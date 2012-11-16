Trending

Great Britain women earn gold in team pursuit, team sprint

Denmark wins men's team pursuit, Germany claims men's team sprint

Image 1 of 43

The German team celebrate their team sprint gold medal victory

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 2 of 43

The British men's team sprint trio start their silver medal ride

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 3 of 43

Great Britain on the top spot of the women's team pursuit podium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 4 of 43

Germany on their way to win the silver medal in the team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 5 of 43

Jess Varnish could only finish 6th in the women's 500m time trial

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 6 of 43

The Danish team qualified fastest but missed the chance to go under 4 minutes in the men's 4,000m team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 7 of 43

Olga Panarina (Belarus) powers round to win the women's 500m time trial

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 8 of 43

The men's scratch race podium -

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 9 of 43

Tristan Marguet (Sui) takes the applause for winning the men's scratch race

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 10 of 43

Tristan Marguet (Sui) holds off the charging bunch to win the men's scratch race

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 11 of 43

Elinor Barker leads the GB team to team pursuit gold in Glasgow

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 12 of 43

Britain's Laura Trott's cycling shoes

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 13 of 43

Jessica Varnish and Rebecca James on the team sprint podium top spot for GB

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 14 of 43

Celebration time for the Danish men's team pursuiters

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 15 of 43

The Danish team finally catch the Germans in the team pursuit final

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 16 of 43

Scottish dancing in the opening ceremony

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 17 of 43

A bag pipe band was part of the official opening ceremony

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 18 of 43

The event hosts put on a display of Scottish dancing in the opening ceremony

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 19 of 43

Britain's Jonathan Dibben finished fifth in the men's Omnium flying lap

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 20 of 43

Britain's Jonathan Dibben in the men's Omnium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 21 of 43

Australia's Glenn O'Shea in his world champions jersey in the flying lap in the men's Omnium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 22 of 43

Lucas Liss wins round one of the men's Omium for Germany

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 23 of 43

Jess Varnish leads Rebecca James in the women's team sprint qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 24 of 43

Jess Varnish swings off to leave Rebecca James to do the last lap in team sprint qualification

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 25 of 43

Rebecca James salutes the crowd after Britain finished first in team sprint qualification

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 26 of 43

Jason Kenny leads Ed Clancy (GBr) in the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 27 of 43

Germany finished fastest in qualification for the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 28 of 43

Ireland’s Martyn Irvine goes on the attack for Ireland in the men's scratch race qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 29 of 43

Britain's Laura Trott warm's up before the team pursuit qualifying round -

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 30 of 43

The Australian women blasted their way into the gold medal final in the team pursuit with the fastest time

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 31 of 43

Australia girls get off to a flying start in team pursuit qualification

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 32 of 43

Lithuania just scraped into the bronze medal final in the women's team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 33 of 43

Russia's three remaining riders in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 34 of 43

The British men's team pursuiters have a disastrous ride after three riders came down in the qualifying round

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 35 of 43

Great Britain's men's team pursuit ride ended in disaster

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 36 of 43

Britain's Sam Harrison checks his wounds after crashing in qualification for the team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 37 of 43

GB on the deck after it all went wrong in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 38 of 43

Sam Harrison drives hard for the British team in team pursuit qualification

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 39 of 43

World team pursuit champion Andy Tennant leads his less experienced British team mates in team pursuit qualification

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 40 of 43

Germany finished second to make it into the gold medal final of the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 41 of 43

The well drilled Spanish team finished third in team pursuit qualification

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 42 of 43

Mathias Muller Nielsen (Denmark) in agony after he finished in team pursuit qualifying

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 43 of 43

Laura Trott leads her British team mates in the qualifying round of the women's 3,000m team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The opening session of the UCI Track World Cup round two in Glasgow got off to a rocky start for the Great Britain team. The men's team pursuit squad literally fell out of contention in the qualifying round. But the women made up for this mistake by netting two gold medals in the team pursuit and team sprint.

The women's team pursuit squad made up a half second deficit on the Australians in the gold medal final, relying on Olympians Laura Trott and Dani King with newcomer Elinor Barker to pull off the victory over Ashlee Ankudinoff, Melissa Hoskins and Amy Cure of Australia.

"It's looking good for the future," Trott told BBC Sport about Barker's performance."To step into our line up, being world and Olympic champions, is going to be hard anyway, but it's as if she's been in the team for months."

Belarus won the bronze medal over Lithuania.

The British team got its second gold medal in the women's team sprint, with Rebecca James filling in for retired sprinter Victoria Pendleton in the pairing with Jess Varnish.

The duo repeated their strong performance in qualifying to win gold over Spaniards Tania Calvo Barbero and Helena Casas Roige.

Without the powerful final lap of Sir Chris Hoy in his eponymous velodrome, the British men's sprint team was unable to get ahead of the Germans and had to settle for silver in the final.

Rene Enders, Robert Forstermann and Stefan Boetticher won handily over Olympians Jason Kenny, Phillip Hindes and Ed Clancy, who made a switch from the endurance side after his dual gold medals in London, to join the sprint team.

The relatively young British pursuit team had a mishap during their heat that sent three riders tumbling to the wooden track. The gold was won by Denmark over Germany, with bronze going to Belgium.

According to BBC Sport,  British coach Chris Newton said, "It's just one of those things. It hasn't happened for a couple of years.

"Man two, Joe [Kelley], overlapped the wheel and lost it. Man three and four [Harrison and Tennant] came down straight into him."

In the women's 500m time trial, Olga Panarina of Belarus beat Kristina Vogel (Germany) for the gold, with Tania Calvo Barbero of Spain in bronze.

In the first three events of the men's omnium, Spaniard Unai Elorriaga parlayed a victory in the elimination race into the lead in the standings. Flying lap winner Lucas Liss (Germany) is second four points in arrears, while Swiss rider Olivier Beer is in third. 

Full results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
1Denmark0:04:02.981
Casper Folsach (Den)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den)
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
2Germany0:04:07.005
Lucas Liss (Ger)
Henning Bommel (Ger)
Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
Kersten Thiele (Ger)
3Spain0:04:07.888
Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa)
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegui (Spa)
4Belgium0:04:08.375
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
5Switzerland0:04:10.482
Olivier Beer (Swi)
Tristan Marguet (Swi)
Frank Pasche (Swi)
Thery Schir (Swi)
6Ukraine0:04:11.422
Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr)
Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr)
Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr)
Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr)
7Lokosphinx0:04:11.792
Maksim Kozyrev (Rus)
Sergey Shilov (Rus)
Dmitriy Sokolov (Rus)
Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus)
8Czech  Republic0:04:13.262
Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
Roman Furst (Cze)
Jan Kaduch (Cze)
Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze)
9France0:04:13.277
Vivien Brisse (Fra)
Thomas Boudat (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
Romain Le Roux (Fra)
10Kazakhstan0:04:16.222
Alexey Lyalko (Kaz)
Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz)
Dias Omirzakov (Kaz)
Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz)
11Belarus0:04:18.016
Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr)
Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr)
Yauheni Shamsonau (Blr)
Andrei Snitko (Blr)
DNFGreat  Britain
Owain Doull (GBr)
Samuel Harrison (GBr)
Joseph Kelly (GBr)
Andrew Tennant (GBr)

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round
1Denmark0:04:01.289
Casper Folsach (Den)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den)
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
2GermanyOvertaken
Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
Henning Bommel (Ger)
Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
Kersten Thiele (Ger)

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3Belgium0:04:06.951
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
4Spain0:04:11.197
Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa)
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegui (Spa)

Men's Team Sprint

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
1Germany0:00:43.790
Rene Enders (Ger)
Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
Stefan Boetticher (Ger)
2Great  Britain0:00:44.134
Philip Hindes (GBr)
Jason Kenny (GBr)
Edward Clancy (GBr)
3France0:00:44.750
Julien Palma (Fra)
Kevin Sireau (Fra)
Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
4Poland0:00:45.191
Grzegorz Drejgier (Pol)
Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol)
5Russia0:00:45.229
Sergei Kucherov (Rus)
Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
Andrei Kubeev (Rus)
6Netherlands0:00:45.291
Hylke Van Grieken (Ned)
Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
Hugo Haak (Ned)
7Petroholding Leningrad0:00:45.333
Aleksey Tkachev (Rus)
Ilya Okunev (Rus)
Valentin Savitskiy (Rus)
8Czech  Republic0:00:45.463
Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
Tomas Babek (Cze)
9Japan0:00:46.182
Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn)
Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn)
Kenta Inake (Jpn)
10Greece0:00:46.586
Ioannis Kalogeropoulos (Gre)
Christos Tserentzoulias (Gre)
Ilias Kourtelis (Gre)
11Ukraine0:00:47.085
Artem Frolov (Ukr)
Andriy Kutsenko (Ukr)
Gennadiy Genus (Ukr)
12Proter Focus Track Team0:00:50.221
Raphael Nef (Swi)
Sebastian Doehrer (Ger)
David Jansen (Swi)
DNSBulgaria
Denis Ali (Bul)
Miroslav Denev (Bul)
Miroslav Minchev (Bul)

Men's Team Sprint Finals - Gold Medal Round
1Germany0:00:43.887
Rene Enders (Ger)
Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
Stefan Boetticher (Ger)
2Great Britain0:00:44.175
Philip Hindes (GBr)
Jason Kenny (GBr)
Edward Clancy (GBr)

Men's Team Sprint Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3France0:00:44.803
Julien Palma (Fra)
Kevin Sireau (Fra)
Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
4Poland0:00:45.491
Grzegorz Drejgier (Pol)
Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol)

Men's Scratch Race

Men's Scatch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
2Manuel Cazzaro (Ita) Italy
3Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
4Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine
5Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
6Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
7King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
8Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
9Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria
10Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
11Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand-1lap
12Reniell Matthysen (RSA) Team Intellibus
13Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Proter Focus Track Team
14Cesar Octavio Ayala Mussard (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Men's Scatch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus
2Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
3Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic-1lap
4Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
5Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
6Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
7Pavel Karpenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
8Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team USN
9Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
10Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
12Jonas Poulsen (Den) Denmark
DNFManuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela
DNFMalek Marcus Mccrone (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)12pts
2Martyn Irvine (Ireland)10
3Roy Eefting (Netherlands)8
4Theo Reinhardt (Germany)7
5Simon Yates (Great Britain)6
6Nolan Hoffman (South Africa)5
7Manuel Cazzaro (Italy)4
8Anton Muzychkin (Belarus)3
9Andreas Müller (Austria)2
10Jonathan Mould (Ger) Team USN1

Men's Omnium

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
1Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany0:00:13.252
2Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:13.349
3Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia0:00:13.354
4Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:13.447
5Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:00:13.511
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.538
7Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain0:00:13.589
8Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:13.653
9Vivien Brisse (Fra) France0:00:13.662
10Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:13.879
11Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus0:00:13.887
12Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:13.984
13Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Den) Denmark0:00:14.116
14Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan0:00:14.132
15Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14.137
16Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand0:00:14.342
17Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela0:00:14.404
18Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:14.475
19Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus0:00:14.979

Men's Omnium - Points Race
1Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine107pts
2Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain103
3Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium94
4Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland73
5Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong60
6Vivien Brisse (Fra) France52
7Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan51
8Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan51
9Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany42
10Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Den) Denmark30
11Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic22
12Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia13
13Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands7
14Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
15Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus2
16Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus2
17Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx1
18Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela
DNFThanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand

Men's Omnium Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
2Glenn O'shea (Australia)
3Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
4Lucas Liss (Germany)
5Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
6Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
7Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
8Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
9Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
10Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
11Volodymyr Kogut (Ukraine)
12Vivien Brisse (France)
13Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
14Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
15Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Denmark)
16Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx
17Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus
18Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
DSQManuel Briceño (Venezuela)

Men's Omnium standings after 3 events
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)10pts
2Lucas Liss (Germany)14
3Olivier Beer (Switzerland)15
4Glenn O'shea (Australia)17
5Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)22
6Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)22
7Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)22
8Tim Veldt (Netherlands)25
9Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)26
10Vivien Brisse (France)27
11Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)29
12Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)29
13Volodymyr Kogut (Ukraine)30
14Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Denmark)38
15Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)41
16Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx45
17Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus51
18Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)72
37Manuel Briceño (Venezuela)

Women's Team Pursuit

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
1Australia0:03:24.161
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)
Amy Cure (Aus)
Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
2Great  Britain0:03:24.657
Laura Trott (GBr)
Elinor Barker (GBr)
Danielle King (GBr)
3Belarus0:03:25.626
Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
Alena Dylko (Blr)
Aksana Papko (Blr)
4Lithuania0:03:27.571
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu)
Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)
5Poland0:03:27.927
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)
Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
6Belgium0:03:34.380
Els Belmans (Bel)
Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
Lotte Kopecky (Bel)

Women's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:03:21.043
Laura Trott (GBr)
Elinor Barker (GBr)
Danielle King (GBr)
2Australia0:03:22.026
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)
Amy Cure (Aus)
Melissa Hoskins (Aus)

Women's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3Belarus0:03:25.737
Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
Alena Dylko (Blr)
Aksana Papko (Blr)
4Lithuania0:03:27.104
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu)
Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)

Women's Team Sprint

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
1Great  Britain0:00:33.526
Jessica Varnish (GBr)
Rebecca James (GBr)
2Spain0:00:34.318
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
3France0:00:34.424
Sandie Clair (Fra)
Olivia Montauban (Fra)
4Russia0:00:34.511
Daria Shmeleva (Rus)
Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)
5Petroholding  Leningrad0:00:34.565
Elena Brezhniva (Rus)
Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
6China0:00:34.615
Jingjing Shi (Chn)
Xuemei Li (Chn)
7Netherlands0:00:34.750
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned)
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
8Japan0:00:35.329
Kayono Maeda (Jpn)
Kanako Kase (Jpn)
9Venezuela0:00:36.575
Marynes Prada (Ven)
Jennifer Cesar (Ven)
10Reyno  de  Navarra-­Telco-­M­-Conor0:00:36.924
Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
Mar Manrique Villegas (Spa)

Women's Team Sprint Finals - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:00:33.428
Jessica Varnish (GBr)
Rebecca James (GBr)
2Spain0:00:34.102
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
Helena Casas Roige (Spa)

Women's Team Sprint Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3France0:00:34.197
Sandie Clair (Fra)
Olivia Montauban (Fra)
4Russia0:00:34.376
Daria Shmeleva (Rus)
Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)

Women's 500m Time Trial Final

1Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus0:00:34.121
2Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:34.318
3Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:34.451
4Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia0:00:34.452
5Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:34.482
6Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain0:00:34.809
7Sandie Clair (Fra) France0:00:34.820
8Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad0:00:35.182
9Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:35.257
10Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan0:00:35.726
11Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:00:37.031
12Marynes Prada (Ven) Venezuela0:00:37.490
13Mar Manrique Villegas (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor0:00:37.865
14Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium0:00:38.707
15Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland0:00:39.201

