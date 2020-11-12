Trending

UEC European Track Championships: Great Britain win women's team pursuit

Barker wins women's elimination race, Leitao takes men's scratch race, Russia wins men's team pursuit

Image 1 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Team Pursuit Great Britain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Women Team Pursuit gold goes to Great Britain on second day of 2020 UEC Track European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Men Team Pursuit Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Italy competes in men team pursuit and would take silver (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Team Pursuit Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Women Team Pursuit silver medal for Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Team Pursuit Great Britain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Great Britain takes gold in Women Team Pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Men Team Pursuit Russian Federation photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Men Team Pursuit gold medal for Russian Federation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Elimination Elinor Barker Great Britain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Celebration begins with gold medal in Women Elimination race on Day 2 for Elinor Barker (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Men Scratch Juri Leitao Portugal photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Gold medal in the Men Scratch race goes to Juri Leitao (Portugal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Elimination Elinor Barker Great Britain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Great Britain's Elinor Barker shows off her gold medal from the Women Elimination competition (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Men Scratch Juri Leitao Portugal photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Gold medalist Juri Leitao (Portugal) celebrates after his win in the Men Scratch race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Elimination Rachele Barbieri Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

The field on the track during the Women Elimination race on Day 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 2nd Day 12112020 Women Sprint Miriam Vece Italy Migle Marozaite Lituania photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

In one of the heats of Women Sprint, Migle Marozaite (Lituania) moves to next round by crossing the line ahead of Miriam Vece (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:04:10.437
Josie Knight
Laura Kenny
Katie Archibald
Neah Evans
2Italy 0:04:13.632
Martina Alzini
Elisa Balsamo
Chiara Consonni
Vittoria Guazzini

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Ukraine 0:04:33.833
Anna Nahirna
Tetyana Klimchenko
Viktoriya Bondar
Yuliia Biriukova
4Spain 0:04:37.341
Sandra Alonso Dominguez
Ziortza Isasi Cristobal
Eukene Larrarte Arteaga
Tania Calvo Barbero

Men's Team Pursuit - Gold medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia 0:03:54.766
Aleksandr Dubchenko
Lev Gonov
Nikita Bersenev
Alexander Evtushenko
2Italy 0:03:54.787
Francesco Lamon
Stefano Moro
Jonathan Milan
Gidas Umbri

Men's Team Pursuit - Bronze medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Switzerland 0:03:55.051
Claudio Imhof
Simon Vitzthum
Lukas Ruegg
Dominik Bieler
4Belarus 0:04:00.372
Mikhail Shemetau
Raman Tsishkou
Yauheni Karaliok
Dzianis Mazur

Women's Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
2Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
3Maria Martins (Portugal)
4Diana Klimova (Russian Federation)
5Ina Savenka (Belrus)
6Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
7Laura Rodriguez Cordero (Spain)
8Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
9Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
10Argiro Milaki (Greece)
11Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
12Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
13Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
14Johanna Borissza (Hungary)

Men's Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
2Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
3Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
4Christos Volikakis (Greece)
5Sergei Rostovtsev (Russia)
6Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
7Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
8Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
9Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
10Matteo Donega (Italy)
11Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
12Andreas Muller (Austria)
13Itamar Einhorn (Israel)
14Eduard Grosu (Romania)
15Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
16Justas Beniusis (Lithuania)
17Nikolay Genov (Bulgaria)
DNFStefan Michalicka (Slovakia)
DNFZiga Jerman (Slovenia)
DNFVitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)

