Track World Cup: New Zealand top medal table on home turf
Lee Wai-Sze adds Keirin gold to sprint success
Day 3: -
New Zealand topped the medal table at the end of their home round of the UCI Track World Cup, although they didn't taste any gold on the final night of racing on Sunday.
The home nation had enjoyed five gold medals across the opening two days of racing, and on Sunday two bronze medals - courtesy of Ethan Mitchell in the men's individual sprint and Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan in the women's Madison - were added to make a total of seven.
Australia and Hong Kong were the next most successful nations, each claiming two gold medals. In Hong Kong's case, it was all down to Lee-Wai Sze, who backed up her sprint victory on Saturday with a win in the Keirin on Sunday.
Australia's second gold came on Sunday from Nathan Hart in the men's individual sprint. After qualifying second fastest behind Mateusz Rudyk, he met the Pole in the final and dispatched him 2-0.
In the women's Madison it was the star duo of Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky who took gold for Belgium, while in the women's scratch race Martina Fidanza (Italy) sprinted clear on the final lap to win gold.
The men's Omnium went right down to the wire, with just one point separating first and second place. Consistency proved to be the key for Switzerland's Claudio Imhof, who was fourth in the scratch race, third in the tempo race and third in the elimination race before keeping Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) at bay in the points race to seal the victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.638
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.012
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.025
|4
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.054
|5
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|0:00:00.117
|7
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:00.145
|8
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:00.152
|9
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.171
|10
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.235
|11
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.281
|13
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.288
|14
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.321
|15
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.356
|16
|Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.399
|17
|Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.431
|18
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.444
|19
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association
|0:00:00.460
|20
|Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:00.465
|21
|Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|0:00:00.495
|22
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:00.523
|23
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.531
|24
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2M
|0:00:00.564
|25
|Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.602
|26
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.759
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|2
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|2
|Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|2
|Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|2
|Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|2
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain
|2
|Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|2
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|pts
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|2
|pts
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|2
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|2
|pts
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium (Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky)
|39
|pts
|2
|Italy (Letizia Paternoster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri)
|27
|3
|New Zealand (Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan)
|9
|4
|Russian Federation (Mariia Averina and Alexandra Concharova)
|7
|5
|Belarus (Hanna Tserakh and Palina Pivavarava)
|7
|6
|Ukraine (Ganna Solovei and Anna Nahirna)
|3
|7
|Canada (Allison Beveridge and Kinley Gibson)
|3
|8
|Japan (Kie Furuyama and Yumo Kajihara)
|2
|9
|China (Jiali Liu and Xiaofei Wang)
|10
|Hong Kong, China (Yee Bo Leung and Yao Pang)
|11
|Czech Republic (Jarmila Machacova and Katerina Kohoutkova)
|-40
|DNF
|Germany (Lisa Kullmer and Anna Knauer)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:11.292
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|5
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.508
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|5
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|6
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.605
|2
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|3
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|6
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.375
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|5
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|6
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.158
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|4
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|6
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.408
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|5
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|6
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.047
|2
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|4
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|6
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|2
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|6
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|10
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|12
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|13
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|15
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
|18
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|25
|pts
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|25
|3
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|4
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|24
|5
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|23
|6
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|21
|7
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|21
|8
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|9
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|3
|10
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|2
|11
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina
|2
|12
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|2
|13
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
|2
|14
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|15
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|16
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|19
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|2
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|3
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|7
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|8
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|10
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina
|12
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|14
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|16
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|18
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|113
|pts
|2
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|112
|3
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|108
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|103
|5
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|101
|6
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|94
|7
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|91
|8
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|88
|9
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|78
|10
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina
|67
|11
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|12
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|59
|13
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|56
|14
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|55
|15
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|49
|16
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|40
|17
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|34
|18
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|33
|19
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
|29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|2
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|3
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|4
|Palina Pivavarava (Blr) Belarus
|5
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|7
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|9
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|10
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|14
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|15
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|DNS
|Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
