Following the morning's short track races, the first gravity competitions of the weekend took place on the Northstar’s four cross course on Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Hulse (Lees-McRae College) won the main in the Division I men's event, besting Weston Pope (Lindsey Wilson College), Jarrod Adcock (Lindsey Wilson College), and Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) while Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University). grabbed the final spot on the podium in fifth place.

In the Division II men's main, Blake Carney (California Lutheran University) rode his way into a Stars-and-Stripes jersey after beating out Chris Hale (Mesa State College), Geoffrey Fryer (East Tennessee State University), and Kevin Pabinquit (Humboldt State University). Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University) won the race for fifth.

After sending three women to the four-rider main, Lindsey Wilson College swept the top three spots on the Division I women's four cross podium with Brittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College) riding to the national title, Jessica Cartwright (Lindsey Wilson College) earning the silver, and Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College) taking bronze. Rounding out the podium in fourth and fifth respectively were Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) and Caroline Westray (Appalachian State University).

In the Division II women's contest, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) fought her way onto the podium’s top step, taking the win over silver and bronze medalists Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) and Anne Minor (Clarkson University). Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College) was fourth in the main while Bridgette LeBer (Montana State University) beat out the rest of the competition in the race for fifth.

The nationals will conclude on Sunday morning with the downhill competitions and the much-anticipated overall omnium podium presentations.

Men - Division I
1Benjamin Hulse (Lees-McRae College)
2Weston Pope (Lindsey Wilson College)
3Jarrod Adcock (Lindsey Wilson College)
4Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College)
5Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)
6Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)
7Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
8Cody Wilkins (University of Vermont)
9Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)
10Lucas LeMaire (Fort Lewis College)
11Wesley Jones (San Diego State University)
12Colby Solari (University of Nevada-Reno)
13David Herrick (University of California-Santa Barbara)
14Brent Davidson (University of Missouri-Columbia)
15Michael Larsen (University of Colorado-Boulder)
16David Gambardella (University of Connecticut)
17Kyle Wideman (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
18Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno)
19Owen Raybould (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
20Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College)
21Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder)
22Matson Hunter (University of New Mexico)
23Josef Duller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
24Samuel Stevens (Fort Lewis College)
25Tom Davidson (University of Vermont)
26Nathaniel Lewis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
27kirby faulkner (California State University-Chico)
28Connor Sullivan (University of Connecticut)
29Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College)
30Eddie McDonald (University of Nevada-Reno)
31Anthony Weiss (University of Missouri-Columbia)
32Chase Haegele (University of California-Berkeley)
33Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
34Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)
35Anthony Santos (University of Vermont)
36Fred (Ph) Giffels (University of Nevada-Reno)
37Brian Kerstetter (San Diego State University)
38Brandon Hopkins (Lindsey Wilson College)
39Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University)
40Scott Preston (University of New Mexico)
41Jacob Sorensen (University of Nevada-Reno)
42Shaun LaPlante (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)
43Jake Rehfeld (University of New Mexico)
44Jack Kelly (University of Colorado-Boulder)
45Ryan Siewak (University of Missouri-Columbia)
46Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
47Craig Folsom (Appalachian State University)
48Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)
49John Waddell (San Diego State University)
50ronen sarig (University of California-Berkeley)
51James Wittwer (Appalachian State University)
52Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)
53Carey Werner (Lees-McRae College)
54Samuel Franco (University of Connecticut)
55Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
56Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University)
57John Oliver (University of Vermont)
DNSAnthony Miele (University of Connecticut)
DNSScott Saxer (University of California-Santa Barbara)

Men - Division II
1Blake Carney (California Lutheran University)
2Chris Hale (Mesa State College)
3Geoffrey Fryer (East Tennessee State University)
4Kevin Pabinquit (Humboldt State University)
5Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University)
6zach winn (Union College-KY)
7Thomas Bagnal (Brevard College)
8James Chaput (Brevard College)
9Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)
10Tristan Cowie (Brevard College)
11Jordan Newth (Western State College of Colorado)
12Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)
13Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado)
14Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)
15Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)
16Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
17Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
18Alexander Honkonen (East Tennessee State University)
19Chris Rupinski (Mesa State College)
20Cullen Haskins (Clarkson University)
21joseph leahy (East Tennessee State University)
22Colin Lyle (Clarkson University)
23Matt St Marie (Brevard College)
24Ansel Schimpff (Western State College of Colorado)
25Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines)
26Dirk Kostoff (Union College-KY)
27Eric Smith (Ripon College)
28Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)
29Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado)
30Moses Cooper (Warren Wilson College)
31Park Baker (Brevard College)
32Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College)
33Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
34Conor Fitzgerald (East Tennessee State University)
35Dylan Johnston (Warren Wilson College)
36Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines)

Women - Division I
1Brittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College)
2Jessica Cartwright (Lindsey Wilson College)
3Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College)
4Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
5Caroline Westray (Appalachian State University)
6Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
7Catherine Cantway (University of Wyoming)
8Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
9Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)
10Andrea Napoli (University of Nevada-Reno)
11Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)
12Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College)
13Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
14Chantel Coleman (Fort Lewis College)
15Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)
16Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno)
17Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
18Kathleen Kramer (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
19Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
20Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis)
21Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
22Madison Pitts (Lindsey Wilson College)
23Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)
24Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley)
DNSAshley Nichols (University of Vermont)

Women - Division II
1Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
2Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)
3Anne Minor (Clarkson University)
4Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College)
5Bridgette LeBer (Montana State University-Bozeman)
6Kate Weisenfluh (Brevard College)
7Nicole Kendle (Warren Wilson College)
8Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)
9Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)
10Rachel Millsop (Union College-KY)
11Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
12Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College)
13Melanie Kemp (Warren Wilson College)
14Morgan Sykes (Brevard College)
DNSBrittany Perkins (Western State College of Colorado)

 

