Track World Cup: Trott and Boudat seal Omnium wins
Cavendish takes fourth in men's Omnium
Day 3: - Hong Kong
The medals were split between several nations on the final day of the Hong Kong Track World Cup on Sunday with Thomas Boudat (France) and Laura Trott (Great Britain) winning their respective Omniums. In the men’s sprint Patrick Constable (Australia) took gold with Jason Kenny (Great Britain) taking bronze.
Mark Cavendish marked his return to World Cup track racing with fourth in the men’s Omnium, with a consistent display over the two-day competition.
Women’s Omnium
Trott had built up a lead over the first day of the competition, with her long-term rival Sarah Hammer (USA) in second place ahead of Sunday’s final day of action.
The British rider solidified her position at the head of the standings with fourth place in the 500-metre and third in the flying-lap. Hammer could not better either of those results, and finished the competition with a silver medal, 18 points down on the Olympic gold medallist. Laurie Berthon of France had an impressive day, finishing second in the time trial and winning the flying-lap.
It was enough to see her move into third and take bronze. Jolien D’Hoore won the points race, the final event of the competition.
“I think this track, because it's quite grippy, I think it took the steam out of everybody and it ended up just being a race where you could just follow and sit in a lot more,” said Trott in statement released by her team.
“I've really enjoyed it actually - I wasn't looking forward to the points race - after three days doing the team pursuit as well yesterday it really did take it out of me and I was worried how I was going to feel,” Trott continued.
“With 20 laps to go because I'd already won I was like 'should I just attack' but it kind of left me on the back foot. So I thought, ‘I best just to get to the finish’ and I guess that's what I did."
Men’s Omnium
Thomas Boudat (France) claimed the win in the men’s Omnium with a consistent display over the second day of racing.
Cavendish finished 11th in the kilometre and 4th in the flying lap, meaning he was still in contention for a medal ahead of the final event. He had finished the first day of the competition in fourth.
He won the first sprint in the points race, moving him into third behind leader Kazakh Zakharov and Boudat of France, but Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) responded in the next sprint to retake the bronze medal position.
Hansen won the third sprint and he continued to gain ground, battling with Boudat and.
"I'm really pleased, personally," said Cavendish. "I did better than I thought I was going to do. I'd have been happy with a top ten here so to get fourth..."
"It's been a great group atmosphere - we've won the weekend, won the world cup overall so it's nice to be a part of that."
Men's Sprint
Australian Patrick Constable, a former junior world champion, claimed his biggest victory yet in the elite ranks, beating Olympic champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the semifinal, and then ousting China's Chao Xu in the final to take home the gold in the individual sprint.
"It's huge, I'm stoked I could get the job done and end up on the top step," Constable said.
"I've just focused on stepping up again this year, 12 months is a long time in sprinting, but I'm happy with where I'm heading."
Constable came only 12th in the qualifying, but handily defeated Azizulhasni Awang in the 1/16 to go forward. After losing in the first race, Constable rallied to beat Russian Nikita Shurshin in the next two sprints to advance. He then topped Poland's Damian Zielinski, who qualified quickest, in the 1/8 final.
He then had to face off against Kenny in the semifinal, and handily defeated the Briton in two rounds before scoring back to back wins over Xu to bring home the gold.
Kenny was pleased to take home the bronze medal over French rival Francois Pervis. "It's good to go the distance in the sprint competition for a change - not done that in a while," said Kenny.
"It's a tricky track to ride it's a bit different to normal. Obviously there's a few names missing but the standard's been really good today so I'm pretty pleased with the result to be honest."
Women's Keirin
Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite took out the women's keirin final after sweeping through the first two rounds on top.
Australia's Stephanie Morton was second, after being inspired by her compatriot's performance in the individual sprint. "I was buzzing for the final after just watching Pat [Constable] win the sprint. I had to go the long way around and copped a couple of hooks so that wasn't ideal.
"It turned into a long sprint but I put on the after burners and was happy to walk away with a silver."
Local favourite Sarah Lee Wai-sze claimed the bronze.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.919
|2
|Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago
|0:00:09.990
|3
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.010
|4
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|0:00:10.034
|5
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.039
|6
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.050
|7
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|0:00:10.063
|8
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.070
|9
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.071
|10
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.097
|11
|Erik Balzer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.098
|12
|Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.100
|13
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|0:00:10.118
|14
|Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.128
|15
|Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.133
|16
|Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.134
|17
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:10.138
|18
|Chaebin Im (Kor) Korea
|0:00:10.144
|19
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.183
|20
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.191
|21
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10.195
|22
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:10.208
|23
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.220
|24
|Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|0:00:10.225
|25
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling
|0:00:10.238
|26
|Dong Jin Kang (Kor) Korea
|0:00:10.259
|27
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:10.287
|28
|Saifei Bao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.296
|29
|Zac Williams (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.318
|30
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.322
|31
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.361
|32
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|0:00:10.368
|33
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.387
|34
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:10.413
|35
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:10.467
|36
|Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:10.529
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|2
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Patrick Constable (Aus) Australia
|2
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Jason Obe Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|5
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|6
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|Njisane Phillip (TTo) Trinidad & Tobago
|9
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|10
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|12
|Erik Balzer (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:02.650
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:03.317
|3
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:01:03.709
|4
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:03.734
|5
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:03.821
|6
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:03.998
|7
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:04.257
|8
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|0:01:04.475
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:01:04.528
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:04.735
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:04.767
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|0:01:05.215
|13
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:05.356
|14
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:05.638
|15
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:05.695
|16
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|0:01:05.708
|17
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America
|0:01:06.019
|18
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:06.027
|19
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:01:06.506
|20
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:01:06.559
|21
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:01:06.766
|22
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:01:08.580
|DNS
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:13.026
|2
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.127
|3
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:13.186
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:13.246
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:13.249
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:13.293
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|0:00:13.409
|8
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:13.416
|9
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:13.425
|10
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:13.426
|11
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:13.436
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.442
|13
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:13.531
|14
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|0:00:13.612
|15
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13.638
|16
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.656
|17
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:13.679
|18
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:13.715
|19
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:13.899
|20
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:13.925
|21
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:13.971
|22
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:13.984
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|181
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|175
|3
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|172
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Great Britain
|147
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|141
|6
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|134
|7
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|129
|8
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|121
|9
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|119
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|118
|11
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|113
|12
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|92
|13
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|88
|14
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|15
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|81
|16
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|79
|17
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|72
|18
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|52
|19
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|36
|20
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America
|21
|21
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|-11
|DNF
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:35.164
|2
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|0:00:35.259
|3
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:35.677
|4
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35.842
|5
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:36.016
|6
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:36.025
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|0:00:36.218
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:36.442
|9
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:36.495
|10
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:36.572
|11
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:36.590
|12
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:36.793
|13
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:36.825
|14
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:36.930
|15
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:36.997
|16
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:37.073
|17
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:37.114
|18
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:37.194
|19
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:37.206
|20
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:37.244
|21
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:37.325
|22
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia
|0:00:37.346
|23
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:37.372
|24
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:37.461
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|0:00:13.993
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|0:00:14.049
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:14.163
|4
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:14.188
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:14.319
|6
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:14.351
|7
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:14.412
|8
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:14.474
|9
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:14.500
|10
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:14.511
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:14.553
|12
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:14.599
|13
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:14.682
|14
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|15
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:14.715
|16
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia
|0:00:14.841
|17
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:14.851
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:14.865
|19
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:14.866
|20
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:14.921
|21
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:15.039
|22
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:15.065
|23
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:15.086
|24
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:15.097
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|188
|pts
|2
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Of America
|170
|3
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|166
|4
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|144
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|118
|6
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|117
|7
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|115
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|113
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|107
|10
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|105
|11
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|105
|12
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|98
|13
|Olaberria Dorronsoro L. (Spa) Spain
|94
|14
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|88
|15
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|83
|16
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Australia
|82
|17
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|66
|18
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|64
|19
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|62
|20
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|59
|21
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|55
|22
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|46
|23
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|39
|24
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|3
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling
|4
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL
|3
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|5
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|4
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|5
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|6
|Karen Cruz Carranza (ESa) El Salvador
|7
|Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
|6
|Dana Feiss (USA) United States Of America
|7
|Mai Kajita (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|3
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Pro Cycling
|4
|Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|2
|Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
|3
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|3
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|4
|Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan
|5
|Dana Feiss (USA) United States Of America
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|3
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Karen Cruz Carranza (ESa) El Salvador
|5
|Mai Kajita (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|6
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|3
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|5
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|5
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|10
|Anastasiia Voinova RVL RVL
|11
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|12
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
