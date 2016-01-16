Medal performances for Great Britain in Hong Kong - Track World Cup Day 2
Hindes, Kenny and Skinner claim gold in men's team sprint
Day 2: - Hong Kong
A flurry of medals were awarded on the second day of the UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong, while road sprinter Mark Cavendish opened his account in the Omnium with second places in the Scratch and Elimination races. He finished 16th in the individual sprint, leaving him fourth overall after the first day of Omnium races.
There were wins for Olympic Omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) in the Individual Pursuit in the Omnium, while Thomas Boudat (France) beat Cavendish to the win in the Elimination race.
Men's Team Sprint
There were medals for Great Britain in other disciples, however, with the men’s sprinters Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner, holding off Poland to win the gold medal. The British team won their final with a time of 43.751, with their opposition crossing the line in 43.802. In the battle for bronze, Russia took the win ahead of Australia.
Men’s and Women's Team Pursuit
It was Canada who came away with the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit, beating Great Britain into second place. Jasmin Glaesser, Laura Brown, Stephanie Roorda, and Georgia Simmerling rode for Canada and completed their final in a time of 4:19.737. The British team of Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Olympian Joanna Roswell finished in a time of 4:20.034. The USA won the ride against China in the bronze-medal race.
In the men’s equivalent, Australia rode under four minutes in the final with a time of 3:57.461. They edged out Denmark, who finished in a time of 4:00.894. Great Britain took Cavendish out of the team while he competed in the Omnium and they went onto secure the bronze ahead of Germany.
Women’s Omnium
In the women’s Omnium there were strong performances from Sarah Hammer and Laura Trott. Elissa Wundersitz won the women’s scratch race ahead of Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) and Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven), with Trot and Hammer in fifth and sixth, respectively.
In the individual pursuit, Hammer showed her class and experience, taking the win in a time of 03:31.282. Trott took second with Kirsten Wild in third.
Trott showed her speed though in the Elimination race, her true speciality, winning ahead of Hammer and Jolien D'hoore of Belgium. Wild came home in fourth.
Women's Team Sprint
In the women’s team sprint, RusVelo pairing Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voinova beat the British duo of Jessica Varnish in the gold-medal ride. It was Britain’s first gold medal in the event for two years. Spain beat Canada in the bronze-medal ride.
Racing concludes on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|3
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven)
|4
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)
|5
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|6
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|7
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|8
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|9
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
|10
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|11
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|13
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|14
|Holly Edmondston (NZl)
|15
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|16
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
|17
|Jupha Somnet (Mas)
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|19
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|20
|Allison Beveridge (Can)
|21
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|23
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|23
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|0:03:31.282
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|0:00:02.035
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|0:00:05.457
|4
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|0:00:05.975
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can)
|0:00:06.160
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|0:00:06.309
|7
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:06.859
|8
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|0:00:07.912
|9
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven)
|0:00:09.550
|10
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|0:00:11.254
|11
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|0:00:11.764
|12
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|0:00:12.084
|13
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|0:00:12.530
|14
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|0:00:12.988
|15
|Holly Edmondston (NZl)
|0:00:13.078
|16
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|0:00:14.347
|17
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)
|0:00:14.576
|18
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)
|0:00:14.778
|19
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
|0:00:15.913
|20
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|0:00:16.328
|21
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|0:00:17.718
|22
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)
|0:00:17.927
|23
|Jupha Somnet (Mas)
|0:00:18.399
|23
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
|0:00:32.710
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|2
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|5
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|8
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|9
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven)
|10
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)
|11
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
|12
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|13
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|14
|Holly Edmondston (NZl)
|15
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|16
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
|17
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col)
|18
|Allison Beveridge (Can)
|19
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)
|20
|Jupha Somnet (Mas)
|21
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|22
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|23
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|24
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|4
|Scott Law (Aus)
|5
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|7
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
|8
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Rus)
|10
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|11
|Gael Suter (Swi)
|12
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|13
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|14
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita)
|16
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|17
|Hao Liu (Chn)
|18
|Ignacio Prado (Mex)
|19
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|20
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|21
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg)
|22
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|23
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|0:04:20.671
|2
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|0:00:02.879
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita)
|0:00:03.317
|4
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
|0:00:03.346
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|0:00:04.224
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|0:00:04.292
|7
|Viktor Manakov (Rus)
|0:00:05.721
|8
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
|0:00:06.046
|9
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
|0:00:07.537
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|0:00:08.009
|11
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|0:00:08.341
|12
|Ignacio Prado (Mex)
|0:00:08.433
|13
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg)
|0:00:08.834
|14
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|0:00:09.327
|15
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|0:00:09.644
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|0:00:10.359
|17
|Gael Suter (Swi)
|0:00:12.120
|18
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|0:00:12.963
|19
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|0:00:13.330
|20
|Scott Law (Aus)
|0:00:13.859
|21
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb)
|0:00:16.729
|22
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|0:00:18.991
|REL
|Hao Liu (Chn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|3
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|4
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|7
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg)
|8
|Gael Suter (Swi)
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Rus)
|10
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra)
|11
|Scott Law (Aus)
|12
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|13
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
|14
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
|15
|Ignacio Prado (Mex)
|16
|Simone Consonni (Ita)
|17
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|18
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|19
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|20
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|21
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|22
|Hao Liu (Chn)
|23
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|0:00:11.412
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rvl)
|0:00:11.676
|4
|Stephanie Morton (Jay)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Shuang Guo (Chn)
|6
|Katy Marchant (GBr)
|7
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus)
|8
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RusVelo
|0:00:33.035
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasia Voinova
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.625
|Jessica Varnish
|Katy Marchant
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|4
|Canada
|Kate O'Brien
|Monique Sullivan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.751
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Obe Kenny
|Callum Skinner
|2
|Poland
|0:00:43.802
|Maciej Bielecki
|Mateusz Lipa
|Kamil Kuczynski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Russia
|0:00:43.910
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Denis Dmitriev
|Nikita Shurshin
|4
|Australia
|0:00:44.409
|Nathan Hart
|Patrick Constable
|Peter Lewis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can)
|3
|Chaebin Im (Kor)
|4
|Zac Williams (NZl)
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto JPC
|6
|Tobias Wachter (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|8
|Francesco Ceci (Ita)
|9
|Azizulhasni Awang YSD
|10
|Eric Engler TTB
|11
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze)
|12
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:19.737
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Laura Brown
|Stephanie Roorda
|Georgia Simmerling
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:20.034
|Emily Nelson
|Elinor Barker
|Ciara Horne
|Joanna Roswell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|United States of America
|0:04:21.412
|Kelly Catlin
|Chloe Dygert
|Jennifer Valente
|Ruth Winder
|4
|China
|0:04:26.540
|Dong Yan Huang
|Yali Jing
|Menglu Ma
|Baofang Zhao
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:57.461
|Sam Welsford
|Alex Porter
|Miles Scotson
|Rohan Wight
|2
|Denmark
|0:04:00.894
|Niklas Larsen
|Frederik Madsen
|Casper Perersen
|Rasmus Pedersen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Great Britain
|0:03:59.706
|Oliver Wood
|Germain Burton
|Kian Emadi
|Chris Latham
|4
|Germany
|0:04:00.608
|Leif Lampater
|Leon Rohde
|Nils Schomber
|Domenic Weinstein
