UEC European Track Championships: Neah Evans wins women's individual pursuit gold for Great Britain

More to come!

Neah Evans (Great Britain) is the new European champion in the women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Martina Alzini (Italy) second in the women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Neah Evans (Great Britain) wins women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Neah Evans (Great Britain) wins the title in the women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Women's Individual Pursuit - Gold medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neah Evans (Great Britain) 0:03:29.456
2Martina Alzini (Italy) 0:03:32.386

Women's Individual Pursuit - Bronze medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) 0:03:28.878
4Josie Knight (Great Britain) 0:03:31.519

Women's Individual Pursuit - 5th-11th
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Tamara Dronova (Russian Federation)
6Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
7Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
8Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain)
9Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
10Patrycja Lorkowska (Poland)
11Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)

