UEC European Track Championships: Katie Archibald golden for Great Britain in women's points race
By Cyclingnews
Ivo Oliveria wins men's individual pursuit for Italy, Mora Vedri of Italy wins men's point race
Day 4: Plovdiv - Plovdiv
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|57
|2
|Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
|39
|3
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|35
|4
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|25
|5
|Tamara Dronova (Russian Federation)
|19
|6
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|7
|7
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|5
|8
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|5
|9
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine)
|1
|10
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain)
|-15
|11
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|-20
|12
|Argiro Milaki (Greece)
|-37
|Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
|DNF
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|51
|2
|Matteo Donega (Italy)
|42
|3
|Daniel Crista (Romania)
|40
|4
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|37
|5
|Ethan Vernon (Great Britain)
|18
|6
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)
|18
|7
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|17
|8
|Nikita Bersenev (Russia)
|15
|9
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|12
|10
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|9
|11
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|-20
|12
|Mantas Bitinas (Lithuania)
|-58
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|DNF
|Tilen Finkst (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|DNF
|Martin Popov (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
|DNF
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:04:08.116
|2
|Jonathan Milan (Italy)
|0:04:08.772
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Lev Gonov (Russia)
|0:04:07.720
|4
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)
|0:04:09.800
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|6
|Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)
|7
|Gidas Umbri (Italy)
|8
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|9
|Daniel Crista (Romania)
|10
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|11
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|12
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|13
|Illia Klepikov (Ukraine)
|14
|Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)
|15
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
|16
|Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
|17
|Stefan Michalicka (Slovakia)
|18
|Martin Popov (Bulgaria)
UEC European Track Championships: Katie Archibald golden for Great Britain in women's points raceIvo Oliveria wins men's individual pursuit for Italy, Mora Vedri of Italy wins men's point race
