Image 1 of 19

Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the women's Omnium

Image 2 of 19

Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the women's Omnium

Image 3 of 19

Image 4 of 19

Image 5 of 19

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong poses with her medal

Image 6 of 19

Image 7 of 19

Image 8 of 19

Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania on her way to win the Women's Keirin's Final

Image 9 of 19

Image 10 of 19

Thomas Boudat (France) wins the men's Omnium

Image 11 of 19

Thomas Boudat of France

Image 12 of 19

The final day of racing at the Track World Cup in Hong Kong

Image 13 of 19

Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes during the Men's omnium

Image 14 of 19

Thomas Boudat of France wins the men's Omnium

Image 15 of 19

Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes during the Men's omnium

Image 16 of 19

Thomas Boudat of France

Image 17 of 19

Laura Trott in action in the women's Omnium

Image 18 of 19

The women's Omnium in Hong Kong

Image 19 of 19

The final day of action at the Track World Cup in Hong Kong

The medals were split between several nations on the final day of the Hong Kong Track World Cup on Sunday with Thomas Boudat (France) and Laura Trott (Great Britain) winning their respective Omniums. In the men’s sprint Patrick Constable (Australia) took gold with Jason Kenny (Great Britain) taking bronze.

Mark Cavendish marked his return to World Cup track racing with fourth in the men’s Omnium, with a consistent display over the two-day competition.

Women’s Omnium

Trott had built up a lead over the first day of the competition, with her long-term rival Sarah Hammer (USA) in second place ahead of Sunday’s final day of action.

The British rider solidified her position at the head of the standings with fourth place in the 500-metre and third in the flying-lap. Hammer could not better either of those results, and finished the competition with a silver medal, 18 points down on the Olympic gold medallist. Laurie Berthon of France had an impressive day, finishing second in the time trial and winning the flying-lap.

It was enough to see her move into third and take bronze. Jolien D’Hoore won the points race, the final event of the competition.

“I think this track, because it's quite grippy, I think it took the steam out of everybody and it ended up just being a race where you could just follow and sit in a lot more,” said Trott in statement released by her team.

“I've really enjoyed it actually - I wasn't looking forward to the points race - after three days doing the team pursuit as well yesterday it really did take it out of me and I was worried how I was going to feel,” Trott continued.

“With 20 laps to go because I'd already won I was like 'should I just attack' but it kind of left me on the back foot. So I thought, ‘I best just to get to the finish’ and I guess that's what I did."

Men’s Omnium

Thomas Boudat (France) claimed the win in the men’s Omnium with a consistent display over the second day of racing.

Cavendish finished 11th in the kilometre and 4th in the flying lap, meaning he was still in contention for a medal ahead of the final event. He had finished the first day of the competition in fourth.

He won the first sprint in the points race, moving him into third behind leader Kazakh Zakharov and Boudat of France, but Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) responded in the next sprint to retake the bronze medal position.

Hansen won the third sprint and he continued to gain ground, battling with Boudat and.

"I'm really pleased, personally," said Cavendish. "I did better than I thought I was going to do. I'd have been happy with a top ten here so to get fourth..."

"It's been a great group atmosphere - we've won the weekend, won the world cup overall so it's nice to be a part of that."

Men's Sprint

Australian Patrick Constable, a former junior world champion, claimed his biggest victory yet in the elite ranks, beating Olympic champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the semifinal, and then ousting China's Chao Xu in the final to take home the gold in the individual sprint.

"It's huge, I'm stoked I could get the job done and end up on the top step," Constable said.

"I've just focused on stepping up again this year, 12 months is a long time in sprinting, but I'm happy with where I'm heading."

Constable came only 12th in the qualifying, but handily defeated Azizulhasni Awang in the 1/16 to go forward. After losing in the first race, Constable rallied to beat Russian Nikita Shurshin in the next two sprints to advance. He then topped Poland's Damian Zielinski, who qualified quickest, in the 1/8 final.

He then had to face off against Kenny in the semifinal, and handily defeated the Briton in two rounds before scoring back to back wins over Xu to bring home the gold.

Kenny was pleased to take home the bronze medal over French rival Francois Pervis. "It's good to go the distance in the sprint competition for a change - not done that in a while," said Kenny.

"It's a tricky track to ride it's a bit different to normal. Obviously there's a few names missing but the standard's been really good today so I'm pretty pleased with the result to be honest."

Women's Keirin

Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite took out the women's keirin final after sweeping through the first two rounds on top.

Australia's Stephanie Morton was second, after being inspired by her compatriot's performance in the individual sprint. "I was buzzing for the final after just watching Pat [Constable] win the sprint. I had to go the long way around and copped a couple of hooks so that wasn't ideal.

"It turned into a long sprint but I put on the after burners and was happy to walk away with a silver."

Local favourite Sarah Lee Wai-sze claimed the bronze.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:00:09.919
2Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago0:00:09.990
3Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.010
4Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France0:00:10.034
5Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:10.039
6Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:10.050
7Francois Pervis (Fra) France0:00:10.063
8Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.070
9Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.071
10Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland0:00:10.097
11Erik Balzer (Ger) Germany0:00:10.098
12Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia0:00:10.100
13Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team0:00:10.118
14Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany0:00:10.128
15Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia0:00:10.133
16Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.134
17Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary0:00:10.138
18Chaebin Im (Kor) Korea0:00:10.144
19Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada0:00:10.183
20Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.191
21Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10.195
22Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:10.208
23Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:10.220
24Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg0:00:10.225
25Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling0:00:10.238
26Dong Jin Kang (Kor) Korea0:00:10.259
27Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland0:00:10.287
28Saifei Bao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:10.296
29Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.318
30Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia0:00:10.322
31Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.361
32Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname0:00:10.368
33Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.387
34Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil0:00:10.413
35Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia0:00:10.467
36Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States Of America0:00:10.529

Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
2Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation

Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago

Quarterfinal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francois Pervis (Fra) France
2Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Quarterfinal Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain

Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Francois Pervis (Fra) France

Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
2Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Jason Obe Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
4Francois Pervis (Fra) France
5Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
6Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
7Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
8Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago
9Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
10Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
11Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
12Erik Balzer (Ger) Germany

Men omnium kilometer
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland0:01:02.650
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:01:03.317
3Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:01:03.709
4Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:03.734
5Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:01:03.821
6Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:03.998
7Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:01:04.257
8Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada0:01:04.475
9Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:01:04.528
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:01:04.735
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain0:01:04.767
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) France0:01:05.215
13Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:05.356
14Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:01:05.638
15Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:01:05.695
16Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany0:01:05.708
17Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America0:01:06.019
18Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:01:06.027
19Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:01:06.506
20Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil0:01:06.559
21Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:01:06.766
22Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus0:01:08.580
DNSSang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea

Men omnium flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland0:00:13.026
2Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:00:13.127
3Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:13.186
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain0:00:13.246
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:00:13.249
6Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:00:13.293
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) France0:00:13.409
8Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:13.416
9Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:13.425
10Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:13.426
11Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:13.436
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.442
13Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:13.531
14Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada0:00:13.612
15Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany0:00:13.638
16Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.656
17Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:00:13.679
18Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America0:00:13.715
19Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:13.899
20Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:13.925
21Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:00:13.971
22Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus0:00:13.984

Men omnium points race - final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Boudat (Fra) France181pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark175
3Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan172
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain147
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium141
6Scott Law (Aus) Australia134
7Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland129
8Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation121
9Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand119
10Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy118
11Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany113
12Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan92
13Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico88
14Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands86
15Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China81
16Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada79
17Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil72
18Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China52
19Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus36
20Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America21
21Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan-11
DNFAdrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
DNFSang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea

Women omnium 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:35.164
2Laurie Berthon (Fra) France0:00:35.259
3Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan0:00:35.677
4Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35.842
5Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:36.016
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:36.025
7Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada0:00:36.218
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:36.442
9Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America0:00:36.495
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:36.572
11Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:36.590
12Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy0:00:36.793
13Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:00:36.825
14Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia0:00:36.930
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:36.997
16Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia0:00:37.073
17Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:37.114
18Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:37.194
19Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:37.206
20Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:37.244
21Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand0:00:37.325
22Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia0:00:37.346
23Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:37.372
24Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:37.461

Women Omnium flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurie Berthon (Fra) France0:00:13.993
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada0:00:14.049
3Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:14.163
4Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:14.188
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:14.319
6Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America0:00:14.351
7Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:14.412
8Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan0:00:14.474
9Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:14.500
10Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:14.511
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:14.553
12Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:14.599
13Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:00:14.682
14Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
15Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:14.715
16Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia0:00:14.841
17Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:14.851
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:14.865
19Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:14.866
20Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia0:00:14.921
21Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:15.039
22Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand0:00:15.065
23Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia0:00:15.086
24Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:15.097

Women omnium points race - final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain188pts
2Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America170
3Laurie Berthon (Fra) France166
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland144
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus118
6Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China117
7Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela115
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands113
9Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada107
10Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei105
11Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan105
12Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium98
13Olaberria Dorronsoro L. (Spa) Spain94
14Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark88
15Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia83
16Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia82
17Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China66
18Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand64
19Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba62
20Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy59
21Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation55
22Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania46
23Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany39
24Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia26

Women Keirin Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
3Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling
4Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
5Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
6Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

Women Keirin Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
2Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL
3Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
4Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
5Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
6Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands

Women Keirin Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
4Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
6Karen Cruz Carranza (ESa) El Salvador
7Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan

Women Keirin Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
3Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
6Dana Feiss (USA) United States Of America
7Mai Kajita (Jpn) Japan

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
3Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling
4Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
2Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
3Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
4Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
2Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
3Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
4Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan
5Dana Feiss (USA) United States Of America

Women Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
3Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
4Karen Cruz Carranza (ESa) El Salvador
5Mai Kajita (Jpn) Japan

Women Keirin Round 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
4Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL
5Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
6Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women Keirin Round 2 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
3Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
4Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
6Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Women Keirin Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
3Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
5Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
6Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Women Keirin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
8Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
10Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL
11Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
12Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

 

