UEC European Track Championships: Katie Archibald golden for Great Britain in women's points race

By

Ivo Oliveria wins men's individual pursuit for Italy, Mora Vedri of Italy wins men's point race

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 4th Day 14112020

Great Britain gains another gold medal at UEC Track Elite European Championships with win by Katie Archibald in women's points race
The gold medal for the women's points race goes to Katie Archibald of Great Britain
Podium for women's points race on Day 4 (L to R): silver Silvia ZANARDI (Italy), gold Katie AARCHIBALD (Great Britain), bronze Karolina KARASIEWICZ (Poland)
Great Britain's Katie Archibald sets pace in women's point race on Day 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Karolina Karasiewicz of Poland rides checks Katie Archibald of Great Britain on her wheel in points race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Silvia Zanardi (Italy) in women's points race and would finish second (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The gold medal for the Individual Pursuit Men goes to Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
Ivo Oliveira wins Men's Individual Pursuit title for Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivo Oliveira kisses the track in Plovdiv, Bulgaria after winning Men's Individual Pursuit title for Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) competes in Men's Individual Pursuit on Day 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jhonatan Milan takes silver medal for Italy on Day 4 in Men's Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Day 4 of the 2020 UEC Track European Championships with Keirin Women on track in Plovdiv (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Day 4 with Spanish rider on track for Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Keirin Men on track in Plovdiv, Bulgaria (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Keirin Men on track Day 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gidas Umbri (Italy) rides Individual Pursuit on Day 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivo Oliveira of Portugal rides Individual Pursuit on Day 4 (Image credit: Bettin Photo)
Podium for Men's Points Race (L to R): silver Matteo DONEGA (Italy), gold Sebastian MORA VEDRI (Spain), bronze Daniel CRISTA (Romania)
Men's Points Race on Day 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gold medal in men's points race goes to Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri
Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri in men's points race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Women's Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)57
2Silvia Zanardi (Italy)39
3Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)35
4Maria Martins (Portugal)25
5Tamara Dronova (Russian Federation)19
6Ina Savenka (Belarus)7
7Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)5
8Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)5
9Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine)1
10Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain)-15
11Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)-20
12Argiro Milaki (Greece)-37
Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)DNF

Men's Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)51
2Matteo Donega (Italy)42
3Daniel Crista (Romania)40
4Raman Ramanau (Belarus)37
5Ethan Vernon (Great Britain)18
6Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)18
7Andreas Graf (Austria)17
8Nikita Bersenev (Russia)15
9Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)12
10Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)9
11Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)-20
12Mantas Bitinas (Lithuania)-58
Rui Oliveira (Portugal)DNF
Tilen Finkst (Slovenia)DNF
Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)DNF
Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)DNF
Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)DNF
Martin Popov (Bulgaria)DNF
Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)DNF

Men's Individual Pursuit - Gold medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:04:08.116
2Jonathan Milan (Italy)0:04:08.772

Men's Individual Pursuit - Bronze medal round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Lev Gonov (Russia)0:04:07.720
4Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)0:04:09.800

Men's Individual Pursuit - 5th-18th
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
6Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)
7Gidas Umbri (Italy)
8Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
9Daniel Crista (Romania)
10Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
11Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
12Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
13Illia Klepikov (Ukraine)
14Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)
15Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
16Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
17Stefan Michalicka (Slovakia)
18Martin Popov (Bulgaria)

