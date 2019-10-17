UEC European Track Championships: Viviani wins Elimination Race
Nelson takes Scratch Race gold, Netherlands and Russia win men's and women's team sprint
Day 1: Apeldoorn - Apeldoorn
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.151
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Roy Van den Berg (Netherlands)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:42.822
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|3
|France
|0:00:43.206
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|Sébastien Vigier (France)
|4
|Germany
|0:00:43.600
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|2
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|3
|Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
|4
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|5
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|6
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spain)
|7
|Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
|8
|Lukas Riegg (Switzerland)
|9
|Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
|10
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|11
|Stefan Mastaller (Austria)
|12
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|13
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|14
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|15
|Viktor Filutás (Hungary)
|16
|Lukas Kubiz (Slovakia)
|17
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|18
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:032.496
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.179
|Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.023
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|4
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.370
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|5
|Poland
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|6
|Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|7
|Italy
|Elena Bissolati (Italy)
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|8
|Ukraine
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|2
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|3
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|4
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|5
|Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)
|6
|Olivija Baleiyte (Lithuania)
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|8
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|9
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|10
|Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|11
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|12
|Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|13
|Viktoriya Bondar (Ukraine)
|14
|Victoire Berteau (France)
|15
|Evgenia Mudraya (Russian Federation)
|16
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
|17
|Anita yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|18
|Jarmila Macha_ová (Czech Republic)
|19
|Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
|20
|Hanna Tserah (Belarus)
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
