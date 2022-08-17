Marlen Reusser claims European time trial title in Munich
By Cyclingnews published
Swiss rider out-powers Van Dijk, Markus
Marlen Reusser claimed the women's time trial title for the second year running at the European Championships held in Fürstenfeldbruck. The Swiss time trial specialist covered the 24km course in a winning time of 31:00.
She also beat world champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) for the second year in a row, by six seconds with Riejanne Markus (Netherlands) finishing with the bronze medal at 28 second back.
"This new European title really is a team performance. We refined every detail and worked hard on aerodynamics," said Reusser after winning the event. "I am happy that I can extend the title. I changed to Team SD Worx and got a super fast bike with the Specialized Shiv TT Disc. Together with the staff of Team SD Worx and Swiss Cycling we fine-tuned every detail. So this title really is a team performance."
The women raced along a 24km undulating circuit in Fürstenfeldbruck. After leaving the starting ramp, the riders raced over the Gelbenholzen uphill at the 1km mark. They then crossed through Schöngeising at the 14km to go mark. An intermediate time check was positioned at 15.2km in Wallfahrtskirche St Williball and then the riders worked their way back toward the finish line in Fürstenfeldbruck.
