The medals were split between several nations on the final day of the Hong Kong Track World Cup on Sunday with Thomas Boudat (France) and Laura Trott (Great Britain) winning their respective Omniums. In the men’s sprint Patrick Constable (Australia) took gold with Jason Kenny (Great Britain) taking bronze.

Mark Cavendish marked his return to World Cup track racing with fourth in the men’s Omnium, with a consistent display over the two-day competition.



Women’s Omnium

Trott had built up a lead over the first day of the competition, with her long-term rival Sarah Hammer (USA) in second place ahead of Sunday’s final day of action.

The British rider solidified her position at the head of the standings with fourth place in the 500-metre and third in the flying-lap. Hammer could not better either of those results, and finished the competition with a silver medal, 18 points down on the Olympic gold medallist. Laurie Berthon of France had an impressive day, finishing second in the time trial and winning the flying-lap.

It was enough to see her move into third and take bronze. Jolien D’Hoore won the points race, the final event of the competition.

“I think this track, because it's quite grippy, I think it took the steam out of everybody and it ended up just being a race where you could just follow and sit in a lot more,” said Trott in statement released by her team.

“I've really enjoyed it actually - I wasn't looking forward to the points race - after three days doing the team pursuit as well yesterday it really did take it out of me and I was worried how I was going to feel,” Trott continued.

“With 20 laps to go because I'd already won I was like 'should I just attack' but it kind of left me on the back foot. So I thought, ‘I best just to get to the finish’ and I guess that's what I did."

Men’s Omnium

Thomas Boudat (France) claimed the win in the men’s Omnium with a consistent display over the second day of racing.

Cavendish finished 11th in the kilometre and 4th in the flying lap, meaning he was still in contention for a medal ahead of the final event. He had finished the first day of the competition in fourth.

He won the first sprint in the points race, moving him into third behind leader Kazakh Zakharov and Boudat of France, but Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) responded in the next sprint to retake the bronze medal position.

Hansen won the third sprint and he continued to gain ground, battling with Boudat and.

"I'm really pleased, personally," said Cavendish. "I did better than I thought I was going to do. I'd have been happy with a top ten here so to get fourth..."

"It's been a great group atmosphere - we've won the weekend, won the world cup overall so it's nice to be a part of that."

Men's Sprint

Australian Patrick Constable, a former junior world champion, claimed his biggest victory yet in the elite ranks, beating Olympic champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the semifinal, and then ousting China's Chao Xu in the final to take home the gold in the individual sprint.

"It's huge, I'm stoked I could get the job done and end up on the top step," Constable said.

"I've just focused on stepping up again this year, 12 months is a long time in sprinting, but I'm happy with where I'm heading."

Constable came only 12th in the qualifying, but handily defeated Azizulhasni Awang in the 1/16 to go forward. After losing in the first race, Constable rallied to beat Russian Nikita Shurshin in the next two sprints to advance. He then topped Poland's Damian Zielinski, who qualified quickest, in the 1/8 final.

He then had to face off against Kenny in the semifinal, and handily defeated the Briton in two rounds before scoring back to back wins over Xu to bring home the gold.

Kenny was pleased to take home the bronze medal over French rival Francois Pervis. "It's good to go the distance in the sprint competition for a change - not done that in a while," said Kenny.

"It's a tricky track to ride it's a bit different to normal. Obviously there's a few names missing but the standard's been really good today so I'm pretty pleased with the result to be honest."

Women's Keirin

Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite took out the women's keirin final after sweeping through the first two rounds on top.

Australia's Stephanie Morton was second, after being inspired by her compatriot's performance in the individual sprint. "I was buzzing for the final after just watching Pat [Constable] win the sprint. I had to go the long way around and copped a couple of hooks so that wasn't ideal.

"It turned into a long sprint but I put on the after burners and was happy to walk away with a silver."

Local favourite Sarah Lee Wai-sze claimed the bronze.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.919 2 Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago 0:00:09.990 3 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.010 4 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 0:00:10.034 5 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.039 6 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.050 7 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 0:00:10.063 8 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.070 9 Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.071 10 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.097 11 Erik Balzer (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.098 12 Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.100 13 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 0:00:10.118 14 Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.128 15 Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.133 16 Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.134 17 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:10.138 18 Chaebin Im (Kor) Korea 0:00:10.144 19 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:10.183 20 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.191 21 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10.195 22 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:10.208 23 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.220 24 Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 0:00:10.225 25 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling 0:00:10.238 26 Dong Jin Kang (Kor) Korea 0:00:10.259 27 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 0:00:10.287 28 Saifei Bao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.296 29 Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.318 30 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.322 31 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.361 32 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:10.368 33 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.387 34 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil 0:00:10.413 35 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.467 36 Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States Of America 0:00:10.529

Quarterfinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia 2 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation

Quarterfinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago

Quarterfinal # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 2 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Quarterfinal Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain

Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Francois Pervis (Fra) France

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia 2 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Jason Obe Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 4 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 5 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 6 Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain 7 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation 8 Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago 9 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 10 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 11 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 12 Erik Balzer (Ger) Germany

Men omnium kilometer # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 0:01:02.650 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:01:03.317 3 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:01:03.709 4 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:03.734 5 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:03.821 6 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:03.998 7 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:04.257 8 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada 0:01:04.475 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:01:04.528 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:01:04.735 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:04.767 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 0:01:05.215 13 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:05.356 14 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:01:05.638 15 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:01:05.695 16 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 0:01:05.708 17 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America 0:01:06.019 18 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:06.027 19 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:01:06.506 20 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 0:01:06.559 21 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:01:06.766 22 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 0:01:08.580 DNS Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea

Men omnium flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:13.026 2 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:00:13.127 3 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:13.186 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:13.246 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:00:13.249 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:00:13.293 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 0:00:13.409 8 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:13.416 9 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:13.425 10 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:13.426 11 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:13.436 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:00:13.442 13 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:13.531 14 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada 0:00:13.612 15 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 0:00:13.638 16 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:13.656 17 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:00:13.679 18 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America 0:00:13.715 19 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 0:00:13.899 20 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:13.925 21 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:00:13.971 22 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 0:00:13.984

Men omnium points race - final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 181 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 175 3 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 172 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain 147 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 141 6 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 134 7 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 129 8 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 121 9 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 119 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 118 11 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 113 12 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 92 13 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 88 14 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 86 15 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 81 16 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada 79 17 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 72 18 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 19 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 36 20 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America 21 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan -11 DNF Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland DNF Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea

Women omnium 500m time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:35.164 2 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 0:00:35.259 3 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:35.677 4 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35.842 5 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:36.016 6 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:36.025 7 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 0:00:36.218 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:36.442 9 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America 0:00:36.495 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:36.572 11 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:36.590 12 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 0:00:36.793 13 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:36.825 14 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:36.930 15 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:36.997 16 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia 0:00:37.073 17 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 0:00:37.114 18 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:37.194 19 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:37.206 20 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:37.244 21 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:37.325 22 Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia 0:00:37.346 23 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:37.372 24 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:37.461

Women Omnium flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 0:00:13.993 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 0:00:14.049 3 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:14.163 4 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:14.188 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:14.319 6 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America 0:00:14.351 7 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:14.412 8 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:14.474 9 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:14.500 10 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:14.511 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:14.553 12 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:14.599 13 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:14.682 14 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 15 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:14.715 16 Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia 0:00:14.841 17 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:14.851 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 0:00:14.865 19 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:14.866 20 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia 0:00:14.921 21 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:15.039 22 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:15.065 23 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:15.086 24 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:15.097

Women omnium points race - final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 188 pts 2 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America 170 3 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 166 4 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 144 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 118 6 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 117 7 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 115 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 113 9 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 107 10 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 105 11 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 105 12 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 98 13 Olaberria Dorronsoro L. (Spa) Spain 94 14 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 88 15 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia 83 16 Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia 82 17 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China 66 18 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 64 19 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 62 20 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 59 21 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 55 22 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 46 23 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 39 24 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 26

Women Keirin Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 3 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling 4 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 5 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 6 Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

Women Keirin Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 2 Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL 3 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico 4 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 5 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands

Women Keirin Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 4 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 5 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 6 Karen Cruz Carranza (ESa) El Salvador 7 Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan

Women Keirin Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Olivia Montauban (Fra) France 6 Dana Feiss (USA) United States Of America 7 Mai Kajita (Jpn) Japan

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 3 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling 4 Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 2 Olivia Montauban (Fra) France 3 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico 4 Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 3 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 4 Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan 5 Dana Feiss (USA) United States Of America

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 3 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 4 Karen Cruz Carranza (ESa) El Salvador 5 Mai Kajita (Jpn) Japan

Women Keirin Round 2 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 6 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women Keirin Round 2 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 3 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 4 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 5 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 6 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Women Keirin Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 3 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 5 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation