UEC European Track Championships: Viviani wins Elimination Race

Nelson takes Scratch Race gold, Netherlands and Russia win men's and women's team sprint

Men Team Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42.151
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Roy Van den Berg (Netherlands)
2Great Britain 0:00:42.822
Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
3France 0:00:43.206
Gregory Bauge (France)
Quentin Lafargue (France)
Sébastien Vigier (France)
4Germany 0:00:43.600
Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
Eric Engler (Germany)
Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)
2Bryan Coquard (France)
3Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
4Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
5Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
6Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spain)
7Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
8Lukas Riegg (Switzerland)
9Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
10Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
11Stefan Mastaller (Austria)
12Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
13Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
14Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
15Viktor Filutás (Hungary)
16Lukas Kubiz (Slovakia)
17Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
18Jules Hesters (Belgium)

Women Team Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia 0:032.496
Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
2Germany 0:00:33.179
Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
Emma Hinze (Germany)
3Netherlands 0:00:33.023
Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Lithuania 0:00:33.370
Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
5Poland
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
Urszula Los (Poland)
6Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
7Italy
Elena Bissolati (Italy)
Miriam Vece (Italy)
8Ukraine
Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
2Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
3Maria Martins (Portugal)
4Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
5Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)
6Olivija Baleiyte (Lithuania)
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
8Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
9Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
10Martina Fidanza (Italy)
11Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
12Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
13Viktoriya Bondar (Ukraine)
14Victoire Berteau (France)
15Evgenia Mudraya (Russian Federation)
16Gilke Croket (Belgium)
17Anita yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
18Jarmila Macha_ová (Czech Republic)
19Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
20Hanna Tserah (Belarus)
21Charlotte Becker (Germany)

