‘I can’t say I will beat Demi, but I will keep trying to get there’ - second overall Marlen Reusser at Vuelta Femenina

Swiss rider gains confidence going into summer races

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) receives the trophy for second overall at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, Marlen Reusser was enduring a challenging season. A crash at the Tour of Flanders left her with a fractured jaw, and illness soon followed, sidelining her for the rest of the season

Struggling with what she described as “a so-called post-infectious syndrome caused by a viral infection,” the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the individual time trial was ultimately forced to withdraw from the Olympic Games and miss the World Championships held in her home country of Switzerland.

