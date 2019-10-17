UEC European Track Championships: British women, Danish men take Team Pursuit gold
Racing continues Friday with Omnium, Individual Pursuit and Sprint finals
Day 2: Apeldoorn - Apeldoorn
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:13.80
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|2
|Germany
|0:04:16.80
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|3
|Italy
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|0:04:17.60
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|4
|France
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|0:04:22.10
|Marie Le Net (France)
|Coralie Demay (France)
|Clara Copponi (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:49.10
|Lasse norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
|Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|2
|Italy
|0:03:54.10
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|3
|Great Britain
|0:03:51.40
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|4
|Switzerland
|0:03:54.30
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|Valere Thibaud (Switzerland)
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|2
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|3
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|4
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|5
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|6
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|7
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|8
|Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
|9
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|10
|Fabio Van den Bossche (Belgium)
|11
|Felix English (Ireland)
|12
|Stefan Mastaller (Austria)
|13
|Lukas Rüegg (Switzerland)
|14
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|15
|Matias gunnar Malmberg (Denmark)
|16
|Krisztien Lovassy (Hungary)
|17
|Edgar Stepanyan (Armenia)
|18
|Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Ieri Leiteo (Portugal)
|DNF
|Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Latvia)
|DNF
|Martin Chren (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Daniel Crista (Romania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|3
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|4
|Maria giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|5
|Victoire Berteau (France)
|6
|Kseniia Fedotova (Ukraine)
|7
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|8
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|9
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|10
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|11
|Evgenia Mudraya (Russian Federation)
|12
|Johanna kitti Borissza (Hungary)
|13
|Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|14
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|15
|Viktorija Yumskyty (Lithuania)
|16
|Lucie Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|17
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|18
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
