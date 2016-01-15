Image 1 of 10 Mark Cavendish in action on the track with Great Britain Image 2 of 10 Mark Cavendish starts his effort on the track Image 3 of 10 Mark Cavendish leads the trio in the final laps Image 4 of 10 Mark Cavendish leads the team pursuit quartet Image 5 of 10 The German team pursuit squad in action Image 6 of 10 Mark Cavendish leads the Great Britain team pursuit squad Image 7 of 10 The French team at speed Image 8 of 10 The French team are trying qualify for Rio but are running out of time Image 9 of 10 The Netherlands team pursuit in full flow Image 10 of 10 Laura Trott waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Great Britain team enjoyed a successful first day of racing at the Hong Kong track World Cup, qualifying fastest in the men’s team sprint and the women’s team pursuit, and securing a place in the final of the women’s sprint.

Mark Cavendish was part of Great Britain men’s team pursuit as they finished sixth in the qualification round despite Kian Emadi being hit by a puncture and crashing during the ride. The remaining trio finished five seconds slower than Australia but can still qualify for a medal ride in the first round of racing on Saturday. Cavendish will be in action in the first Omnium events on Saturday and so may not ride in the team pursuit. Great Britain will race against the seventh fastest qualifier, the Netherlands, in the first round, giving them a solid chance of qualifying for the finals if they pick up the pace.

Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) won the women’s points race final in the evening of the first day of racing, while Benjamin Thomas of France won the extra men’s scratch and points race events. Belarus’ Marina Shmayankova won the scratch race ahead of Laura Trott.

The Great Britain team has endured a tough time in recent events after winning Olympic gold in 2012 but showed they are back on form in time for the Olympic year by qualifying fastest in a time of 43.886, with Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Matt Crampton. The Olympic champions will face Poland in the final on Saturday, while Russia and Australia fight for the bronze medal.

The Great Britain women’s team was again unbeatable over four kilometres. Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell-Shand set a time of 4:19.369, beating the USA, who was second with a distant with 4:23.696. Canada was a close third in 4:23.790. Like in the men’s pursuit, the fastest eight teams go into the first round. Great Britain will face China, while the USA takes on Canada.

RusVelo qualified fastest in the women’s team sprint, with their trio setting a time of 32.839. They will face Great Britain in the final after Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant finished second fastest in a time of 33.496. Spain will face Canada in the ride for the bronze medal.

Saturday’s full day of racing will also see the start of the men’s and women’s sprint and the final of the men’s and women’s Keirin. Cavendish will compete in three of the six Omnium events – the 10km scratch race, the individual 3km pursuit and the Elimination race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:00.947 Sam Welsford Alexander Porter Miles Scotson Rohan Wight 2 Denmark 0:04:02.264 Niklas Larsen Frederik Madsen Casper Pedersen Rasmus Pedersen 3 Italy 0:04:02.545 Simone Consonni Michele Scartezzini Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon 4 Germany 0:04:02.687 Henning Bommel Leif Lampater Leon R. Rohde Domenic Weinstein 5 China 0:04:04.144 Hao Liu Yang Fan Chen Lu Qin Pingan Shen 6 Great Britain 0:04:05.015 Mark Cavendish Oliver Wood Kian Emadi Christopher Latham 7 Netherlands 0:04:05.247 Jenning Huizenga Roy Pieters Nick Stopler Joost Van Der Burg 8 Russia 0:04:05.405 Viktor Manakov Sergei Shilov Dmitrii Sokolov Kirill Sveshnikov 9 New Zealand 0:04:06.809 Dylan Kennett Luke Mudgway Marc Ryan Thomas Sexton 10 Switzerland 0:04:07.033 Claudio Imhof Loic Perizzolo Martin Schappi Cyrille Thiery 11 Colombia 0:04:07.508 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal Arles Castro Laverde Jordan Arley Parra Arias Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz 12 Canada 0:04:07.611 Remi Pelletier-Roy Sean Mackinnon Aidan Caves Adam Jamieson 13 France 0:04:07.877 Benjamin Thomas Clement Barbeau Aurelien Costeplane Florian Maitre 14 Spain 0:04:09.814 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios Xavier Canellas Sanchez Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi 15 Ukraine 0:04:17.130 Vladyslav Kreminskyi Roman Gladysh Oleksandr Moshchonskiy Taras Shevchuk 16 Hong Kong 0:04:17.163 King Wai Cheung Siu Wai Ko Ka Yu Leung Maximilian Gil Mitchelmore 17 Uzbekistan 0:04:21.121 Ruslan Fedorov Andrey Izmaylov Vadim Shaekhov Roman Shukurov

Women Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:19.369 Laura Trott Elinor Barker Ciara Horne Joanna Rowsell-Shand 2 United States 0:04:23.696 Sarah Hammer Chloe Dygert Jennifer Valente Ruth Winder 3 Canada 0:04:23.790 Laura Brown Annie Foreman-Mackey Stephanie Roorda Georgia Simmerling 4 China 0:04:27.242 Dong Yan Huang Yali Jing Menglu Ma Baofang Zhao 5 New Zealand 0:04:31.287 Holly Edmondston Bryony Botha Michaela Drummond Philippa Sutton 6 Italy 0:04:31.498 Simona Frapporti Elisa Balsamo Beatrice Bartelloni Francesca Pattaro 7 Germany 0:04:32.511 Stephanie Pohl Charlotte Becker Mieke Kroger Gudrun Stock 8 Poland 0:04:33.906 Malgorzata Wojtyra Edyta Jasinska Justyna Kaczkowska Natalia Rutkowska 9 Belarus 0:04:34.604 Ina Savenka Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya Polina Pivovarova Marina Shmayankova 10 Ireland 0:04:35.777 Caroline Ryan Lydia Boylan Josie Knight Melanie Spath 11 Hong Kong 0:04:37.536 Yao Pang Bo Yee Leung Zhao Juan Meng Qianyu Yang 12 Russia 0:04:38.567 Evgeniya Romanyuta Gulnaz Badykova Alexandra Goncharova Tamara Balabolina 13 Australia 0:04:38.984 Elissa Wundersitz Nicola Macdonald Alexandra Manly Danielle Mckinnirey 14 Japan 0:04:40.257 Sakura Tsukagoshi Minami Uwano Kisato Nakamura Kie Furuyama

Men Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.798 Matthew Crampton Philip Hindes Jason Obe Kenny 2 Poland 0:00:43.886 Maciej Bielecki Kamil Kuczynski Mateusz Lipa 3 Russia 0:00:43.963 Denis Dmitriev Nikita Shurshin Pavel Yakushevskiy 4 Australia 0:00:44.038 Patrick Constable Nathan Hart Peter Lewis 5 France 0:00:44.180 Gregory Bauge Quentin Lafargue Francois Pervis 6 Netherlands 0:00:44.279 Theo Bos Matthijs Buchli Roy Van Den Berg 7 Korea 0:00:44.343 Chaebin Im Dong Jin Kang Jeyong Son 8 China 0:00:44.508 Saifei Bao Ke Hu Chao Xu 9 Japan 0:00:44.611 Kazuki Amagai Seiichiro Nakagawa Kazunari Watanabe 10 Germany 0:00:44.705 Erik Balzer Robert Forstemann Tobias Wachter 11 Lokosphinx 0:00:44.784 Kirill Lii Kirill Samusenko Aleksei Tkachev 12 Japan Professional Cyclist A. 0:00:44.814 Tomoyuki Kawabata Yudai Nitta Makuru Wada 13 Spain 0:00:45.310 Sergio Aliaga Chivite Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon 14 Brazil 0:00:45.310 Flavio Cipriano Kacio Freitas Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti 15 Colombia 0:00:45.427 Ruben Dario Murillo Minota Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata Santiago Ramirez Morales 16 Venezuela 0:00:46.297 Cesar Marcano Angel Pulgar Gabriel Quintero REL New Zealand Matthew Archibald Jeremy Presbury Zac Williams

Women Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rusvelo 0:00:32.839 Daria Shmeleva Anastasiia Voinova 2 Great Britain 0:00:33.496 Katy Marchant Jessica Varnish 3 Spain 0:00:33.538 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 4 Canada 0:00:33.620 Kate O'Brien Monique Sullivan 5 New Zealand 0:00:33.859 Natasha Hansen Katie Schofield 6 France 0:00:33.914 Sandie Clair Olivia Montauban 7 China 0:00:33.999 Shuang Guo Lin Junhong 8 Australia 0:00:34.121 Kaarle Mcculloch Caitlin Ward 9 Russia 0:00:34.369 Ekaterina Gnidenko Viktoria Tyumneva 10 Germany 0:00:34.495 Pauline Sophie Grabosch Emma Hinze 11 Mexico 0:00:34.621 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz Jessica Salazar Valles 12 Netherlands 0:00:34.708 Kyra Lamberink Hetty Van De Wouw 13 Ukraine 0:00:34.795 Liubov Basova Olena Starikova 14 Colombia 0:00:34.823 Martha Bayona Pineda Juliana Gaviria Rendon 15 Japan 0:00:35.661 Takako Ishii Mai Kajita

Men Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 2 Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spa) 3 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) 4 Felix English (Irl) 5 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) 6 King Lok Cheung (HKg) 7 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 8 Ignacio Prado (Mex) 9 Andrey Sazanov (Rus) RusVelo 10 Campbell Stewart (NZl) 11 Germain Burton (GBr) 12 Francesco Lamon (Ita) 13 Daniel Hartvig (Den) 14 Loic Perizzolo (Swi) 15 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) DNF Aidan Caves (Can) DNF Roman Gladysh (Ukr) DNF Timur Yambulatov (Uzb)

Women Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marina Shmayankova (Blr) 2 Laura Trott (GBr) -1 lap 3 Qianyu Yang (HKg) 4 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 5 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 6 Minami Uwano (Jpn) 7 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 8 Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) 9 Yareli Salazar (Mex) 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 11 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 12 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) 13 Charlotte Becker (Ger) 14 Edita Mazureviciute (Ltu) 15 Nina Wollaston (NZl) 16 Lydia Boylan (Irl) 17 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) DNS Jennifer Valente (USA)

Men Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 33 pts 2 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) 23 3 Luke Mudgway (NZl) 21 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 17 5 Claudio Imhof (Swi) 11 6 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 11 7 Felix English (Irl) 10 8 King Lok Cheung (HKg) 10 9 Sean Mackinnon (Can) 7 10 Juan Arango Carvajal (Col) 4 11 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) 4 DNF Chao Hua Xue (Chn) DNF Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) DNF Ruslan Fedorov (Uzb)