New Zealand's Edward Dawkins take part in the Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The second night of the fifth round of the UCI Track World Cup saw more success for the home nation, New Zealand, with gold medals in the men's Keirin and men's Madison.

After both team pursuit squads had secured victory on the opening night, Ed Dawkins added to the delight of the crowd by winning the Keirin while Campell Stewart and Aaron Gate were imperious in the Omnium.

In the third men's event of the night, Greece's Christos Volikakis bided his time and produced a powerful final sprint to take the gold medal.

On the women's side, Annette Edmondson claimed Australia's second gold medal of the event with a memorable performance in the Omnium. Having won the opening scratch race along with the elimination race, with fourth place in the tempo race in the middle, she capped victory in the points race after an entertaining tussle with Canada's Allison Beveridge.

In the women's individual sprint, Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee dominated to take gold. She was fastest in qualifying before winning her subsequent matches in emphatic fashion, beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2-0 in the final.

Results

Women's sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:10.647 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.030 3 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.145 4 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 0:00:00.186 5 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.206 6 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:00.257 7 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.337 8 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 0:00:00.338 9 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.346 10 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.378 11 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.382 12 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.448 13 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.464 14 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.568 15 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.584 16 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.664 17 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.674 18 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 0:00:00.686 19 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 0:00:00.695 20 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.721 21 Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:00.741 22 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.796 23 Yan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.906 24 Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:01.111

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 2 Yan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 2 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Women's sprint 1/16 final heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 2 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 2 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/8 final heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track 2 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 2 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint 1/4 final heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 2 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's sprint semifinal heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's sprint semifinal heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia

Women's sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint bronze medal ride # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Keirin first round Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.388 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 3 Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia 4 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 5 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 6 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 7 Wenjun Bi (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin first round Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.159 2 Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track 3 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 5 Nick Wammes (Can) P2M 6 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 7 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Men's Keirin first round Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.159 2 Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 3 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association 5 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 6 Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina 7 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Keirin second round Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.254 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 3 Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 4 Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track 5 Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia 6 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's Keirin second round Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.111 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 3 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 4 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 5 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 6 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association

Men's Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.266 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 3 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 4 Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 5 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 6 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin 7-12 place final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association 0:00:10.263 8 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 9 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 10 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 11 Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track DSQ Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia

Men's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand - Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate 76 pts 2 Netherlands - Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters 30 3 USA - Daniel Holloway and Adrian Hegyvary 26 4 Russian Federation - Maksim Pisnukov and Artur Ershov 25 5 Italy - Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon 20 6 Portugal - Joao Matias and Rui Oliveira 16 7 Switzerland - Lukas Ruegg and Thery Schir 12 8 Austria - Stefan Mastaller and Stefan Matzner 10 9 Belarus - Yauheni Karaliok and Raman Tsishkou 5 10 Australia - Lucas Plapp and Jarrad Drizners 2 11 Chile - Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez and Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres 1 12 Ukraine - Vitaly Hyyniv and Roman Gladysh 13 Hong Kong, China - Sui Wai Ko and Ka Yu Leung -20 14 Spain - Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste and Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis -40

Women's Omnium - Scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy 3 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 5 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 6 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 8 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 9 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 10 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 11 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 13 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 14 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany 15 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 16 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 17 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus 18 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 20 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 21 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine 22 Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore

Women's Omnium - Tempo race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 26 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 9 3 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 4 4 Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia 2 5 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 1 6 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy 1 7 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 1 8 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 9 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 10 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 11 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine 12 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus 13 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 14 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 15 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 16 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany 17 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 18 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 19 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 20 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 21 Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore 22 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados -40

Women's Omnium - Elimination race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia 2 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 5 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 6 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany 7 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 8 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 9 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 10 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 11 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 12 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine 13 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 14 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus 15 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 16 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 17 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore 19 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 20 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy 21 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Omnium - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia 131 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 123 3 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 113

Women's Omnium - Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia 500 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 450 3 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 400 4 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 375 5 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 350 6 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 325 7 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 300 8 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 275 9 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 250 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 225 11 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany 205 12 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 190 13 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine 175 14 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 160 15 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus 145 16 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 130 17 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 120 18 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 110 19 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 100 20 Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore 90 DNF Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy DNF Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados