Fabio Jakobsen wins European Championships road race
By Cyclingnews published
Merlier, Démare round out podium in Munich
Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands) won the elite men’s road race at the European Championships in Munich, beating Arnaud Démare (France) and Tim Merlier (Belgium) in a bunch sprint.
Jakobsen produced a fine effort to overtake Merlier at the last and hold off the fast-closing Démare to end four years of Italian dominance in the event.
The Italian squad led out the sprint on behalf of Alberto Dainese before Bert Van Lerberghe took over for Merlier, but it was Jakobsen’s crisp acceleration that won the day.
Jakobsen’s teammate Danny van Poppel took fourth ahead of Sam Bennett (Ireland), Luka Mezgec (Slovenia) and Elia Viviani (Italy).
The 208km race was always likely to end with a mass finish, though that did not deter early escapees Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria) and Silvan Dillier (Switzerland), who spent the bulk of the day off the front.
Nearing the midpoint of the race, the Italian squad made an attempt to splinter the peloton on the climb of Eurasburg, with Matteo Trentin prominent, but none of the sprinters were unduly troubled and the peloton reformed shortly afterwards.
Local favourite Pascal Ackermann’s challenge was ended by a crash on the second of five laps of the flat, 13km finishing circuit in Munich. Out in front, Pöstlberger and Dillier battled to maintain their slender lead over the chasers, but they were pulled back with a shade over two laps remaining.
From there, the coalition formed by the sprinters’ teams ensured that there would be a bunch finish, with Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Norway all prominent in organising the peloton.
Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) made a late attempt to tear up the script with a determined solo attack with 3.5km remaining, and his rally last a kilometre or so before the Dutch squad brought him back.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fabio Jakobsen wins European Championships road raceMerlier, Démare round out podium in Munich
-
Uttrup Ludwig seals Tour of Scandinavia as Vos wins final stageDane withstands late attack from Lippert to secure victory
-
Paternoster suffers concussion and broken collarbone in European Championships crashElimination Race halted for 45 minutes following incident
-
Hannah Otto takes women's crown at Leadville Trail 100 MTBTwo-time champion Rose Grant settles for second