College) 23 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 24 Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley) DNS Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont)