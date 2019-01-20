Trending

Track World Cup: New Zealand top medal table on home turf

Lee Wai-Sze adds Keirin gold to sprint success

A New Zealand rider on the track

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)

New Zealand topped the medal table at the end of their home round of the UCI Track World Cup, although they didn't taste any gold on the final night of racing on Sunday. 

The home nation had enjoyed five gold medals across the opening two days of racing, and on Sunday two bronze medals - courtesy of Ethan Mitchell in the men's individual sprint and Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan in the women's Madison - were added to make a total of seven. 

Australia and Hong Kong were the next most successful nations, each claiming two gold medals. In Hong Kong's case, it was all down to Lee-Wai Sze, who backed up her sprint victory on Saturday with a win in the Keirin on Sunday.

Australia's second gold came on Sunday from Nathan Hart in the men's individual sprint. After qualifying second fastest behind Mateusz Rudyk, he met the Pole in the final and dispatched him 2-0.

In the women's Madison it was the star duo of Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky who took gold for Belgium, while in the women's scratch race Martina Fidanza (Italy) sprinted clear on the final lap to win gold.

The men's Omnium went right down to the wire, with just one point separating first and second place. Consistency proved to be the key for Switzerland's Claudio Imhof, who was fourth in the scratch race, third in the tempo race and third in the elimination race before keeping Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) at bay in the points race to seal the victory. 

Results

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland0:00:09.638
2Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia0:00:00.012
3Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia0:00:00.025
4Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.054
5Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
6Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France0:00:00.117
7Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:00.145
8Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary0:00:00.152
9Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.171
10Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.235
11Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
12Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada0:00:00.281
13Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:00.288
14Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.321
15Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.356
16Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain0:00:00.399
17Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia0:00:00.431
18Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland0:00:00.444
19Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association0:00:00.460
20Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:00.465
21Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track0:00:00.495
22Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:00.523
23Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:00.531
24Nick Wammes (Can) P2M0:00:00.564
25Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:00.602
26Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.759

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
2Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
2Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Nick Wammes (Can) P2M

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
2Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
2Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
2Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
2Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
2Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
2Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain
2Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
2Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
2Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
2Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
2Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
2Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
2Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint semifinal - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland2pts
2Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint semifinal - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia2pts
2Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Men's Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia2pts
2Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint - Bronze medal ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France2pts
2Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand1

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium (Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky)39pts
2Italy (Letizia Paternoster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri)27
3New Zealand (Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan)9
4Russian Federation (Mariia Averina and Alexandra Concharova)7
5Belarus (Hanna Tserakh and Palina Pivavarava)7
6Ukraine (Ganna Solovei and Anna Nahirna)3
7Canada (Allison Beveridge and Kinley Gibson)3
8Japan (Kie Furuyama and Yumo Kajihara)2
9China (Jiali Liu and Xiaofei Wang)
10Hong Kong, China (Yee Bo Leung and Yao Pang)
11Czech Republic (Jarmila Machacova and Katerina Kohoutkova)-40
DNFGermany (Lisa Kullmer and Anna Knauer)

Women's Keirin first round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America0:00:11.292
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
3Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
4Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
5Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
6Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Keirin first round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:11.508
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
3Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
5Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
6Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin first round - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.605
2Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
3Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
6Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Women's Keirin second round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.375
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
5Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
6Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Women's Keirin second round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.158
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
4Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
5Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
6Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Women's Keirin - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:11.408
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
3Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
4Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
5Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
6Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Keirin - 7-12 place final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.047
2Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
3Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
4Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
5Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
6Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Men's Omnium - Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
2Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
3Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
4Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
5Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
6Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
7Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
9Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
10Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina
11Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
12Michael Foley (Can) Canada
13Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
14Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
15Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
17Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
18Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Tempo race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy25pts
2Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan25
3Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland25
4Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus24
5Michael Foley (Can) Canada23
6Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal21
7Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation21
8Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine20
9Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark3
10Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece2
11Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina2
12Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia2
13Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain2
14Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands1
15Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
16Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
17Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
19Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
2Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
3Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
4Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
5Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand
6Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
7Michael Foley (Can) Canada
8Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
9Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
10Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
11Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina
12Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
13Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
14Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
16Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
17Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
18Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain

Men's Omnium - Overall Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland113pts
2Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus112
3Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy108
4Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece103
5Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan101
6Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal94
7Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark91
8Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand88
9Michael Foley (Can) Canada78
10Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina67
11Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands65
12Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia59
13Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation56
14Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America55
15Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine49
16Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China40
17Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China34
18Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary33
19Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain29

Women' Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
2Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
3Jessie Hodges (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
4Palina Pivavarava (Blr) Belarus
5Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
6Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
7Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
9Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
10Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
11Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
13Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
14Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
15Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
16Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
DNSYiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore

 

