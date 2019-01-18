UCI Track World Cup: New Zealand dominates opening day with Team Pursuit victories
Host nation also win men's Team Sprint
The host nation New Zealand dominated the opening night of the UCI Track World Cup in Cambridge, winning three of the four team events, with the men's team pursuit setting the second fastest time in history to beat Canada in the final.
The New Zealand men's team sprint squad claimed their first World Cup victory in over a year with two rides under 43 seconds while the New Zealand women's team pursuit prevailed over Canada in the final. The only other final contested on Friday went to the Holy Brother trade team from China, who took out the women's team sprint beating over France.
Team Pursuit
The men's team pursuit squad set a time of 3:50.159 to beat Canada. Regan Gough, Campbell Stewart, Jordan Kerby and Nicholas Kergozou came within four-tenths of a second of breaking the world record of 3:49.804 set by Australia at the Commonwealth Games last year.
The New Zealand team looked in control throughout their rides on Friday, setting the fastest time in qualifying before setting a new national record of 3:51.722, with Tom Sexton riding in the place of Kergozou. The record would stand for only a matter of hours however until the final.
New Zealand's women's team pursuit squad of Rushlee Buchanan, Racquel Sheath, Kirstie James and Bryony Botha beat their own national record on their way to gold in front of a vocal home crowd, stopping the clock in 4:16.028.
The previous record of 4:17.560 set in October last year in Paris at the opening World Cup was lowered by more than a second and a half. Having earlier set the fastest time in qualifying, they started the gold medal ride as slight underdogs after Canada broke the All Comers Record in the first round. They were trailing by 0.2 seconds at the one-kilometre mark but the quartet powered away in the second kilometre opening half a second advantage. With the crowd behind them, they pulled away further to the delight of the crowd, beating Canada by more than a second.
The hotly contested ride for bronze saw Italy emerge on top on in 4:18.069 ahead of the Subway New Zealand Track Trade Team.
Men's Team Sprint
Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins capped a stunning opening night for the home nation, winning gold for New Zealand in the men's team sprint.
A fraction off setting a new national record in the first round, Webster, Dawkins and Mitchell were slightly slower in a tough gold medal ride against the Australian team of Nathan Hart, Jacob Schmid and Thomas Clarke, but produced a consistent performance to win their first World Cup event since 2017. They clocked a time of 43.121 seconds.
The French trio of Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Michael D'Almeida wrapped up the bronze medal with a tight win over China.
The Holy Brother trade team from China won the women's team sprint gold over France. Song Chaorui and Bao Shanju have won by just over two 10ths of a second from Sandie Clair and Mathilde Gros, taking it in a time of 33.460 seconds.
Polish duo Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los took the bronze medal over the Subway New Zealand Trade Team riders Olivia Podmore and Tahlay Christie. The Kiwi pair had advanced to the bronze medal race after the New Zealand Elite squad pair, Emma Cumming and Natasha Hansen, were relegated due to an incorrect change.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:18.849
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
|Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Canada
|0:04:19.737
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada
|3
|Italy
|0:04:20.791
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy
|4
|Belgium
|0:04:32.764
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Subway New Zealand Track
|0:04:34.680
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|6
|Ukraine
|0:04:35.360
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Japan
|0:04:35.636
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|8
|China
|0:04:36.755
|Qiaolin Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Hong Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Japan
|0:04:26.779
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Ukraine
|0:04:33.389
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Subway New Zealand
|0:04:20.715
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|2
|China
|0:04:32.529
|Qiaolin Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Hong Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:15.579
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada
|2
|Italy
|0:04:18.601
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:18.967
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
|Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:23.181
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:16.028
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
|Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Canada
|0:04:17.270
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Italy
|0:04:18.069
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Italy
|4
|Subway New Zealand
|0:04:31.012
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Emily Shearman (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:55.004
|Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Canada
|0:03:55.295
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|3
|Switzerland
|0:03:58.956
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|United States of America
|0:03:59.469
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
|Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
|Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|5
|Italy
|0:03:59.882
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|6
|Russia
|0:04:01.995
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Australia
|0:04:02.293
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Australia
|8
|Japan
|0:04:06.323
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Japan
|Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan
|9
|Team Advantage New Zealand
|0:04:03.064
|Bailey O'donnell (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|Jarred Treymane (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|George Jackson (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|10
|Ukraine
|0:04:07.109
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|China
|0:04:08.538
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:56.379
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Australia
|2
|Russia
|0:04:02.394
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:03:56.731
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|2
|Japan
|0:03:59.073
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Japan
|Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:03:52.420
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|2
|Switzerland
|0:03:54.858
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:51.722
|Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|United States of America
|0:03:56.087
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
|Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
|Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:50.159
|Jordan Kerby (NZl) New Zealand
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Canada
|0:03:53.156
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Switzerland
|0:03:55.204
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|United States of America
|0:04:00.320
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
|Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
|Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:33.605
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|2
|Poland
|0:00:33.743
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|3
|France
|0:00:33.764
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|4
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.790
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Subway New Zealand Track Trade Team
|0:00:33.812
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|6
|Look Cycle China Proteam
|0:00:33.814
|Feifei Chen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Chaoyue Shen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|7
|Spain
|0:00:33.824
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|8
|Giant-Max Success Sports Pro Cycling
|0:00:33.880
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
|Linyin Zhang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
|9
|Ukraine
|0:00:33.897
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Great Britain
|0:00:34.060
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Canada
|0:00:34.213
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|12
|Hong Kong, China
|0:00:34.371
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Italy
|0:00:34.391
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|14
|Lithuania
|0:00:34.490
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|United States
|0:00:34.697
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|16
|China
|0:00:34.731
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Mengqi Tang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Subway New Zealand
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|2
|New Zealand
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|France
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|2
|Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Feifei Chen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Chaoyue Shen (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Poland
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|2
|Giant-Max Success Sports
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
|Linyin Zhang (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|2
|France
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Poland
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|Subway New Zealand
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|Tahlay Christie (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:42.942
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|France
|0:00:43.657
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.853
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|4
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.123
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|China
|0:00:44.134
|Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Japan
|0:00:44.274
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|7
|Poland
|0:00:44.400
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|8
|Look Cycling China ProTeam
|0:00:44.537
|Zewei Zhan (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Yongjia Luo (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Tianqi Wang (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|9
|Team Vantage New Zealand
|0:00:44.545
|Bradly Knipe (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|10
|Russia
|0:00:44.587
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Spain
|0:00:44.874
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain
|12
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:45.114
|Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:45.139
|Cheng Zhang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Gaoyang Zong (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Qi Liu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|China
|Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Czech Republic
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Australia
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|2
|Japan
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|France
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|2
|Poland
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Zewei Zhan (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Yongjia Luo (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|Tianqi Wang (Chn) Look Cycling China ProTeam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Australia
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|France
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|4
|China
|Jianxin Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
