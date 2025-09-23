'The national federation had to make choices' – Michiel Mouris adds to Dutch junior World Championships success despite youth cuts

By published

The Netherlands take both junior TT world titles, but under-23 pathway currently suspended amid budget restraints

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - BK Arena to Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Men Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) Podium - Michiel Mouris (Netherlands) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion
Michiel Mouris completed a perfect day for the Dutch team in Kigali (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Despite boasting likely the best women's team in the world, and stars like Mathieu van der Poel, the Netherlands are one of the national federations that had to make serious cuts in the run-up to this World Championships, slashing their under-23 team and not sending any riders in the category to Kigali.

In the face of financial struggles and cuts from the Dutch Olympic Committee, the KNWU entirely stopped their under-23 road programme for 2025, and opted to focus their funds for the Kigali World Championships on the elites and juniors.

However, despite the junior success on Tuesday, there was the unfortunate background that there is no under-23 programme for the two new world champions to graduate into, and unless something changes soon, they may not be able to compete in Montréal in 2026.

"I think quite a lot of things have changed, now with my new team the support is just perfect, all the knowledge is there, they can help with everything and make sure everything is just perfect," he said of how he had improved since the Zürich World Championships.

However, Mouris was also clear that support from the national federation – which he won't get once he ages out of juniors at end of this year – has helped his winning preparation for the TT.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.