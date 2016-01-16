Image 1 of 26 The team of Great Britain with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand compete on their Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 Mark Cavendish leads the trio in the final laps Image 4 of 26 Thomas Boudat of France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Kazushige Kuboki of Japan warms up before his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 Stephanie Morton (R) of Australia and Katy Marchant of Great Britain compete on their Women's Sprint Quarter finals heat (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 26 Italy with Elana Cecchini, Elisa Bartelloni, Beatrice Pattaro and Francesce Pattaro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Lin Junhong and Guo Shuang of China compete on their Women's Sprint Quarter finals (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 The team of Great Britain with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand compete on their Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong poses with their medal after the award ceremony of Women's Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Wai Sze Lee (R) of Hong Kong and Kaarle McCulloch of Australia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Barrette Hugo of Canada shakes hand with Buchli Matthijs of Netherland after Buchli Matthijs won the Men's Keirin Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Buchli Matthijs of Netherland (Middle) on his way to winning the Men's Keirin Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Scott Law of Australia in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Kazushige Kuboki of Japan in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Katy Marchant of Great Britain (L) competes with Guo Shuang of China (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Natasha Hansen of New Zealand (L) competes with Kaarle Mcculloch (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes during the Men's omnium individual pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Adrian Teklinsi of Poland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 Tim Veldt of Netherlands competes during the Men's omnium individual pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Tim Veldt of Netherlands competes during the Men's omnium individual pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Thomas Boudat of France in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Kazushige Kuboki of Japan warms up before his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Denmark go up against Australia in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

A flurry of medals were awarded on the second day of the UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong, while road sprinter Mark Cavendish opened his account in the Omnium with second places in the Scratch and Elimination races. He finished 16th in the individual sprint, leaving him fourth overall after the first day of Omnium races.

There were wins for Olympic Omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) in the Individual Pursuit in the Omnium, while Thomas Boudat (France) beat Cavendish to the win in the Elimination race.

Men's Team Sprint

There were medals for Great Britain in other disciples, however, with the men’s sprinters Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner, holding off Poland to win the gold medal. The British team won their final with a time of 43.751, with their opposition crossing the line in 43.802. In the battle for bronze, Russia took the win ahead of Australia.

Men’s and Women's Team Pursuit

It was Canada who came away with the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit, beating Great Britain into second place. Jasmin Glaesser, Laura Brown, Stephanie Roorda, and Georgia Simmerling rode for Canada and completed their final in a time of 4:19.737. The British team of Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Olympian Joanna Roswell finished in a time of 4:20.034. The USA won the ride against China in the bronze-medal race.

In the men’s equivalent, Australia rode under four minutes in the final with a time of 3:57.461. They edged out Denmark, who finished in a time of 4:00.894. Great Britain took Cavendish out of the team while he competed in the Omnium and they went onto secure the bronze ahead of Germany.

Women’s Omnium

In the women’s Omnium there were strong performances from Sarah Hammer and Laura Trott. Elissa Wundersitz won the women’s scratch race ahead of Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) and Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven), with Trot and Hammer in fifth and sixth, respectively.

In the individual pursuit, Hammer showed her class and experience, taking the win in a time of 03:31.282. Trott took second with Kirsten Wild in third.

Trott showed her speed though in the Elimination race, her true speciality, winning ahead of Hammer and Jolien D'hoore of Belgium. Wild came home in fourth.

Women's Team Sprint

In the women’s team sprint, RusVelo pairing Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voinova beat the British duo of Jessica Varnish in the gold-medal ride. It was Britain’s first gold medal in the event for two years. Spain beat Canada in the bronze-medal ride.

Racing concludes on Sunday.

Full Results

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) 2 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 3 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) 4 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) 5 Laura Trott (GBr) 6 Sarah Hammer (USA) 7 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 8 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 9 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) 10 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 11 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 12 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 14 Holly Edmondston (NZl) 15 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 16 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) 17 Jupha Somnet (Mas) 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 19 Anna Knauer (Ger) 20 Allison Beveridge (Can) 21 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 22 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 23 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 23 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) 0:03:31.282 2 Laura Trott (GBr) 0:00:02.035 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 0:00:05.457 4 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 0:00:05.975 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) 0:00:06.160 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 0:00:06.309 7 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 0:00:06.859 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 0:00:07.912 9 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) 0:00:09.550 10 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 0:00:11.254 11 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 0:00:11.764 12 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 0:00:12.084 13 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 0:00:12.530 14 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 0:00:12.988 15 Holly Edmondston (NZl) 0:00:13.078 16 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 0:00:14.347 17 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) 0:00:14.576 18 Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) 0:00:14.778 19 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) 0:00:15.913 20 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 0:00:16.328 21 Anna Knauer (Ger) 0:00:17.718 22 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) 0:00:17.927 23 Jupha Somnet (Mas) 0:00:18.399 23 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) 0:00:32.710

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (GBr) 2 Sarah Hammer (USA) 3 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 5 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 8 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 9 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) 10 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) 11 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) 12 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 13 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 14 Holly Edmondston (NZl) 15 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 16 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) 17 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) 18 Allison Beveridge (Can) 19 Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) 20 Jupha Somnet (Mas) 21 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 22 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 23 Anna Knauer (Ger) 24 Simona Frapporti (Ita)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 4 Scott Law (Aus) 5 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 7 Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) 8 Aaron Gate (NZl) 9 Viktor Manakov (Rus) 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 11 Gael Suter (Swi) 12 Tim Veldt (Ned) 13 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 14 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) 16 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 17 Hao Liu (Chn) 18 Ignacio Prado (Mex) 19 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) 20 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) 21 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) 22 Jacob Duehring (USA) 23 Timur Gumerov (Uzb)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) 0:04:20.671 2 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 0:00:02.879 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) 0:00:03.317 4 Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) 0:00:03.346 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 0:00:04.224 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) 0:00:04.292 7 Viktor Manakov (Rus) 0:00:05.721 8 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) 0:00:06.046 9 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) 0:00:07.537 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 0:00:08.009 11 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 0:00:08.341 12 Ignacio Prado (Mex) 0:00:08.433 13 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) 0:00:08.834 14 Tim Veldt (Ned) 0:00:09.327 15 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) 0:00:09.644 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) 0:00:10.359 17 Gael Suter (Swi) 0:00:12.120 18 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 0:00:12.963 19 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 0:00:13.330 20 Scott Law (Aus) 0:00:13.859 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) 0:00:16.729 22 Jacob Duehring (USA) 0:00:18.991 REL Hao Liu (Chn)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) 3 Aaron Gate (NZl) 4 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) 7 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) 8 Gael Suter (Swi) 9 Viktor Manakov (Rus) 10 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) 11 Scott Law (Aus) 12 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 13 Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) 14 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) 15 Ignacio Prado (Mex) 16 Simone Consonni (Ita) 17 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 18 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 19 Jacob Duehring (USA) 20 Tim Veldt (Ned) 21 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) 22 Hao Liu (Chn) 23 Timur Gumerov (Uzb)

Women's Sprint - for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lin Junhong (Chn) 0:00:11.412 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg)

Women's Sprint - for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Rvl) 0:00:11.676 4 Stephanie Morton (Jay)

Women's Sprint - for 5th-8th places # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Shuang Guo (Chn) 6 Katy Marchant (GBr) 7 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) 8 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Women's Team Sprint - for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RusVelo 0:00:33.035 Daria Shmeleva Anastasia Voinova 2 Great Britain 0:00:33.625 Jessica Varnish Katy Marchant

Women's Team Sprint - for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Spain Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 4 Canada Kate O'Brien Monique Sullivan

Men's Team Sprint - for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.751 Philip Hindes Jason Obe Kenny Callum Skinner 2 Poland 0:00:43.802 Maciej Bielecki Mateusz Lipa Kamil Kuczynski

Men's Team Sprint - for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Russia 0:00:43.910 Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Nikita Shurshin 4 Australia 0:00:44.409 Nathan Hart Patrick Constable Peter Lewis

Men's Keirin - 1st-6th places # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) 3 Chaebin Im (Kor) 4 Zac Williams (NZl) 5 Yuta Wakimoto JPC 6 Tobias Wachter (Ger)

Men's Keirin - 7th-12th places # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) 8 Francesco Ceci (Ita) 9 Azizulhasni Awang YSD 10 Eric Engler TTB 11 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) 12 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Women's Team Pursuit - for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:04:19.737 Jasmin Glaesser Laura Brown Stephanie Roorda Georgia Simmerling 2 Great Britain 0:04:20.034 Emily Nelson Elinor Barker Ciara Horne Joanna Roswell

Women's Team Pursuit - for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 United States of America 0:04:21.412 Kelly Catlin Chloe Dygert Jennifer Valente Ruth Winder 4 China 0:04:26.540 Dong Yan Huang Yali Jing Menglu Ma Baofang Zhao

Men's Team Pursuit - for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:57.461 Sam Welsford Alex Porter Miles Scotson Rohan Wight 2 Denmark 0:04:00.894 Niklas Larsen Frederik Madsen Casper Perersen Rasmus Pedersen