UEC European Track Championships: Great Britain win women's team pursuit
By Cyclingnews
Barker wins women's elimination race, Leitao takes men's scratch race, Russia wins men's team pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:10.437
|Josie Knight
|Laura Kenny
|Katie Archibald
|Neah Evans
|2
|Italy
|0:04:13.632
|Martina Alzini
|Elisa Balsamo
|Chiara Consonni
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Ukraine
|0:04:33.833
|Anna Nahirna
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Viktoriya Bondar
|Yuliia Biriukova
|4
|Spain
|0:04:37.341
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:03:54.766
|Aleksandr Dubchenko
|Lev Gonov
|Nikita Bersenev
|Alexander Evtushenko
|2
|Italy
|0:03:54.787
|Francesco Lamon
|Stefano Moro
|Jonathan Milan
|Gidas Umbri
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Switzerland
|0:03:55.051
|Claudio Imhof
|Simon Vitzthum
|Lukas Ruegg
|Dominik Bieler
|4
|Belarus
|0:04:00.372
|Mikhail Shemetau
|Raman Tsishkou
|Yauheni Karaliok
|Dzianis Mazur
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|2
|Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
|3
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|4
|Diana Klimova (Russian Federation)
|5
|Ina Savenka (Belrus)
|6
|Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
|7
|Laura Rodriguez Cordero (Spain)
|8
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|9
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|10
|Argiro Milaki (Greece)
|11
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|13
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|14
|Johanna Borissza (Hungary)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|2
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|3
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|5
|Sergei Rostovtsev (Russia)
|6
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|7
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|8
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|9
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|10
|Matteo Donega (Italy)
|11
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|12
|Andreas Muller (Austria)
|13
|Itamar Einhorn (Israel)
|14
|Eduard Grosu (Romania)
|15
|Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
|16
|Justas Beniusis (Lithuania)
|17
|Nikolay Genov (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Stefan Michalicka (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Ziga Jerman (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
-
