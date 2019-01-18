Trending

UCI Track World Cup: New Zealand dominates opening day with Team Pursuit victories

Host nation also win men's Team Sprint

The New Zealand team compete in the Women's Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The host nation New Zealand dominated the opening night of the UCI Track World Cup in Cambridge, winning three of the four team events, with the men's team pursuit setting the second fastest time in history to beat Canada in the final.

The New Zealand men's team sprint squad claimed their first World Cup victory in over a year with two rides under 43 seconds while the New Zealand women's team pursuit prevailed over Canada in the final. The only other final contested on Friday went to the Holy Brother trade team from China, who took out the women's team sprint beating over France.

Team Pursuit

The men's team pursuit squad set a time of 3:50.159 to beat Canada. Regan Gough, Campbell Stewart, Jordan Kerby and Nicholas Kergozou came within four-tenths of a second of breaking the world record of 3:49.804 set by Australia at the Commonwealth Games last year.

The New Zealand team looked in control throughout their rides on Friday, setting the fastest time in qualifying before setting a new national record of 3:51.722, with Tom Sexton riding in the place of Kergozou. The record would stand for only a matter of hours however until the final.

New Zealand's women's team pursuit squad of Rushlee Buchanan, Racquel Sheath, Kirstie James and Bryony Botha beat their own national record on their way to gold in front of a vocal home crowd, stopping the clock in 4:16.028.

The previous record of 4:17.560 set in October last year in Paris at the opening World Cup was lowered by more than a second and a half. Having earlier set the fastest time in qualifying, they started the gold medal ride as slight underdogs after Canada broke the All Comers Record in the first round. They were trailing by 0.2 seconds at the one-kilometre mark but the quartet powered away in the second kilometre opening half a second advantage. With the crowd behind them, they pulled away further to the delight of the crowd, beating Canada by more than a second.

The hotly contested ride for bronze saw Italy emerge on top on in 4:18.069 ahead of the Subway New Zealand Track Trade Team.

Men's Team Sprint

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins capped a stunning opening night for the home nation, winning gold for New Zealand in the men's team sprint.

A fraction off setting a new national record in the first round, Webster, Dawkins and Mitchell were slightly slower in a tough gold medal ride against the Australian team of Nathan Hart, Jacob Schmid and Thomas Clarke, but produced a consistent performance to win their first World Cup event since 2017. They clocked a time of 43.121 seconds.

The French trio of Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Michael D'Almeida wrapped up the bronze medal with a tight win over China.

The Holy Brother trade team from China won the women's team sprint gold over France. Song Chaorui and Bao Shanju have won by just over two 10ths of a second from Sandie Clair and Mathilde Gros, taking it in a time of 33.460 seconds.

Polish duo Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los took the bronze medal over the Subway New Zealand Trade Team riders Olivia Podmore and Tahlay Christie. The Kiwi pair had advanced to the bronze medal race after the New Zealand Elite squad pair, Emma Cumming and Natasha Hansen, were relegated due to an incorrect change.

Full Results

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:04:18.849
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
2Canada0:04:19.737
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada
3Italy0:04:20.791
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy
4Belgium0:04:32.764
Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
5Subway New Zealand Track0:04:34.680
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Jessie Hodges (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
6Ukraine0:04:35.360
Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
7Japan0:04:35.636
Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
8China0:04:36.755
Qiaolin Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Hong Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japan0:04:26.779
Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
2Ukraine0:04:33.389
Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Subway New Zealand0:04:20.715
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
2China0:04:32.529
Qiaolin Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Hong Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:15.579
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada
2Italy0:04:18.601
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:04:18.967
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
2Belgium0:04:23.181
Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for Gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:04:16.028
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
2Canada0:04:17.270
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Italy0:04:18.069
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy
4Subway New Zealand0:04:31.012
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:55.004
Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
2Canada0:03:55.295
Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
3Switzerland0:03:58.956
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
4United States of America0:03:59.469
Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
5Italy0:03:59.882
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
6Russia0:04:01.995
Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation
Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Russian Federation
7Australia0:04:02.293
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Australia
8Japan0:04:06.323
Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Japan
Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan
9Team Advantage New Zealand0:04:03.064
Bailey O'donnell (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
Corbin Strong (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
Jarred Treymane (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
George Jackson (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
10Ukraine0:04:07.109
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
11China0:04:08.538
Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
Zhiwen Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:56.379
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Australia
2Russia0:04:02.394
Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation
Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:03:56.731
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
2Japan0:03:59.073
Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Japan
Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:03:52.420
Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
2Switzerland0:03:54.858
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:51.722
Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
2United States of America0:03:56.087
Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for Gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:50.159
Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
2Canada0:03:53.156
Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Switzerland0:03:55.204
Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
4United States of America0:04:00.320
Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:33.605
Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
2Poland0:00:33.743
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
3France0:00:33.764
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
4New Zealand0:00:33.790
Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
5Subway New Zealand Track Trade Team0:00:33.812
Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
6Look Cycle China Proteam0:00:33.814
Feifei Chen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
Chaoyue Shen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
7Spain0:00:33.824
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
8Giant-Max Success Sports Pro Cycling0:00:33.880
Wei Zhuang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
Linyin Zhang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
9Ukraine0:00:33.897
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
10Great Britain0:00:34.060
Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
11Canada0:00:34.213
Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
12Hong Kong, China0:00:34.371
Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Italy0:00:34.391
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
14Lithuania0:00:34.490
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania
15United States0:00:34.697
Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
16China0:00:34.731
Zhiwen Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Mengqi Tang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Subway New Zealand
Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
2New Zealand
Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1France
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
2Look Cycling China ProTeam
Feifei Chen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
Chaoyue Shen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Poland
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holy Brother Cycling Team
Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
2Giant-Max Success Sports
Wei Zhuang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
Linyin Zhang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports

Women's Team Sprint - Final for Gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holy Brother Cycling Team
Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
2France
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Team Sprint - Final for Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Poland
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4Subway New Zealand
Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:42.942
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
2France0:00:43.657
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
3Australia0:00:43.853
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
4Czech Republic0:00:44.123
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
5China0:00:44.134
Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Japan0:00:44.274
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
7Poland0:00:44.400
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
8Look Cycling China ProTeam0:00:44.537
Zewei Zhan (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
Yongjia Luo (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
Tianqi Wang (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
9Team Vantage New Zealand0:00:44.545
Bradly Knipe (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
10Russia0:00:44.587
Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation
Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
11Spain0:00:44.874
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain
12Kazakhstan0:00:45.114
Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:45.139
Cheng Zhang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Gaoyang Zong (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Qi Liu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1China
Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Australia
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
2Japan
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1France
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
2Poland
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
2Look Cycling China ProTeam
Zewei Zhan (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
Yongjia Luo (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
Tianqi Wang (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam

Men's Team Sprint - Final for Gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
2Australia
Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia

Men's Team Sprint - Final for Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3France
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
4China
Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China

