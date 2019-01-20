A New Zealand rider on the track (Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)

New Zealand topped the medal table at the end of their home round of the UCI Track World Cup, although they didn't taste any gold on the final night of racing on Sunday.

The home nation had enjoyed five gold medals across the opening two days of racing, and on Sunday two bronze medals - courtesy of Ethan Mitchell in the men's individual sprint and Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan in the women's Madison - were added to make a total of seven.

Australia and Hong Kong were the next most successful nations, each claiming two gold medals. In Hong Kong's case, it was all down to Lee-Wai Sze, who backed up her sprint victory on Saturday with a win in the Keirin on Sunday.

Australia's second gold came on Sunday from Nathan Hart in the men's individual sprint. After qualifying second fastest behind Mateusz Rudyk, he met the Pole in the final and dispatched him 2-0.

In the women's Madison it was the star duo of Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky who took gold for Belgium, while in the women's scratch race Martina Fidanza (Italy) sprinted clear on the final lap to win gold.

The men's Omnium went right down to the wire, with just one point separating first and second place. Consistency proved to be the key for Switzerland's Claudio Imhof, who was fourth in the scratch race, third in the tempo race and third in the elimination race before keeping Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) at bay in the points race to seal the victory.

Results

Men's Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.638 2 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.012 3 Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.025 4 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.054 5 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 6 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:00.117 7 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:00.145 8 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:00.152 9 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.171 10 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.235 11 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 12 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:00.281 13 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.288 14 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.321 15 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.356 16 Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.399 17 Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.431 18 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.444 19 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association 0:00:00.460 20 Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.465 21 Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track 0:00:00.495 22 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.523 23 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.531 24 Nick Wammes (Can) P2M 0:00:00.564 25 Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.602 26 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.759

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 2 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 2 Alexey Nosov (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Nick Wammes (Can) P2M

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 2 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 2 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 2 Zac Williams (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 2 Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland 2 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint 1/16 final - Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain 2 Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Jose Moreno Canchez (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 2 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia 2 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 2 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's Sprint 1/8 final - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 2 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 2 Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia

Men's Sprint 1/4 final - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 2 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint semifinal - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 pts 2 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint semifinal - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 2 pts 2 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Men's Sprint - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 2 pts 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint - Bronze medal ride # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 2 pts 2 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 1

Women's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium (Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky) 39 pts 2 Italy (Letizia Paternoster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri) 27 3 New Zealand (Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan) 9 4 Russian Federation (Mariia Averina and Alexandra Concharova) 7 5 Belarus (Hanna Tserakh and Palina Pivavarava) 7 6 Ukraine (Ganna Solovei and Anna Nahirna) 3 7 Canada (Allison Beveridge and Kinley Gibson) 3 8 Japan (Kie Furuyama and Yumo Kajihara) 2 9 China (Jiali Liu and Xiaofei Wang) 10 Hong Kong, China (Yee Bo Leung and Yao Pang) 11 Czech Republic (Jarmila Machacova and Katerina Kohoutkova) -40 DNF Germany (Lisa Kullmer and Anna Knauer)

Women's Keirin first round - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 0:00:11.292 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 3 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 4 Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli 5 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Keirin first round - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.508 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 3 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 5 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 6 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin first round - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 0:00:11.605 2 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 3 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 6 Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Women's Keirin second round - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.375 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 5 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 6 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Women's Keirin second round - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 0:00:11.158 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 4 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 6 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Women's Keirin - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.408 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 3 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 5 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 6 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Keirin - 7-12 place final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.047 2 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 4 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 5 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 6 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Men's Omnium - Scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 2 Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 3 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 4 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 5 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 6 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 7 Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America 8 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 9 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 10 Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina 11 Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark 12 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 13 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation 14 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia 15 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 17 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain 18 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Tempo race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 25 pts 2 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 25 3 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 25 4 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 24 5 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 23 6 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 21 7 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation 21 8 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 20 9 Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark 3 10 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 2 11 Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina 2 12 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia 2 13 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain 2 14 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 1 15 Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 16 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 17 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America 19 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark 2 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 3 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 4 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 5 Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 6 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 7 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 8 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia 9 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 10 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 11 Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina 12 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 13 Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America 14 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation 16 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 17 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 18 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain

Men's Omnium - Overall Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 113 pts 2 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 112 3 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 108 4 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 103 5 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 101 6 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 94 7 Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark 91 8 Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand 88 9 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 78 10 Tomas Contte (Arg) Argentina 67 11 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 65 12 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia 59 13 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation 56 14 Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America 55 15 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 49 16 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 40 17 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 34 18 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 33 19 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain 29