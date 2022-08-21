Wiebes beats Balsamo to win European Championships road race

Image 1 of 24 Lorana Wiebes (Netherlands) beats Elisa Balsamo (Italy) in sprint for European Championship title 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes and the Dutch team at the European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Italy's Elisa Balsamo and Rachele Barbieri finish second and third at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes out-sprints Elisa Basamo at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 The bunch sprint at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes all smiles after winning the elite women's road race at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lisa Brennauer presented with track boards following the European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lisa Brennauer set to retire from pro cycling (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes and the Dutch team celebrate winning European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes celebrates winning the road race at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes and the Dutch team at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) second in the road race at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) and Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo and Rachele Barbieri finish with silver and bronze medals at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo and Italian team European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes wins the European Championships 2022, Elisa Balsamo in silver and Rachele Barbieri in bronze (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 The podium at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes wins European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes on the podium as the winner of road race at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo earns silver medal at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 The podium at European Championships 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24 Lorena Wiebes is the European Champion 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 24

In what was a day for the sprinters, Lorena Wiebes captured the elite women's road race title at the European Championships. Through pure speed and power, Wiebes out-sprinted Italians, world champion Elisa Balsamo and Rachele Barbieri on the city streets in Munich.

The peloton caught a three-rider breakaway in the closing kilometres of the race as the nations with the fastest sprinters set up for a bunch sprint.

It was the Dutch versus Italy in the battle for positions as both nations displayed the most powerful and organised lead-out trains, each with seven riders in the final kilometre.

As they rounded a 180 roundabout, it was Italy that came out with five riders followed by the Netherlands that still had four riders in the mix.

Italy's train looked set to deliver Balsamo to the victory, however, Wiebes' teammates dropped her off, perfectly, on to the world champion's wheel.

Wiebes launched her sprint early and wide to the left side of the road, and in a head-to-head race to the line, she held off Balsamo to take the European Championships title.

How it unfolded

The women's field tackled a 128km route that started in Landsberg am Lech and traveled southeast toward Seeshaupt and then northward to finishing on circuits in Munich.

The undulating route offered an ascent of 1.3km with an average gradient of 6%, located at the 86km mark, and then the field entered the circuit at the 94km mark, completing two and half laps for a total of 26km of technical city circuits.

Omer Shapira (Israel) was the first rider to make a move, joined by Urška Žigart (Slovenia), and then Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France) and Elena Cecchini (Italy), and Stine Borgli (Norway).

Although the gap stretched out to two minute, the Dutch team, in the interest of a bunch sprint for Wiebes, pulled the race back together.

Three riders led the race by 16 seconds into the final kilometres; Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany), Sheyla Gutierrez (Spain) and Juliette Labous (France).

The catch was made inside the final kilometres as the Dutch and Italian squads proved strongest in the lead-out bringing their sprinters into position for the bunch sprint.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)