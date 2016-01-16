Trending

Medal performances for Great Britain in Hong Kong - Track World Cup Day 2

Hindes, Kenny and Skinner claim gold in men's team sprint

The team of Great Britain with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand compete on their Women's Team Pursuit

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit

Mark Cavendish leads the trio in the final laps

Thomas Boudat of France

Kazushige Kuboki of Japan warms up before his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit

Stephanie Morton (R) of Australia and Katy Marchant of Great Britain compete on their Women's Sprint Quarter finals heat

Italy with Elana Cecchini, Elisa Bartelloni, Beatrice Pattaro and Francesce Pattaro

Lin Junhong and Guo Shuang of China compete on their Women's Sprint Quarter finals

The team of Great Britain with Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand compete on their Women's Team Pursuit

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong poses with their medal after the award ceremony of Women's Sprint

Wai Sze Lee (R) of Hong Kong and Kaarle McCulloch of Australia

Barrette Hugo of Canada shakes hand with Buchli Matthijs of Netherland after Buchli Matthijs won the Men's Keirin Final

Buchli Matthijs of Netherland (Middle) on his way to winning the Men's Keirin Final

Scott Law of Australia in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit

Kazushige Kuboki of Japan in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit

Katy Marchant of Great Britain (L) competes with Guo Shuang of China

Natasha Hansen of New Zealand (L) competes with Kaarle Mcculloch

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes during the Men's omnium individual pursuit

Adrian Teklinsi of Poland

Tim Veldt of Netherlands competes during the Men's omnium individual pursuit

Tim Veldt of Netherlands competes during the Men's omnium individual pursuit

Thomas Boudat of France in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit

Kazushige Kuboki of Japan warms up before his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit

Denmark go up against Australia in the men's team pursuit

A flurry of medals were awarded on the second day of the UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong, while road sprinter Mark Cavendish opened his account in the Omnium with second places in the Scratch and Elimination races. He finished 16th in the individual sprint, leaving him fourth overall after the first day of Omnium races.

There were wins for Olympic Omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) in the Individual Pursuit in the Omnium, while Thomas Boudat (France) beat Cavendish to the win in the Elimination race.

Men's Team Sprint

There were medals for Great Britain in other disciples, however, with the men’s sprinters Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner, holding off Poland to win the gold medal. The British team won their final with a time of 43.751, with their opposition crossing the line in 43.802. In the battle for bronze, Russia took the win ahead of Australia.

Men’s and Women's Team Pursuit

It was Canada who came away with the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit, beating Great Britain into second place. Jasmin Glaesser, Laura Brown, Stephanie Roorda, and Georgia Simmerling rode for Canada and completed their final in a time of 4:19.737. The British team of Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Olympian Joanna Roswell finished in a time of 4:20.034. The USA won the ride against China in the bronze-medal race.

In the men’s equivalent, Australia rode under four minutes in the final with a time of 3:57.461. They edged out Denmark, who finished in a time of 4:00.894. Great Britain took Cavendish out of the team while he competed in the Omnium and they went onto secure the bronze ahead of Germany.

Women’s Omnium

In the women’s Omnium there were strong performances from Sarah Hammer and Laura Trott. Elissa Wundersitz won the women’s scratch race ahead of Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) and Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven), with Trot and Hammer in fifth and sixth, respectively.

In the individual pursuit, Hammer showed her class and experience, taking the win in a time of 03:31.282. Trott took second with Kirsten Wild in third.

Trott showed her speed though in the Elimination race, her true speciality, winning ahead of Hammer and Jolien D'hoore of Belgium. Wild came home in fourth.

Women's Team Sprint

In the women’s team sprint, RusVelo pairing Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voinova beat the British duo of Jessica Varnish in the gold-medal ride. It was Britain’s first gold medal in the event for two years. Spain beat Canada in the bronze-medal ride.

Racing concludes on Sunday.

Full Results

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
3Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven)
4Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)
5Laura Trott (GBr)
6Sarah Hammer (USA)
7Laurie Berthon (Fra)
8Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
9Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
10Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
11Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
12Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
13Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
14Holly Edmondston (NZl)
15Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
16Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
17Jupha Somnet (Mas)
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
19Anna Knauer (Ger)
20Allison Beveridge (Can)
21Simona Frapporti (Ita)
22Kirsten Wild (Ned)
23Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
23Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (USA)0:03:31.282
2Laura Trott (GBr)0:00:02.035
3Kirsten Wild (Ned)0:00:05.457
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)0:00:05.975
5Allison Beveridge (Can)0:00:06.160
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den)0:00:06.309
7Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:06.859
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)0:00:07.912
9Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven)0:00:09.550
10Jolien D'hoore (Bel)0:00:11.254
11Simona Frapporti (Ita)0:00:11.764
12Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)0:00:12.084
13Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)0:00:12.530
14Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)0:00:12.988
15Holly Edmondston (NZl)0:00:13.078
16Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)0:00:14.347
17Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)0:00:14.576
18Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)0:00:14.778
19Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)0:00:15.913
20Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)0:00:16.328
21Anna Knauer (Ger)0:00:17.718
22Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)0:00:17.927
23Jupha Somnet (Mas)0:00:18.399
23Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)0:00:32.710

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (GBr)
2Sarah Hammer (USA)
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
4Kirsten Wild (Ned)
5Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
8Laurie Berthon (Fra)
9Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven)
10Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)
11Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
12Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
13Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
14Holly Edmondston (NZl)
15Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
16Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
17Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)
18Allison Beveridge (Can)
19Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)
20Jupha Somnet (Mas)
21Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
22Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
23Anna Knauer (Ger)
24Simona Frapporti (Ita)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
2Mark Cavendish (GBr)
3Thomas Boudat (Fra)
4Scott Law (Aus)
5Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
7Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
8Aaron Gate (NZl)
9Viktor Manakov (Rus)
10Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
11Gael Suter (Swi)
12Tim Veldt (Ned)
13Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
14Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
15Simone Consonni (Ita)
16Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
17Hao Liu (Chn)
18Ignacio Prado (Mex)
19Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
20Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
21Chun Wing Leung (HKg)
22Jacob Duehring (USA)
23Timur Gumerov (Uzb)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)0:04:20.671
2Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)0:00:02.879
3Simone Consonni (Ita)0:00:03.317
4Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)0:00:03.346
5Thomas Boudat (Fra)0:00:04.224
6Aaron Gate (NZl)0:00:04.292
7Viktor Manakov (Rus)0:00:05.721
8Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)0:00:06.046
9Maximilian Beyer (Ger)0:00:07.537
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel)0:00:08.009
11Adrian Teklinski (Pol)0:00:08.341
12Ignacio Prado (Mex)0:00:08.433
13Chun Wing Leung (HKg)0:00:08.834
14Tim Veldt (Ned)0:00:09.327
15Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can)0:00:09.644
16Mark Cavendish (GBr)0:00:10.359
17Gael Suter (Swi)0:00:12.120
18Raman Tsishkou (Blr)0:00:12.963
19Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)0:00:13.330
20Scott Law (Aus)0:00:13.859
21Timur Gumerov (Uzb)0:00:16.729
22Jacob Duehring (USA)0:00:18.991
RELHao Liu (Chn)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Boudat (Fra)
2Mark Cavendish (GBr)
3Aaron Gate (NZl)
4Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
7Chun Wing Leung (HKg)
8Gael Suter (Swi)
9Viktor Manakov (Rus)
10Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
11Scott Law (Aus)
12Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
13Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
14Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
15Ignacio Prado (Mex)
16Simone Consonni (Ita)
17Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
18Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
19Jacob Duehring (USA)
20Tim Veldt (Ned)
21Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
22Hao Liu (Chn)
23Timur Gumerov (Uzb)

Women's Sprint - for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lin Junhong (Chn)0:00:11.412
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg)

Women's Sprint - for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Anastasiia Voinova (Rvl)0:00:11.676
4Stephanie Morton (Jay)

Women's Sprint - for 5th-8th places
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Shuang Guo (Chn)
6Katy Marchant (GBr)
7Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus)
8Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Women's Team Sprint - for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RusVelo0:00:33.035
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasia Voinova
2Great Britain0:00:33.625
Jessica Varnish
Katy Marchant

Women's Team Sprint - for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
4Canada
Kate O'Brien
Monique Sullivan

Men's Team Sprint - for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:43.751
Philip Hindes
Jason Obe Kenny
Callum Skinner
2Poland0:00:43.802
Maciej Bielecki
Mateusz Lipa
Kamil Kuczynski

Men's Team Sprint - for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Russia0:00:43.910
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Nikita Shurshin
4Australia0:00:44.409
Nathan Hart
Patrick Constable
Peter Lewis

Men's Keirin - 1st-6th places
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
2Hugo Barrette (Can)
3Chaebin Im (Kor)
4Zac Williams (NZl)
5Yuta Wakimoto JPC
6Tobias Wachter (Ger)

Men's Keirin - 7th-12th places
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
8Francesco Ceci (Ita)
9Azizulhasni Awang YSD
10Eric Engler TTB
11Sergii Omelchenko (Aze)
12Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Women's Team Pursuit - for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:19.737
Jasmin Glaesser
Laura Brown
Stephanie Roorda
Georgia Simmerling
2Great Britain0:04:20.034
Emily Nelson
Elinor Barker
Ciara Horne
Joanna Roswell

Women's Team Pursuit - for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3United States of America0:04:21.412
Kelly Catlin
Chloe Dygert
Jennifer Valente
Ruth Winder
4China0:04:26.540
Dong Yan Huang
Yali Jing
Menglu Ma
Baofang Zhao

Men's Team Pursuit - for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:57.461
Sam Welsford
Alex Porter
Miles Scotson
Rohan Wight
2Denmark0:04:00.894
Niklas Larsen
Frederik Madsen
Casper Perersen
Rasmus Pedersen

Men's Team Pursuit - for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Great Britain0:03:59.706
Oliver Wood
Germain Burton
Kian Emadi
Chris Latham
4Germany0:04:00.608
Leif Lampater
Leon Rohde
Nils Schomber
Domenic Weinstein

 

