UEC European Track Championships: Coquard wins men's Points Race

Ermenault takes men's Individual Pursuit title

Day 4 Results

Men's Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corentin Ermenault (France) 0:04:14
2Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 0:00:02
3Felix Gross (Germany)
4Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
5Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
6Rune Herregodts (Belgium)
7Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
8Davide Plebani (Italy)
9Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
10Jonathan Milan (Italy)
11Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
12Xeno Young (Ireland)
13Wojciech Ziolkowski (Poland)
14Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus)
15Louis Pijourlet (France)
16Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
17Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
18Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukraine)
19Oleksandr Kryvych (Ukraine)
20Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)

Women's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 46
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 44
3Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 38
4Coralie Demay (France) 28
5Maria Martins (Portugal) 27
6Diana Klimova (Russian Federation) 26
7Lena Mettraux (Switzerland) 23
8Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 20
9Neah Evans (Great Britain) 14
10Anita yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 4
11Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 3
12Amy Pieters (Netherlands) 3
13Alice Sharpe (Ireland) 3
14Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
15Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
16Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
17Charlotte Becker (Germany)
18Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
19Annelies Dom (Belgium)
20Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) -18
21Viktorija Sumskyt_ (Lithuania) -60

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
4Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
5Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
6Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
3Matthijs Boechli (Netherlands)
4Tom bek (Czech Republic)
5Sebastien Vigier (France)
6Rayan Helal (France)

Men's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (France) 98
2Jan willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 93
3Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 88
4Christos Volikakis (Greece) 85
5Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) 76
6Matias gunnar Malmberg (Denmark) 68
7Vladislav Kulikov (Russian Federation) 55
8Ceasar Martingil (Portugal) 53
9Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland) 50
10Mark Downey (Ireland) 48
11Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) 45
12Gerben Thijssen (Belgium) 45
13Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spain) 33
14Daniel Crista (Romania) 25
15Viktor Filutes (Hungary) 22
16Stefan Matzner (Austria) 22
17Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 21
18Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 20
19Vladiislav Shcherban (Ukraine)
DNFLeon Rohde (Germany)
DNFMartin Chren (Slovakia)
DNFVitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)

