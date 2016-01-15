Great Britain enjoy successful first day at Hong Kong track world Cup - Gallery
Cavendish competes in team pursuit ahead of Omnium debut
Day 1: - Hong Kong
The Great Britain team enjoyed a successful first day of racing at the Hong Kong track World Cup, qualifying fastest in the men’s team sprint and the women’s team pursuit, and securing a place in the final of the women’s sprint.
Mark Cavendish was part of Great Britain men’s team pursuit as they finished sixth in the qualification round despite Kian Emadi being hit by a puncture and crashing during the ride. The remaining trio finished five seconds slower than Australia but can still qualify for a medal ride in the first round of racing on Saturday. Cavendish will be in action in the first Omnium events on Saturday and so may not ride in the team pursuit. Great Britain will race against the seventh fastest qualifier, the Netherlands, in the first round, giving them a solid chance of qualifying for the finals if they pick up the pace.
Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) won the women’s points race final in the evening of the first day of racing, while Benjamin Thomas of France won the extra men’s scratch and points race events. Belarus’ Marina Shmayankova won the scratch race ahead of Laura Trott.
The Great Britain team has endured a tough time in recent events after winning Olympic gold in 2012 but showed they are back on form in time for the Olympic year by qualifying fastest in a time of 43.886, with Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Matt Crampton. The Olympic champions will face Poland in the final on Saturday, while Russia and Australia fight for the bronze medal.
The Great Britain women’s team was again unbeatable over four kilometres. Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand set a time of 4:19.369, beating the USA, who was second with a distant with 4:23.696. Canada was a close third in 4:23.790. Like in the men’s pursuit, the fastest eight teams go into the first round. Great Britain will face China, while the USA takes on Canada.
RusVelo qualified fastest in the women’s team sprint, with their trio setting a time of 32.839. They will face Great Britain in the final after Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant finished second fastest in a time of 33.496. Spain will face Canada in the ride for the bronze medal.
Saturday’s full day of racing will also see the start of the men’s and women’s sprint and the final of the men’s and women’s Keirin. Cavendish will compete in three of the six Omnium events – the 10km scratch race, the individual 3km pursuit and the Elimination race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:00.947
|Sam Welsford
|Alexander Porter
|Miles Scotson
|Rohan Wight
|2
|Denmark
|0:04:02.264
|Niklas Larsen
|Frederik Madsen
|Casper Pedersen
|Rasmus Pedersen
|3
|Italy
|0:04:02.545
|Simone Consonni
|Michele Scartezzini
|Filippo Ganna
|Francesco Lamon
|4
|Germany
|0:04:02.687
|Henning Bommel
|Leif Lampater
|Leon R. Rohde
|Domenic Weinstein
|5
|China
|0:04:04.144
|Hao Liu
|Yang Fan
|Chen Lu Qin
|Pingan Shen
|6
|Great Britain
|0:04:05.015
|Mark Cavendish
|Oliver Wood
|Kian Emadi
|Christopher Latham
|7
|Netherlands
|0:04:05.247
|Jenning Huizenga
|Roy Pieters
|Nick Stopler
|Joost Van Der Burg
|8
|Russia
|0:04:05.405
|Viktor Manakov
|Sergei Shilov
|Dmitrii Sokolov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|9
|New Zealand
|0:04:06.809
|Dylan Kennett
|Luke Mudgway
|Marc Ryan
|Thomas Sexton
|10
|Switzerland
|0:04:07.033
|Claudio Imhof
|Loic Perizzolo
|Martin Schappi
|Cyrille Thiery
|11
|Colombia
|0:04:07.508
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal
|Arles Castro Laverde
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz
|12
|Canada
|0:04:07.611
|Remi Pelletier-Roy
|Sean Mackinnon
|Aidan Caves
|Adam Jamieson
|13
|France
|0:04:07.877
|Benjamin Thomas
|Clement Barbeau
|Aurelien Costeplane
|Florian Maitre
|14
|Spain
|0:04:09.814
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios
|Xavier Canellas Sanchez
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
|15
|Ukraine
|0:04:17.130
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi
|Roman Gladysh
|Oleksandr Moshchonskiy
|Taras Shevchuk
|16
|Hong Kong
|0:04:17.163
|King Wai Cheung
|Siu Wai Ko
|Ka Yu Leung
|Maximilian Gil Mitchelmore
|17
|Uzbekistan
|0:04:21.121
|Ruslan Fedorov
|Andrey Izmaylov
|Vadim Shaekhov
|Roman Shukurov
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:19.369
|Laura Trott
|Elinor Barker
|Ciara Horne
|Joanna Rowsell-Shand
|2
|United States
|0:04:23.696
|Sarah Hammer
|Chloe Dygert
|Jennifer Valente
|Ruth Winder
|3
|Canada
|0:04:23.790
|Laura Brown
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Stephanie Roorda
|Georgia Simmerling
|4
|China
|0:04:27.242
|Dong Yan Huang
|Yali Jing
|Menglu Ma
|Baofang Zhao
|5
|New Zealand
|0:04:31.287
|Holly Edmondston
|Bryony Botha
|Michaela Drummond
|Philippa Sutton
|6
|Italy
|0:04:31.498
|Simona Frapporti
|Elisa Balsamo
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Francesca Pattaro
|7
|Germany
|0:04:32.511
|Stephanie Pohl
|Charlotte Becker
|Mieke Kroger
|Gudrun Stock
|8
|Poland
|0:04:33.906
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Edyta Jasinska
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Natalia Rutkowska
|9
|Belarus
|0:04:34.604
|Ina Savenka
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|Polina Pivovarova
|Marina Shmayankova
|10
|Ireland
|0:04:35.777
|Caroline Ryan
|Lydia Boylan
|Josie Knight
|Melanie Spath
|11
|Hong Kong
|0:04:37.536
|Yao Pang
|Bo Yee Leung
|Zhao Juan Meng
|Qianyu Yang
|12
|Russia
|0:04:38.567
|Evgeniya Romanyuta
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Tamara Balabolina
|13
|Australia
|0:04:38.984
|Elissa Wundersitz
|Nicola Macdonald
|Alexandra Manly
|Danielle Mckinnirey
|14
|Japan
|0:04:40.257
|Sakura Tsukagoshi
|Minami Uwano
|Kisato Nakamura
|Kie Furuyama
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.798
|Matthew Crampton
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Obe Kenny
|2
|Poland
|0:00:43.886
|Maciej Bielecki
|Kamil Kuczynski
|Mateusz Lipa
|3
|Russia
|0:00:43.963
|Denis Dmitriev
|Nikita Shurshin
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|4
|Australia
|0:00:44.038
|Patrick Constable
|Nathan Hart
|Peter Lewis
|5
|France
|0:00:44.180
|Gregory Bauge
|Quentin Lafargue
|Francois Pervis
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.279
|Theo Bos
|Matthijs Buchli
|Roy Van Den Berg
|7
|Korea
|0:00:44.343
|Chaebin Im
|Dong Jin Kang
|Jeyong Son
|8
|China
|0:00:44.508
|Saifei Bao
|Ke Hu
|Chao Xu
|9
|Japan
|0:00:44.611
|Kazuki Amagai
|Seiichiro Nakagawa
|Kazunari Watanabe
|10
|Germany
|0:00:44.705
|Erik Balzer
|Robert Forstemann
|Tobias Wachter
|11
|Lokosphinx
|0:00:44.784
|Kirill Lii
|Kirill Samusenko
|Aleksei Tkachev
|12
|Japan Professional Cyclist A.
|0:00:44.814
|Tomoyuki Kawabata
|Yudai Nitta
|Makuru Wada
|13
|Spain
|0:00:45.310
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|14
|Brazil
|0:00:45.310
|Flavio Cipriano
|Kacio Freitas
|Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti
|15
|Colombia
|0:00:45.427
|Ruben Dario Murillo Minota
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata
|Santiago Ramirez Morales
|16
|Venezuela
|0:00:46.297
|Cesar Marcano
|Angel Pulgar
|Gabriel Quintero
|REL
|New Zealand
|Matthew Archibald
|Jeremy Presbury
|Zac Williams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rusvelo
|0:00:32.839
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasiia Voinova
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.496
|Katy Marchant
|Jessica Varnish
|3
|Spain
|0:00:33.538
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|4
|Canada
|0:00:33.620
|Kate O'Brien
|Monique Sullivan
|5
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.859
|Natasha Hansen
|Katie Schofield
|6
|France
|0:00:33.914
|Sandie Clair
|Olivia Montauban
|7
|China
|0:00:33.999
|Shuang Guo
|Lin Junhong
|8
|Australia
|0:00:34.121
|Kaarle Mcculloch
|Caitlin Ward
|9
|Russia
|0:00:34.369
|Ekaterina Gnidenko
|Viktoria Tyumneva
|10
|Germany
|0:00:34.495
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch
|Emma Hinze
|11
|Mexico
|0:00:34.621
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
|Jessica Salazar Valles
|12
|Netherlands
|0:00:34.708
|Kyra Lamberink
|Hetty Van De Wouw
|13
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.795
|Liubov Basova
|Olena Starikova
|14
|Colombia
|0:00:34.823
|Martha Bayona Pineda
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon
|15
|Japan
|0:00:35.661
|Takako Ishii
|Mai Kajita
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|2
|Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spa)
|3
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col)
|4
|Felix English (Irl)
|5
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn)
|6
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|7
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|8
|Ignacio Prado (Mex)
|9
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Campbell Stewart (NZl)
|11
|Germain Burton (GBr)
|12
|Francesco Lamon (Ita)
|13
|Daniel Hartvig (Den)
|14
|Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
|15
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|DNF
|Aidan Caves (Can)
|DNF
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr)
|DNF
|Timur Yambulatov (Uzb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marina Shmayankova (Blr)
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|-1 lap
|3
|Qianyu Yang (HKg)
|4
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|5
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|6
|Minami Uwano (Jpn)
|7
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|8
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol)
|9
|Yareli Salazar (Mex)
|10
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|11
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|12
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr)
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|14
|Edita Mazureviciute (Ltu)
|15
|Nina Wollaston (NZl)
|16
|Lydia Boylan (Irl)
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
|DNS
|Jennifer Valente (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|33
|pts
|2
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa)
|23
|3
|Luke Mudgway (NZl)
|21
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|17
|5
|Claudio Imhof (Swi)
|11
|6
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|7
|Felix English (Irl)
|10
|8
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|10
|9
|Sean Mackinnon (Can)
|7
|10
|Juan Arango Carvajal (Col)
|4
|11
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|4
|DNF
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn)
|DNF
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
|DNF
|Ruslan Fedorov (Uzb)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|17
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
|13
|3
|Emily Nelson (GBr)
|11
|4
|Ina Savenka (Blr)
|8
|5
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr)
|7
|6
|Edita Mazureviciute (Ltu)
|7
|7
|Minami Uwano (Jpn)
|7
|8
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus)
|5
|9
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|5
|10
|Yao Pang (HKg)
|5
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|2
|12
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|DNF
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol)
