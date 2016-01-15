Trending

Great Britain enjoy successful first day at Hong Kong track world Cup - Gallery

Cavendish competes in team pursuit ahead of Omnium debut

Image 1 of 10

Mark Cavendish in action on the track with Great Britain

Mark Cavendish in action on the track with Great Britain
Image 2 of 10

Mark Cavendish starts his effort on the track

Mark Cavendish starts his effort on the track
Image 3 of 10

Mark Cavendish leads the trio in the final laps

Mark Cavendish leads the trio in the final laps
Image 4 of 10

Mark Cavendish leads the team pursuit quartet

Mark Cavendish leads the team pursuit quartet
Image 5 of 10

The German team pursuit squad in action

The German team pursuit squad in action
Image 6 of 10

Mark Cavendish leads the Great Britain team pursuit squad

Mark Cavendish leads the Great Britain team pursuit squad
Image 7 of 10

The French team at speed

The French team at speed
Image 8 of 10

The French team are trying qualify for Rio but are running out of time

The French team are trying qualify for Rio but are running out of time
Image 9 of 10

The Netherlands team pursuit in full flow

The Netherlands team pursuit in full flow
Image 10 of 10

Laura Trott waves to the crowd

Laura Trott waves to the crowd
The Great Britain team enjoyed a successful first day of racing at the Hong Kong track World Cup, qualifying fastest in the men’s team sprint and the women’s team pursuit, and securing a place in the final of the women’s sprint.

Mark Cavendish was part of Great Britain men’s team pursuit as they finished sixth in the qualification round despite Kian Emadi being hit by a puncture and crashing during the ride. The remaining trio finished five seconds slower than Australia but can still qualify for a medal ride in the first round of racing on Saturday. Cavendish will be in action in the first Omnium events on Saturday and so may not ride in the team pursuit. Great Britain will race against the seventh fastest qualifier, the Netherlands, in the first round, giving them a solid chance of qualifying for the finals if they pick up the pace.

Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) won the women’s points race final in the evening of the first day of racing, while Benjamin Thomas of France won the extra men’s scratch and points race events. Belarus’ Marina Shmayankova won the scratch race ahead of Laura Trott.

The Great Britain team has endured a tough time in recent events after winning Olympic gold in 2012 but showed they are back on form in time for the Olympic year by qualifying fastest in a time of 43.886, with Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Matt Crampton. The Olympic champions will face Poland in the final on Saturday, while Russia and Australia fight for the bronze medal.

The Great Britain women’s team was again unbeatable over four kilometres. Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand set a time of 4:19.369, beating the USA, who was second with a distant with 4:23.696. Canada was a close third in 4:23.790. Like in the men’s pursuit, the fastest eight teams go into the first round. Great Britain will face China, while the USA takes on Canada.

RusVelo qualified fastest in the women’s team sprint, with their trio setting a time of 32.839. They will face Great Britain in the final after Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant finished second fastest in a time of 33.496. Spain will face Canada in the ride for the bronze medal.

Saturday’s full day of racing will also see the start of the men’s and women’s sprint and the final of the men’s and women’s Keirin. Cavendish will compete in three of the six Omnium events – the 10km scratch race, the individual 3km pursuit and the Elimination race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:00.947
Sam Welsford
Alexander Porter
Miles Scotson
Rohan Wight
2Denmark0:04:02.264
Niklas Larsen
Frederik Madsen
Casper Pedersen
Rasmus Pedersen
3Italy0:04:02.545
Simone Consonni
Michele Scartezzini
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
4Germany0:04:02.687
Henning Bommel
Leif Lampater
Leon R. Rohde
Domenic Weinstein
5China0:04:04.144
Hao Liu
Yang Fan
Chen Lu Qin
Pingan Shen
6Great Britain0:04:05.015
Mark Cavendish
Oliver Wood
Kian Emadi
Christopher Latham
7Netherlands0:04:05.247
Jenning Huizenga
Roy Pieters
Nick Stopler
Joost Van Der Burg
8Russia0:04:05.405
Viktor Manakov
Sergei Shilov
Dmitrii Sokolov
Kirill Sveshnikov
9New Zealand0:04:06.809
Dylan Kennett
Luke Mudgway
Marc Ryan
Thomas Sexton
10Switzerland0:04:07.033
Claudio Imhof
Loic Perizzolo
Martin Schappi
Cyrille Thiery
11Colombia0:04:07.508
Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal
Arles Castro Laverde
Jordan Arley Parra Arias
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz
12Canada0:04:07.611
Remi Pelletier-Roy
Sean Mackinnon
Aidan Caves
Adam Jamieson
13France0:04:07.877
Benjamin Thomas
Clement Barbeau
Aurelien Costeplane
Florian Maitre
14Spain0:04:09.814
Julio Alberto Amores Palacios
Xavier Canellas Sanchez
Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
15Ukraine0:04:17.130
Vladyslav Kreminskyi
Roman Gladysh
Oleksandr Moshchonskiy
Taras Shevchuk
16Hong Kong0:04:17.163
King Wai Cheung
Siu Wai Ko
Ka Yu Leung
Maximilian Gil Mitchelmore
17Uzbekistan0:04:21.121
Ruslan Fedorov
Andrey Izmaylov
Vadim Shaekhov
Roman Shukurov

Women Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:19.369
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Ciara Horne
Joanna Rowsell-Shand
2United States0:04:23.696
Sarah Hammer
Chloe Dygert
Jennifer Valente
Ruth Winder
3Canada0:04:23.790
Laura Brown
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Stephanie Roorda
Georgia Simmerling
4China0:04:27.242
Dong Yan Huang
Yali Jing
Menglu Ma
Baofang Zhao
5New Zealand0:04:31.287
Holly Edmondston
Bryony Botha
Michaela Drummond
Philippa Sutton
6Italy0:04:31.498
Simona Frapporti
Elisa Balsamo
Beatrice Bartelloni
Francesca Pattaro
7Germany0:04:32.511
Stephanie Pohl
Charlotte Becker
Mieke Kroger
Gudrun Stock
8Poland0:04:33.906
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Edyta Jasinska
Justyna Kaczkowska
Natalia Rutkowska
9Belarus0:04:34.604
Ina Savenka
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Polina Pivovarova
Marina Shmayankova
10Ireland0:04:35.777
Caroline Ryan
Lydia Boylan
Josie Knight
Melanie Spath
11Hong Kong0:04:37.536
Yao Pang
Bo Yee Leung
Zhao Juan Meng
Qianyu Yang
12Russia0:04:38.567
Evgeniya Romanyuta
Gulnaz Badykova
Alexandra Goncharova
Tamara Balabolina
13Australia0:04:38.984
Elissa Wundersitz
Nicola Macdonald
Alexandra Manly
Danielle Mckinnirey
14Japan0:04:40.257
Sakura Tsukagoshi
Minami Uwano
Kisato Nakamura
Kie Furuyama

Men Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:43.798
Matthew Crampton
Philip Hindes
Jason Obe Kenny
2Poland0:00:43.886
Maciej Bielecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Mateusz Lipa
3Russia0:00:43.963
Denis Dmitriev
Nikita Shurshin
Pavel Yakushevskiy
4Australia0:00:44.038
Patrick Constable
Nathan Hart
Peter Lewis
5France0:00:44.180
Gregory Bauge
Quentin Lafargue
Francois Pervis
6Netherlands0:00:44.279
Theo Bos
Matthijs Buchli
Roy Van Den Berg
7Korea0:00:44.343
Chaebin Im
Dong Jin Kang
Jeyong Son
8China0:00:44.508
Saifei Bao
Ke Hu
Chao Xu
9Japan0:00:44.611
Kazuki Amagai
Seiichiro Nakagawa
Kazunari Watanabe
10Germany0:00:44.705
Erik Balzer
Robert Forstemann
Tobias Wachter
11Lokosphinx0:00:44.784
Kirill Lii
Kirill Samusenko
Aleksei Tkachev
12Japan Professional Cyclist A.0:00:44.814
Tomoyuki Kawabata
Yudai Nitta
Makuru Wada
13Spain0:00:45.310
Sergio Aliaga Chivite
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
14Brazil0:00:45.310
Flavio Cipriano
Kacio Freitas
Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti
15Colombia0:00:45.427
Ruben Dario Murillo Minota
Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata
Santiago Ramirez Morales
16Venezuela0:00:46.297
Cesar Marcano
Angel Pulgar
Gabriel Quintero
RELNew Zealand
Matthew Archibald
Jeremy Presbury
Zac Williams

Women Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rusvelo0:00:32.839
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasiia Voinova
2Great Britain0:00:33.496
Katy Marchant
Jessica Varnish
3Spain0:00:33.538
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
4Canada0:00:33.620
Kate O'Brien
Monique Sullivan
5New Zealand0:00:33.859
Natasha Hansen
Katie Schofield
6France0:00:33.914
Sandie Clair
Olivia Montauban
7China0:00:33.999
Shuang Guo
Lin Junhong
8Australia0:00:34.121
Kaarle Mcculloch
Caitlin Ward
9Russia0:00:34.369
Ekaterina Gnidenko
Viktoria Tyumneva
10Germany0:00:34.495
Pauline Sophie Grabosch
Emma Hinze
11Mexico0:00:34.621
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
Jessica Salazar Valles
12Netherlands0:00:34.708
Kyra Lamberink
Hetty Van De Wouw
13Ukraine0:00:34.795
Liubov Basova
Olena Starikova
14Colombia0:00:34.823
Martha Bayona Pineda
Juliana Gaviria Rendon
15Japan0:00:35.661
Takako Ishii
Mai Kajita

Men Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
2Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spa)
3Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col)
4Felix English (Irl)
5Chao Hua Xue (Chn)
6King Lok Cheung (HKg)
7Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
8Ignacio Prado (Mex)
9Andrey Sazanov (Rus) RusVelo
10Campbell Stewart (NZl)
11Germain Burton (GBr)
12Francesco Lamon (Ita)
13Daniel Hartvig (Den)
14Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
15Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
DNFAidan Caves (Can)
DNFRoman Gladysh (Ukr)
DNFTimur Yambulatov (Uzb)

Women Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marina Shmayankova (Blr)
2Laura Trott (GBr)-1 lap
3Qianyu Yang (HKg)
4Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
5Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
6Minami Uwano (Jpn)
7Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
8Natalia Rutkowska (Pol)
9Yareli Salazar (Mex)
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
12Ganna Solovei (Ukr)
13Charlotte Becker (Ger)
14Edita Mazureviciute (Ltu)
15Nina Wollaston (NZl)
16Lydia Boylan (Irl)
17Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
DNSJennifer Valente (USA)

Men Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra)33pts
2Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa)23
3Luke Mudgway (NZl)21
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel)17
5Claudio Imhof (Swi)11
6Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo11
7Felix English (Irl)10
8King Lok Cheung (HKg)10
9Sean Mackinnon (Can)7
10Juan Arango Carvajal (Col)4
11Michele Scartezzini (Ita)4
DNFChao Hua Xue (Chn)
DNFVladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
DNFRuslan Fedorov (Uzb)

Women Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel)17pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can)13
3Emily Nelson (GBr)11
4Ina Savenka (Blr)8
5Ganna Solovei (Ukr)7
6Edita Mazureviciute (Ltu)7
7Minami Uwano (Jpn)7
8Gulnaz Badykova (Rus)5
9Caroline Ryan (Irl)5
10Yao Pang (HKg)5
11Elena Cecchini (Ita)2
12Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
DNFEdyta Jasinska (Pol)

 

