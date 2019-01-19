Trending

UCI Track World Cup: More gold for New Zealand on Day 2

Gold medals awarded in men's keirin, madison, scratch, and women's sprint, omnium

New Zealand's Edward Dawkins take part in the Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The second night of the fifth round of the UCI Track World Cup saw more success for the home nation, New Zealand, with gold medals in the men's Keirin and men's Madison. 

After both team pursuit squads had secured victory on the opening night, Ed Dawkins added to the delight of the crowd by winning the Keirin while Campell Stewart and Aaron Gate were imperious in the Omnium. 

In the third men's event of the night, Greece's Christos Volikakis bided his time and produced a powerful final sprint to take the gold medal. 

On the women's side, Annette Edmondson claimed Australia's second gold medal of the event with a memorable performance in the Omnium. Having won the opening scratch race along with the elimination race, with fourth place in the tempo race in the middle, she capped victory in the points race after an entertaining tussle with Canada's Allison Beveridge.

In the women's individual sprint, Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee dominated to take gold. She was fastest in qualifying before winning her subsequent matches in emphatic fashion, beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2-0 in the final.

Results

Women's sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:10.647
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia0:00:00.030
3Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.145
4Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:00.186
5Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.206
6Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada0:00:00.257
7Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.337
8Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track0:00:00.338
9Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.346
10Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:00.378
11Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.382
12Urszula Los (Pol) Poland0:00:00.448
13Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:00.464
14Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.568
15Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.584
16Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland0:00:00.664
17Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy0:00:00.674
18Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium0:00:00.686
19Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada0:00:00.695
20Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland0:00:00.721
21Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:00.741
22Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:00.796
23Yan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.906
24Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:01.111

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
2Yan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
2Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
2Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
2Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's sprint semifinal heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's sprint semifinal heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia

Women's sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint bronze medal ride
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Keirin first round Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.388
2Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
3Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
4Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
5Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
6Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
7Wenjun Bi (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin first round Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.159
2Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
3Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
5Nick Wammes (Can) P2M
6Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
7Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Men's Keirin first round Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.159
2Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
3Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
4Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association
5Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
6Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
7Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Keirin second round Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.254
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
3Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
4Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
5Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
6Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's Keirin second round Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.111
2Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
3Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
4Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
5Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
6Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association

Men's Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.266
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
3Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
4Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
5Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
6Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin 7-12 place final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association0:00:10.263
8Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
9Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
10Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
11Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
DSQJacob Schmid (Aus) Australia

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand - Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate76pts
2Netherlands - Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters30
3USA - Daniel Holloway and Adrian Hegyvary26
4Russian Federation - Maksim Pisnukov and Artur Ershov25
5Italy - Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon20
6Portugal - Joao Matias and Rui Oliveira16
7Switzerland - Lukas Ruegg and Thery Schir12
8Austria - Stefan Mastaller and Stefan Matzner10
9Belarus - Yauheni Karaliok and Raman Tsishkou5
10Australia - Lucas Plapp and Jarrad Drizners2
11Chile - Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez and Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres1
12Ukraine - Vitaly Hyyniv and Roman Gladysh
13Hong Kong, China - Sui Wai Ko and Ka Yu Leung-20
14Spain - Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste and Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis-40

Women's Omnium - Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
3Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
6Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
8Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
9Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
10Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
11Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
13Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
15Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
16Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
17Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
18Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
19Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
20Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
21Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
22Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore

Women's Omnium - Tempo race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand26pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada9
3Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation4
4Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia2
5Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland1
6Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy1
7Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania1
8Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
9Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
10Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
11Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
12Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
13Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
14Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
15Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
16Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
17Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
18Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
19Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
20Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
22Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados-40

Women's Omnium - Elimination race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
2Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
5Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
6Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
7Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
8Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
9Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
10Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
11Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
13Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
14Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
15Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
16Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
17Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
19Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
20Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
21Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Omnium - Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia131pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada123
3Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan113

Women's Omnium - Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia500pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada450
3Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan400
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium375
5Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland350
6Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand325
7Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation300
8Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain275
9Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania250
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway225
11Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany205
12Maria Martins (Por) Portugal190
13Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine175
14Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China160
15Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus145
16Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria130
17Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China120
18Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic110
19Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei100
20Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore90
DNFElisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
DNFAmber Joseph (Bar) Barbados

Men's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
2Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
3Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
4Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia
5Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
6Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
7Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
8Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
10Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America
11Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
12Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
13Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
DNFKrisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
DNFLong San Lao (Mac) Macao, China
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Russian Federation

 

