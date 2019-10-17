Trending

UEC European Track Championships: British women, Danish men take Team Pursuit gold

Racing continues Friday with Omnium, Individual Pursuit and Sprint finals

Image 1 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

A crash in the men's scratch race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Germany
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

On the rail in Apeldoorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

The track in Apeldoorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

The track in Apeldoorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Sebastian Mora
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Sebastian Mora
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Kirsten Wild
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

The Women Elimination race podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

The men's scratch race podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Great Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Germany
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Great Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Denmark
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

The Team Pursuit podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Denmark
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

UEC European Track Championships

Great Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

Women's Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:04:13.80
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Neah Evans (Great Britain)
Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
2Germany 0:04:16.80
Franziska Brausse (Germany)
Gudrun Stock (Germany)
Lisa Klein (Germany)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
3Italy
Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 0:04:17.60
Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
Martina Alzini (Italy)
4France
Valentine Fortin (France) 0:04:22.10
Marie Le Net (France)
Coralie Demay (France)
Clara Copponi (France)

Men's Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 0:03:49.10
Lasse norman Hansen (Denmark)
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)
2Italy 0:03:54.10
Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
Davide Plebani (Italy)
Francesco Lamon (Italy)
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
3Great Britain 0:03:51.40
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
4Switzerland 0:03:54.30
Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
Valere Thibaud (Switzerland)
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)

Men's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
2Christos Volikakis (Greece)
3Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
4Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
5Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
6Bryan Coquard (France)
7Simone Consonni (Italy)
8Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
9Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
10Fabio Van den Bossche (Belgium)
11Felix English (Ireland)
12Stefan Mastaller (Austria)
13Lukas Rüegg (Switzerland)
14Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
15Matias gunnar Malmberg (Denmark)
16Krisztien Lovassy (Hungary)
17Edgar Stepanyan (Armenia)
18Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
DNFIeri Leiteo (Portugal)
DNFDaniel Babor (Czech Republic)
DNFVitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
DNFMartin Chren (Slovakia)
DNFDaniel Crista (Romania)

Women's Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
3Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
4Maria giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
5Victoire Berteau (France)
6Kseniia Fedotova (Ukraine)
7Maria Martins (Portugal)
8Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
9Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
10Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
11Evgenia Mudraya (Russian Federation)
12Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
13Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
14Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
15Viktorija Yumskyty (Lithuania)
16Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
17Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
18Gilke Croket (Belgium)

Latest on Cyclingnews