UEC European Track Championships: Madison gold for Spain and Italy on final day
By Cyclingnews
Russian women go 1-2 in 500m TT, Czech Republic's Babek wins men's kilo
Day 5: Plovdiv - Plovdiv
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:32.720
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.719
|3
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:33.769
|4
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:34.019
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:34.826
|6
|Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
|0:00:34.967
|7
|Veronika Jabornikova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:35.772
|8
|Oleksandra Lohviniuk (Ukraine)
|0:00:36.160
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|52
|Elisa Balsamo
|Vittoria Guazzini
|2
|Russia
|51
|Diana Klimova
|Maria Novolodskaya
|3
|Great Britain
|38
|Laura Kenny
|Elinor Barker
|4
|Poland
|13
|Nikol Plosaj
|Patrycja Lorkowska
|5
|Ukraine
|5
|Anna Nahirna
|Viktoriya Bondar
|6
|Switzerland
|4
|Aline Seitz
|Michelle Andres
|7
|Spain
|0
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga
|8
|Czech Republic
|0
|Jarmila Machacova
|Petra Sevcikova
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:00.517
|2
|Ethan Vernon (Great Britain)
|0:01:00.999
|3
|Jonathan Milan (Italy)
|0:01:01.009
|4
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russia)
|0:01:01.084
|5
|Alexander Sharapov (Russia)
|0:01:01.359
|6
|Jakub Stastny (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01.614
|7
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:01:01.616
|8
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|0:01:01.964
|9
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|10
|Norbert Szabo (Romania)
|11
|Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
|12
|Dominik Bieler (Switzerland)
|13
|Gidas Umbri (Italy)
|14
|Vladyslav Denysenko (Ukraine)
|15
|Ioannis Kalogeropoulos (Greece)
|16
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|17
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukraine)
|18
|Balint Csengoi (Hungary)
|19
|Georgi Lumparov (Bulgaria)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|51
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|2
|Portugal
|43
|Ivo Oliveira
|Rui Oliveira
|3
|Italy
|33
|Francesco Lamon
|Stefano Moro
|4
|Russia
|30
|Lev Gonov
|Nikita Bersenev
|5
|Belarus
|12
|Raman Tsishkou
|Yauheni Karaliok
|6
|Switzerland
|12
|Tristan Marguet
|Lukas Ruegg
|7
|Austria
|7
|Andreas Graf
|Stefan Matzner
|8
|Czech Republic
|5
|Denis Rugovac
|Daniel Babor
|9
|Poland
|-18
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|Daniel Staniszewski
|10
|Ukraine
|-37
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Roman Gladysh
|11
|Great Britain
|DNF
|Oliver Wood
|Matthew Walls
|12
|Slovenia
|DNF
|Ziga Jerman
|Tilen Finkst
|Greece
|DNS
|Christos Volikakis
|Zafeiris Volikakis
|Israel
|DNS
|Itamar Einhorn
|Rotem Tene
