UEC European Track Championships: Coquard wins men's Points Race
Ermenault takes men's Individual Pursuit title
Day 4: Apeldoorn - Apeldoorn
Day 4 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|0:04:14
|2
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|0:00:02
|3
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|4
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|5
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|6
|Rune Herregodts (Belgium)
|7
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|8
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|9
|Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
|10
|Jonathan Milan (Italy)
|11
|Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
|12
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|13
|Wojciech Ziolkowski (Poland)
|14
|Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus)
|15
|Louis Pijourlet (France)
|16
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|17
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|18
|Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukraine)
|19
|Oleksandr Kryvych (Ukraine)
|20
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|46
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|44
|3
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|38
|4
|Coralie Demay (France)
|28
|5
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|27
|6
|Diana Klimova (Russian Federation)
|26
|7
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|23
|8
|Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|20
|9
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|14
|10
|Anita yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|4
|11
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|3
|12
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|3
|13
|Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
|3
|14
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|15
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|17
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|18
|Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
|19
|Annelies Dom (Belgium)
|20
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|-18
|21
|Viktorija Sumskyt_ (Lithuania)
|-60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|4
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|5
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|6
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|3
|Matthijs Boechli (Netherlands)
|4
|Tom bek (Czech Republic)
|5
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|6
|Rayan Helal (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|98
|2
|Jan willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|93
|3
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|88
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|85
|5
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|76
|6
|Matias gunnar Malmberg (Denmark)
|68
|7
|Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation)
|55
|8
|Ceasar Martingil (Portugal)
|53
|9
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|50
|10
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|48
|11
|Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
|45
|12
|Gerben Thijssen (Belgium)
|45
|13
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spain)
|33
|14
|Daniel Crista (Romania)
|25
|15
|Viktor Filutes (Hungary)
|22
|16
|Stefan Matzner (Austria)
|22
|17
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|21
|18
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|20
|19
|Vladiislav Shcherban (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Leon Rohde (Germany)
|DNF
|Martin Chren (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
