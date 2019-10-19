Trending

UEC European Track Championships: Wild wins women's Omnium

Hoogland claims men's sprint title

Image 1 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

UEC European Track Championships

UEC European Track Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Women Individual Pursuit
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franziska Braube (Germany) 0:03:25.002
2Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:00:01.188
3Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 0:00:06.600
4Kelly Murphy (Ireland) 0:00:07.923
5Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
6Tamara Dronova (Russian Federation)
7Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
8Coralie Demay (France)
9Martina Alzini (Italy)
10Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
11Ina Savenka (Belarus)
12Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
13Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
14Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
15Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
16Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)

Women Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
3Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
4Emma Hinze (Germany)
5Mathilde Gros (France)
6Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
7Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
8Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
9Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
10Urszula Los (Poland)
11Miriam Vece (Italy)
12Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
13Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
14Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
15Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
16Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
17Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
18Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
19Sára Ka_kovská (Czech Republic)
20Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
21Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
22Elena Bissolati (Italy)
23Veronika Jaborníková (Czech Republic)
24Eimer Mcmullan (Ireland)

Women Omnium
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 116
2Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 114
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 112
4Daria Pikulik (Poland) 106
5Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 104
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 100
7Clara Copponi (France) 97
8Maria Martins (Portugal) 95
9Gudrun Stock (Germany) 89
10Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 87
11Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 81
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 64
13Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 50
14Olivija Balei_yte (Lithuania) 50
15Anita yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 46
16Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 38
17Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 30
18Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 12
19Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary) 12
20Petra _ev_íková (Czech Republic) -28
DSQMaria Rostovtseva (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
4Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
5Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
6Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
7Rayan Helal (France)
8Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
9Sebastien Vigier (France)
10Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
11Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
12Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
13Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
14Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)
15Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
16Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania)
17Eric Engler (Germany)
18Martin echman (Czech Republic)
19Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
20Norbert Szabo (Romania)
21Francesco Ceci (Italy)
22Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus)
23Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine)
24Oleksandr Moshchonskyi (Ukraine)

Men's Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France) 173
2Lasse norman Hansen (Denmark) 162
3Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 149
4Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 145
5Jan willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 144
6Elia Viviani (Italy) 123
7Christos Volikakis (Greece) 112
8Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 89
9Rui Oliveira (Portugal) 84
10Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 78
11Szymon Sajnok (Poland) 78
12Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 74
13Felix English (Ireland) 54
14Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 46
15Artur Ershov (Russian Federation) 36
16Krisztin Lovassy (Hungary) 35
17Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 33
18Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 22
19Daniel Crista (Romania) 16
20Lukas Kubis (Slovakia) -57

Latest on Cyclingnews