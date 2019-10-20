UEC European Track Championships: Denmark sweeps Madison on final day
Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov take men's title, Dideriksen and Leth claim women's gold
Day 5: Apeldoorn - Apeldoorn
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:01:00.289
|2
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.120
|3
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|0:00:00.374
|4
|Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.412
|5
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|0:00:00.444
|6
|Toma Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.456
|7
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|0:00:00.466
|8
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:01.470
|9
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|10
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|11
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|12
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|13
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|14
|Sasha Weemaes (Belgium)
|15
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|16
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|17
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|18
|Uladzislau Novik (Belarus)
|19
|Ekain Jimenez Elizondo (Spain)
|20
|Oleksandr Kryvych (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.005
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.052
|3
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.323
|4
|Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:01.039
|5
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:01.062
|6
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:01.107
|7
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:01.155
|8
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:01.576
|9
|Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands)
|10
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|11
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|12
|Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
|13
|Eimer Mcmullan (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|52
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Michael Morkov
|2
|Netherlands
|37
|Yoeri Havik
|Jan van Schip
|3
|Germany
|37
|Maximilian Beyer
|Theo Reinhardt
|4
|France
|34
|Morgan Kneisky
|Benjamin Thomas
|5
|Spain
|20
|Sebastian Mora Verdi
|Albert Torres
|6
|Italy
|18
|Simone Consoni
|Elia Viviani
|7
|Switzerland
|17
|Robin Froidevaux
|Thery Schir
|8
|Great Britain
|13
|Matthew Walls
|Oliver Wood
|9
|Austria
|9
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Muller
|10
|Poland
|2
|Szymon Krawczyk
|Daniel Staniszewski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|33
|Amalie Dideriksen
|Julie Leth
|2
|Great Britain
|31
|Katie Archibald
|Laura Kenny
|3
|Netherlands
|23
|Amy Pieters
|Kirsten Wild
|4
|Italy
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri
|Letizia Paternoster
|5
|France
|12
|Clara Copponi
|Marie Le Net
|6
|Poland
|8
|Daria Pikulik
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|7
|Belgium
|7
|Shari Bossuyt
|Lotte Kopecky
|8
|Ireland
|5
|Lydia Boylan
|Lydia Gurley
|9
|Switzerland
|3
|Aline Seitz
|Andrea Waldis
|10
|Germany
|2
|Franziska Brausse
|Lisa Klein
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy