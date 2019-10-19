UEC European Track Championships: Wild wins women's Omnium
Hoogland claims men's sprint title
Day 3: Apeldoorn - Apeldoorn
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franziska Braube (Germany)
|0:03:25.002
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:00:01.188
|3
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|0:00:06.600
|4
|Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
|0:00:07.923
|5
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|6
|Tamara Dronova (Russian Federation)
|7
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|8
|Coralie Demay (France)
|9
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|10
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|11
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|12
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|13
|Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
|14
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|15
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|16
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|3
|Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|4
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|5
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|6
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|7
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|8
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|9
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|10
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|11
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|12
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|13
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|14
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|15
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|16
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|17
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|18
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|19
|Sára Ka_kovská (Czech Republic)
|20
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|21
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|22
|Elena Bissolati (Italy)
|23
|Veronika Jaborníková (Czech Republic)
|24
|Eimer Mcmullan (Ireland)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|116
|2
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|114
|3
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|112
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|106
|5
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|104
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|100
|7
|Clara Copponi (France)
|97
|8
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|95
|9
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|89
|10
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|87
|11
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|81
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|64
|13
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|50
|14
|Olivija Balei_yte (Lithuania)
|50
|15
|Anita yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|46
|16
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|38
|17
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|30
|18
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|12
|19
|Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
|12
|20
|Petra _ev_íková (Czech Republic)
|-28
|DSQ
|Maria Rostovtseva (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|4
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|5
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|6
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|7
|Rayan Helal (France)
|8
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|9
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|10
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|11
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|12
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|13
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|14
|Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)
|15
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|16
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania)
|17
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|18
|Martin echman (Czech Republic)
|19
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|20
|Norbert Szabo (Romania)
|21
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|22
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus)
|23
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine)
|24
|Oleksandr Moshchonskyi (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|173
|2
|Lasse norman Hansen (Denmark)
|162
|3
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|149
|4
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|145
|5
|Jan willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|144
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|123
|7
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|112
|8
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|89
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|84
|10
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|78
|11
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|78
|12
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|74
|13
|Felix English (Ireland)
|54
|14
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|46
|15
|Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)
|36
|16
|Krisztin Lovassy (Hungary)
|35
|17
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|33
|18
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|22
|19
|Daniel Crista (Romania)
|16
|20
|Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)
|-57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy