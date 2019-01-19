UCI Track World Cup: More gold for New Zealand on Day 2
Gold medals awarded in men's keirin, madison, scratch, and women's sprint, omnium
The second night of the fifth round of the UCI Track World Cup saw more success for the home nation, New Zealand, with gold medals in the men's Keirin and men's Madison.
After both team pursuit squads had secured victory on the opening night, Ed Dawkins added to the delight of the crowd by winning the Keirin while Campell Stewart and Aaron Gate were imperious in the Omnium.
In the third men's event of the night, Greece's Christos Volikakis bided his time and produced a powerful final sprint to take the gold medal.
On the women's side, Annette Edmondson claimed Australia's second gold medal of the event with a memorable performance in the Omnium. Having won the opening scratch race along with the elimination race, with fourth place in the tempo race in the middle, she capped victory in the points race after an entertaining tussle with Canada's Allison Beveridge.
In the women's individual sprint, Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee dominated to take gold. She was fastest in qualifying before winning her subsequent matches in emphatic fashion, beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2-0 in the final.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:10.647
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.030
|3
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.145
|4
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:00.186
|5
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.206
|6
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.257
|7
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.337
|8
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|0:00:00.338
|9
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.346
|10
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.378
|11
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.382
|12
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.448
|13
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:00.464
|14
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.568
|15
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.584
|16
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:00.664
|17
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.674
|18
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:00.686
|19
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.695
|20
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.721
|21
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:00.741
|22
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.796
|23
|Yan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.906
|24
|Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:01.111
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Viktorija Sumskyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|2
|Yan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|2
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|2
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.388
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|4
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|5
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|6
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|7
|Wenjun Bi (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.159
|2
|Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|3
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|5
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2M
|6
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|7
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.159
|2
|Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association
|5
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|6
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.254
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|3
|Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|5
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|6
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.111
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|5
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|6
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.266
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Muhammad San Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclng Association
|0:00:10.263
|8
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|10
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|11
|Samuel Dakin (NZl) Team Vantage New Zealand Track
|DSQ
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand - Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate
|76
|pts
|2
|Netherlands - Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters
|30
|3
|USA - Daniel Holloway and Adrian Hegyvary
|26
|4
|Russian Federation - Maksim Pisnukov and Artur Ershov
|25
|5
|Italy - Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon
|20
|6
|Portugal - Joao Matias and Rui Oliveira
|16
|7
|Switzerland - Lukas Ruegg and Thery Schir
|12
|8
|Austria - Stefan Mastaller and Stefan Matzner
|10
|9
|Belarus - Yauheni Karaliok and Raman Tsishkou
|5
|10
|Australia - Lucas Plapp and Jarrad Drizners
|2
|11
|Chile - Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez and Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres
|1
|12
|Ukraine - Vitaly Hyyniv and Roman Gladysh
|13
|Hong Kong, China - Sui Wai Ko and Ka Yu Leung
|-20
|14
|Spain - Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste and Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|3
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|5
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|6
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|9
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|11
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|13
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|15
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|16
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|17
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
|18
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|20
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|21
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|26
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|9
|3
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|4
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
|2
|5
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|1
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|1
|7
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|8
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|9
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|10
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|11
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
|13
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|15
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|16
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|17
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|19
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|20
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|21
|Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
|22
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
|2
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|5
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|6
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|7
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|8
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|10
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|11
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
|15
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|17
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
|19
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|20
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|21
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
|131
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|123
|3
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|113
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Australia
|500
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|450
|3
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|400
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|375
|5
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|350
|6
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|325
|7
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|300
|8
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|275
|9
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|250
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|225
|11
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|205
|12
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|190
|13
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|175
|14
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|160
|15
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Belarus
|145
|16
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|130
|17
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|120
|18
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|110
|19
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|100
|20
|Yiwei Luo (Sin) Singapore
|90
|DNF
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|2
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
|4
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Australia
|5
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
|7
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|10
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America
|11
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|13
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallaste (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|DNF
|Long San Lao (Mac) Macao, China
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russian Federation
