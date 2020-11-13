UEC European Track Championships: Neah Evans wins women's individual pursuit gold for Great Britain
By Cyclingnews
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|0:03:29.456
|2
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|0:03:32.386
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|0:03:28.878
|4
|Josie Knight (Great Britain)
|0:03:31.519
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Tamara Dronova (Russian Federation)
|6
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|7
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|8
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain)
|9
|Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
|10
|Patrycja Lorkowska (Poland)
|11
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
