UEC European Track Championships: Madison gold for Spain and Italy on final day

Russian women go 1-2 in 500m TT, Czech Republic's Babek wins men's kilo

Image 1 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Women 500m Daria Shmeleva Russian Federation Anastasia Voinova Russian Federation Miriam Vece Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Podium Women's 500m Time Trial (L to R): silver Anastasia VOINOVA (Russian Federation), gold Daria SHMELEVA (Russian Federation), bronze Miriam VECE (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Women 500m Daria Shmeleva Russian Federation photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

All smiles for gold medalist in the Women's 500m Time Trial, Daria SHMELEVA of Russian Federation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Men Km Time Trial Jacob Babek Czech Republic Ethan Vernon Great Britain Jonathan Milan Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Podium for Men's 1km Time Trial (L to R): silver Ethan VERNON (Great Britain), gold Tomas BABEK (Czech Republic), bronze Jonathan MILAN (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Men Km Time Trial Jacob Babek Czech Republic photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Top of the podium with a gold medal in the Men's 1km Time Trial is Tomas BABEK (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Men Km Time Trial Jacob Babek Czech Republic photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Special celebration on track at Plovdiv, Bulgaria for Men's Kilo gold medalist Tomas BABEK (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Elisa Balsamo Italy Vittoria Guazzini Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Italy duo of Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini compete in the Women's Madison on Day 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Elisa Balsamo Italy Vittoria Guazzini Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

On the Plovdiv track for Women's Madison are Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini of Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Elinor Barker Great Britain Lara Kenny Great Britain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Competing for Great Britain in Women's Madison are Elinor Barker and Lara Kenny (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Diana Klimova Russian Federation Maria Novolodskaya Russian Federation photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Russian pair of Diana Klimova and Maria Novolodskaya compete in Women's Madison on Day 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Vittoria Guazzini Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) reacts to gold medal in Women's Madison with Elisa Balsamo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Vittoria Guazzini Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Vittoria Guazzini of Italy checks final points for Women's Madison as teammate Elisa Balsamo's final sprint provided the margin of victory over Russia's Diana Klimova and Maria Novolodskaya by just one point, 52 to 51 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Elisa Balsamo Italy Vittoria Guazzini Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

A celebration as gold medalists in Women's Madison for Italy's Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Women Vittoria Guazzini Italy Elisa Balsamo Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Women's Madison gold medalists from Italy celebrate on the podium - Vittoria Guazzini and Elisa Balsamo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Men Sebastian Mora Spain Albert Torres Spain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Spanish duo of Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres make a swap in Men's Madison on Day 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Men Ivo Oliveira Portugal Rui Oliveira Portugal photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Portuguese brothers Ivo and Rui Oliveira make a move during Men's Madison (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Men Francesco Lamon Italy Stefano Moro Italy photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Handsling between Italian teammates Francesco Lamon and Stefano Moro in Men's Madison on final day of competition, and would finish third (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Men Sebastian Mora Spain Albert Torres Spain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Men's Madison won a third time by Spanish pair of Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Men Sebastian Mora Spain Albert Torres Spain photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Spain's Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres celebrate gold medal in Men's Madison (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

2020 UEC Track European Championships Plovdiv 5th Day 15112020 Madison Men Sebastian Mora Spain Albert Torres Spain Ivo Oliveira Portugal Rui Oliveira Portugal photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Men's Madison gold medalists (right) Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres of Spain celebrate on podium with silver medalists Ivo Oliveira and Rui Oliveira of Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Women's 500m Time Trial
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:32.720
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:33.719
3Miriam Vece (Italy)0:00:33.769
4Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:34.019
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:34.826
6Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)0:00:34.967
7Veronika Jabornikova (Czech Republic)0:00:35.772
8Oleksandra Lohviniuk (Ukraine)0:00:36.160

Women's Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy52
Elisa Balsamo
Vittoria Guazzini
2Russia51
Diana Klimova
Maria Novolodskaya
3Great Britain38
Laura Kenny
Elinor Barker
4Poland13
Nikol Plosaj
Patrycja Lorkowska
5Ukraine5
Anna Nahirna
Viktoriya Bondar
6Switzerland4
Aline Seitz
Michelle Andres
7Spain0
Tania Calvo Barbero
Eukene Larrarte Arteaga
8Czech Republic0
Jarmila Machacova
Petra Sevcikova

Men's 1km Time Trial
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:01:00.517
2Ethan Vernon (Great Britain)0:01:00.999
3Jonathan Milan (Italy)0:01:01.009
4Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russia)0:01:01.084
5Alexander Sharapov (Russia)0:01:01.359
6Jakub Stastny (Czech Republic)0:01:01.614
7Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:01:01.616
8Sotirios Bretas (Greece)0:01:01.964
9Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
10Norbert Szabo (Romania)
11 Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
12Dominik Bieler (Switzerland)
13Gidas Umbri (Italy)
14Vladyslav Denysenko (Ukraine)
15Ioannis Kalogeropoulos (Greece)
16Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
17Maksym Vasyliev (Ukraine)
18Balint Csengoi (Hungary)
19Georgi Lumparov (Bulgaria)

Men's Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain51
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
2Portugal43
Ivo Oliveira
Rui Oliveira
3Italy33
Francesco Lamon
Stefano Moro
4Russia30
Lev Gonov
Nikita Bersenev
5Belarus12
Raman Tsishkou
Yauheni Karaliok
6Switzerland12
Tristan Marguet
Lukas Ruegg
7Austria7
Andreas Graf
Stefan Matzner
8Czech Republic5
Denis Rugovac
Daniel Babor
9Poland-18
Wojciech Pszczolarski
Daniel Staniszewski
10Ukraine-37
Vitaliy Hryniv
Roman Gladysh
11Great BritainDNF
Oliver Wood
Matthew Walls
12SloveniaDNF
Ziga Jerman
Tilen Finkst
GreeceDNS
Christos Volikakis
Zafeiris Volikakis
IsraelDNS
Itamar Einhorn
Rotem Tene

