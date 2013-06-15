Trending

Terentyeva solos to victory in Val di Sole

Collomb outsprints Weithaler for second

Image 1 of 2

Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation) won the junior women's cross country event at the Val di Sole World Cup

Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation) won the junior women's cross country event at the Val di Sole World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Junior women's cross country podium in Val di Sole (L-R): Emilie Collomb, Olga Terentyeva and Greta Weithaler

Junior women's cross country podium in Val di Sole (L-R): Emilie Collomb, Olga Terentyeva and Greta Weithaler
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results
1Olga Terentyeva (Rus) Russian Federation1:12:07
2Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera0:00:33
3Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy
4Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria0:01:45
5Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:06
6Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy0:04:46
7Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:55
8Serena Tasca (Ita) Italy0:05:23
9Luca Hautz (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:05:25
10Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada0:05:34
11Marlo Koevoet (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:06:08
12Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:06:55
13Elena Torcianti (Ita) Italy0:08:50
14Kate Courtney (USA) United States of America0:09:22
15Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland0:09:38
16Franziska Tanner (Ita) Italy0:10:08
17Denise Meraner (Ita) Italy0:11:10
18Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria0:11:53
19Daryna Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:12
20Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Switzerland0:12:25
21Anke Schmid (Ger) Germany0:12:34
22Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:12:49
23Céliane Lacour (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:14:40
24Bianca Haw (RSA) South Africa0:16:14
25Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Team Protek-1lap
26Vittoria Spada (Ita) Titici LGL International Team
27Lisanne Bouwmeester (Ned) MBC Bar End
DNFAlisa Gorlova (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
DNFJenny Fontana (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team

Latest on Cyclingnews