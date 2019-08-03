Mark Cavendish named in British squad for European Championships
Barnes sisters lead women’s team in Alkmaar
Great Britain will field 24 riders across eight events at the upcoming European Championships held from August 7-11 in the Netherlands. Newly crowned national champion Alice Barnes and her sister Hannah Barnes will lead the elite women's line-up for the women's road race on August 10 and Mark Cavendish is included in the men's line-up for the road race on August 11.
Cavendish was declared healthy to compete this spring after a two-year battle to recover from Epstein Barr virus. He was not selected to compete in the Tour de France by his Dimension Data team but instead raced at the Adriatica Ionica Race last month and he is participating in the Tour de Pologne from August 3.
Cavendish joins Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless in the elite men's team, along with Alex Dowsett, Luke Rowe, Dan McLay, Adam Blythe, Connor Swift and Gabz Cullaigh. The elite men will race 172.6km. National champion Dowsett will be Britain's representative in the elite men's 22.4km time trial held on August 8.
Barnes – who won the national road and time trial titles in June - is named as part of the elite women's squad that will race 115km. Joining her is sister, Hannah, along with Nikki Juniper and Hayley Simmonds, and national under-23 champion Anna Henderson.
Alice Barnes and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Simmonds will both contest the 22.4km time trial.
Under-23 women – road race:
Rhona Callander
Pfeiffer Georgi
Elizabeth Holden
Under-23 women – time trial:
Anna Henderson
Elizabeth Holden
Under-23 men – road race:
Jim Brown
Joe Nally
Will Tidball
Ethan Vernon
Matt Walls
Fred Wright
Under-23 men – time trial:
Charlie Quarterman
Ethan Vernon
Elite women – road race:
Alice Barnes
Hannah Barnes
Anna Henderson
Nicola Juniper
Hayley Simmonds
Elite women – time trial:
Alice Barnes
Hayley Simmonds
Elite men – road race:
Adam Blythe
Mark Cavendish
Gabriel Cullaigh
Alex Dowsett
Chris Lawless
Dan McLay
Luke Rowe
Connor Swift
Elite men – time trial:
Alex Dowsett
