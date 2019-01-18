The New Zealand team compete in the Women's Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The host nation New Zealand dominated the opening night of the UCI Track World Cup in Cambridge, winning three of the four team events, with the men's team pursuit setting the second fastest time in history to beat Canada in the final.

The New Zealand men's team sprint squad claimed their first World Cup victory in over a year with two rides under 43 seconds while the New Zealand women's team pursuit prevailed over Canada in the final. The only other final contested on Friday went to the Holy Brother trade team from China, who took out the women's team sprint beating over France.

Team Pursuit

The men's team pursuit squad set a time of 3:50.159 to beat Canada. Regan Gough, Campbell Stewart, Jordan Kerby and Nicholas Kergozou came within four-tenths of a second of breaking the world record of 3:49.804 set by Australia at the Commonwealth Games last year.

The New Zealand team looked in control throughout their rides on Friday, setting the fastest time in qualifying before setting a new national record of 3:51.722, with Tom Sexton riding in the place of Kergozou. The record would stand for only a matter of hours however until the final.

New Zealand's women's team pursuit squad of Rushlee Buchanan, Racquel Sheath, Kirstie James and Bryony Botha beat their own national record on their way to gold in front of a vocal home crowd, stopping the clock in 4:16.028.

The previous record of 4:17.560 set in October last year in Paris at the opening World Cup was lowered by more than a second and a half. Having earlier set the fastest time in qualifying, they started the gold medal ride as slight underdogs after Canada broke the All Comers Record in the first round. They were trailing by 0.2 seconds at the one-kilometre mark but the quartet powered away in the second kilometre opening half a second advantage. With the crowd behind them, they pulled away further to the delight of the crowd, beating Canada by more than a second.

The hotly contested ride for bronze saw Italy emerge on top on in 4:18.069 ahead of the Subway New Zealand Track Trade Team.

Men's Team Sprint

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins capped a stunning opening night for the home nation, winning gold for New Zealand in the men's team sprint.

A fraction off setting a new national record in the first round, Webster, Dawkins and Mitchell were slightly slower in a tough gold medal ride against the Australian team of Nathan Hart, Jacob Schmid and Thomas Clarke, but produced a consistent performance to win their first World Cup event since 2017. They clocked a time of 43.121 seconds.

The French trio of Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Michael D'Almeida wrapped up the bronze medal with a tight win over China.

The Holy Brother trade team from China won the women's team sprint gold over France. Song Chaorui and Bao Shanju have won by just over two 10ths of a second from Sandie Clair and Mathilde Gros, taking it in a time of 33.460 seconds.

Polish duo Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los took the bronze medal over the Subway New Zealand Trade Team riders Olivia Podmore and Tahlay Christie. The Kiwi pair had advanced to the bronze medal race after the New Zealand Elite squad pair, Emma Cumming and Natasha Hansen, were relegated due to an incorrect change.

Full Results

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:18.849 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand 2 Canada 0:04:19.737 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada 3 Italy 0:04:20.791 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy 4 Belgium 0:04:32.764 Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium 5 Subway New Zealand Track 0:04:34.680 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Jessie Hodges (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 6 Ukraine 0:04:35.360 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine 7 Japan 0:04:35.636 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 8 China 0:04:36.755 Qiaolin Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China Hong Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Japan 0:04:26.779 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2 Ukraine 0:04:33.389 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Subway New Zealand 0:04:20.715 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 2 China 0:04:32.529 Qiaolin Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China Hong Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:04:15.579 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada 2 Italy 0:04:18.601 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:18.967 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand 2 Belgium 0:04:23.181 Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for Gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:16.028 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand 2 Canada 0:04:17.270 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for Bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Italy 0:04:18.069 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy 4 Subway New Zealand 0:04:31.012 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:55.004 Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 2 Canada 0:03:55.295 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada Derek Gee (Can) Canada Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 3 Switzerland 0:03:58.956 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 4 United States of America 0:03:59.469 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America Eric Young (USA) United States Of America Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America 5 Italy 0:03:59.882 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 6 Russia 0:04:01.995 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Russian Federation 7 Australia 0:04:02.293 Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia Lucas Plapp (Aus) Australia 8 Japan 0:04:06.323 Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Japan Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan 9 Team Advantage New Zealand 0:04:03.064 Bailey O'donnell (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track Corbin Strong (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track Jarred Treymane (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track George Jackson (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track 10 Ukraine 0:04:07.109 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine 11 China 0:04:08.538 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China Zhiwen Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:56.379 Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia Lucas Plapp (Aus) Australia 2 Russia 0:04:02.394 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:03:56.731 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 2 Japan 0:03:59.073 Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Japan Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:03:52.420 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada Derek Gee (Can) Canada Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 2 Switzerland 0:03:54.858 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:51.722 Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 2 United States of America 0:03:56.087 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America Eric Young (USA) United States Of America Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for Gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:50.159 Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 2 Canada 0:03:53.156 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada Derek Gee (Can) Canada Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for Bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Switzerland 0:03:55.204 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 4 United States of America 0:04:00.320 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America Eric Young (USA) United States Of America Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:33.605 Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 2 Poland 0:00:33.743 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 3 France 0:00:33.764 Sandie Clair (Fra) France Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 4 New Zealand 0:00:33.790 Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 5 Subway New Zealand Track Trade Team 0:00:33.812 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 6 Look Cycle China Proteam 0:00:33.814 Feifei Chen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam Chaoyue Shen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam 7 Spain 0:00:33.824 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 8 Giant-Max Success Sports Pro Cycling 0:00:33.880 Wei Zhuang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports Linyin Zhang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports 9 Ukraine 0:00:33.897 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 10 Great Britain 0:00:34.060 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain 11 Canada 0:00:34.213 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 12 Hong Kong, China 0:00:34.371 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Italy 0:00:34.391 Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 14 Lithuania 0:00:34.490 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania 15 United States 0:00:34.697 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 16 China 0:00:34.731 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China Mengqi Tang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Subway New Zealand Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 2 New Zealand Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 France Sandie Clair (Fra) France Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 2 Look Cycling China ProTeam Feifei Chen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam Chaoyue Shen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Poland Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Spain Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Holy Brother Cycling Team Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 2 Giant-Max Success Sports Wei Zhuang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports Linyin Zhang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports

Women's Team Sprint - Final for Gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Holy Brother Cycling Team Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 2 France Sandie Clair (Fra) France Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Team Sprint - Final for Bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Poland Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 Subway New Zealand Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:42.942 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 2 France 0:00:43.657 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 3 Australia 0:00:43.853 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia 4 Czech Republic 0:00:44.123 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic 5 China 0:00:44.134 Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Japan 0:00:44.274 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 7 Poland 0:00:44.400 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 8 Look Cycling China ProTeam 0:00:44.537 Zewei Zhan (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam Yongjia Luo (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam Tianqi Wang (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam 9 Team Vantage New Zealand 0:00:44.545 Bradly Knipe (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track 10 Russia 0:00:44.587 Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 11 Spain 0:00:44.874 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain 12 Kazakhstan 0:00:45.114 Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:45.139 Cheng Zhang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team Gaoyang Zong (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team Qi Liu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 China Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Czech Republic Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Australia Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia 2 Japan Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 France Gregory Bauge (Fra) France Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 2 Poland Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 2 Look Cycling China ProTeam Zewei Zhan (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam Yongjia Luo (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam Tianqi Wang (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam

Men's Team Sprint - Final for Gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 2 Australia Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia