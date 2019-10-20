Trending

UEC European Track Championships: Denmark sweeps Madison on final day

Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov take men's title, Dideriksen and Leth claim women's gold

Men 1km TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:01:00.289
2Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:00:00.120
3Michael D'Almeida (France) 0:00:00.374
4Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:00.412
5Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 0:00:00.444
6Toma Babek (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.456
7Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 0:00:00.466
8Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:01.470
9Francesco Lamon (Italy)
10Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
11Francesco Ceci (Italy)
12Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
13Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
14Sasha Weemaes (Belgium)
15Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
16Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
17Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
18Uladzislau Novik (Belarus)
19Ekain Jimenez Elizondo (Spain)
20Oleksandr Kryvych (Ukraine)

Women 500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:33.005
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.052
3Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.323
4Lea sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:01.039
5Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:01.062
6Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:01.107
7Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:01.155
8Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:01.576
9Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands)
10Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
11Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
12Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
13Eimer Mcmullan (Ireland)

Men Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 52
Lasse Norman Hansen
Michael Morkov
2Netherlands 37
Yoeri Havik
Jan van Schip
3Germany 37
Maximilian Beyer
Theo Reinhardt
4France 34
Morgan Kneisky
Benjamin Thomas
5Spain 20
Sebastian Mora Verdi
Albert Torres
6Italy 18
Simone Consoni
Elia Viviani
7Switzerland 17
Robin Froidevaux
Thery Schir
8Great Britain 13
Matthew Walls
Oliver Wood
9Austria 9
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
10Poland 2
Szymon Krawczyk
Daniel Staniszewski

Women Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 33
Amalie Dideriksen
Julie Leth
2Great Britain 31
Katie Archibald
Laura Kenny
3Netherlands 23
Amy Pieters
Kirsten Wild
4Italy 18
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Letizia Paternoster
5France 12
Clara Copponi
Marie Le Net
6Poland 8
Daria Pikulik
Wiktoria Pikulik
7Belgium 7
Shari Bossuyt
Lotte Kopecky
8Ireland 5
Lydia Boylan
Lydia Gurley
9Switzerland 3
Aline Seitz
Andrea Waldis
10Germany 2
Franziska Brausse
Lisa Klein

