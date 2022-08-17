Stefan Bissegger wins European time trial title

Image 1 of 8 Stefan Bissegger on his way to winning the men's time trial at the UEC European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 8 Stefan Kung on his way to finishing second at the men's time trial at the UEC European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 8 Stefan Bissegger during the men's time trial at the UEC European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 8 Stefan Kung with the silver medal at the men's time trial at the UEC European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 8 Stefan Bissegger wears the championship jersey after winning the men's time trial at the UEC European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 8

Stefan Bissegger stormed to victory and secured the title in the men's time trial at the European Championships. The Swiss rider covered the 24km route in a winning time of 27:06 to beat his compatriot and former two-time winner Stefan Küng by just one second while world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) finished third at nice seconds back.

The men raced along the same 24km undulating circuit in Fürstenfeldbruck as the women's event won by Marlen Reusser (also Switzerland) earlier in the day.

After leaving the starting ramp, the riders raced over the Gelbenholzen uphill at the 1km mark. They then crossed through Schöngeising at the 14km to go mark. An intermediate time check was positioned at 15.2km in Wallfahrtskirche St Williball and then the riders worked their way back toward the finish line in Fürstenfeldbruck.

More to follow...

