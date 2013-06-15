Terentyeva solos to victory in Val di Sole
Collomb outsprints Weithaler for second
|1
|Olga Terentyeva (Rus) Russian Federation
|1:12:07
|2
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:00:33
|3
|Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy
|4
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria
|0:01:45
|5
|Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:06
|6
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:46
|7
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:04:55
|8
|Serena Tasca (Ita) Italy
|0:05:23
|9
|Luca Hautz (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:05:25
|10
|Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada
|0:05:34
|11
|Marlo Koevoet (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:06:08
|12
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:55
|13
|Elena Torcianti (Ita) Italy
|0:08:50
|14
|Kate Courtney (USA) United States of America
|0:09:22
|15
|Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland
|0:09:38
|16
|Franziska Tanner (Ita) Italy
|0:10:08
|17
|Denise Meraner (Ita) Italy
|0:11:10
|18
|Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria
|0:11:53
|19
|Daryna Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:12
|20
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:25
|21
|Anke Schmid (Ger) Germany
|0:12:34
|22
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:12:49
|23
|Céliane Lacour (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:14:40
|24
|Bianca Haw (RSA) South Africa
|0:16:14
|25
|Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Team Protek
|-1lap
|26
|Vittoria Spada (Ita) Titici LGL International Team
|27
|Lisanne Bouwmeester (Ned) MBC Bar End
|DNF
|Alisa Gorlova (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|DNF
|Jenny Fontana (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
