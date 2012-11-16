Great Britain women earn gold in team pursuit, team sprint
Denmark wins men's team pursuit, Germany claims men's team sprint
Day 1: Men: Team Pursuit; Team Sprint; Scratch Race; Omnium: Flying Lap, Points Race, Elimination - Women: Team Pursuit; Team Sprint; 500m TT
The opening session of the UCI Track World Cup round two in Glasgow got off to a rocky start for the Great Britain team. The men's team pursuit squad literally fell out of contention in the qualifying round. But the women made up for this mistake by netting two gold medals in the team pursuit and team sprint.
The women's team pursuit squad made up a half second deficit on the Australians in the gold medal final, relying on Olympians Laura Trott and Dani King with newcomer Elinor Barker to pull off the victory over Ashlee Ankudinoff, Melissa Hoskins and Amy Cure of Australia.
"It's looking good for the future," Trott told BBC Sport about Barker's performance."To step into our line up, being world and Olympic champions, is going to be hard anyway, but it's as if she's been in the team for months."
Belarus won the bronze medal over Lithuania.
The British team got its second gold medal in the women's team sprint, with Rebecca James filling in for retired sprinter Victoria Pendleton in the pairing with Jess Varnish.
The duo repeated their strong performance in qualifying to win gold over Spaniards Tania Calvo Barbero and Helena Casas Roige.
Without the powerful final lap of Sir Chris Hoy in his eponymous velodrome, the British men's sprint team was unable to get ahead of the Germans and had to settle for silver in the final.
Rene Enders, Robert Forstermann and Stefan Boetticher won handily over Olympians Jason Kenny, Phillip Hindes and Ed Clancy, who made a switch from the endurance side after his dual gold medals in London, to join the sprint team.
The relatively young British pursuit team had a mishap during their heat that sent three riders tumbling to the wooden track. The gold was won by Denmark over Germany, with bronze going to Belgium.
According to BBC Sport, British coach Chris Newton said, "It's just one of those things. It hasn't happened for a couple of years.
"Man two, Joe [Kelley], overlapped the wheel and lost it. Man three and four [Harrison and Tennant] came down straight into him."
In the women's 500m time trial, Olga Panarina of Belarus beat Kristina Vogel (Germany) for the gold, with Tania Calvo Barbero of Spain in bronze.
In the first three events of the men's omnium, Spaniard Unai Elorriaga parlayed a victory in the elimination race into the lead in the standings. Flying lap winner Lucas Liss (Germany) is second four points in arrears, while Swiss rider Olivier Beer is in third.
Full results
|1
|Denmark
|0:04:02.981
|Casper Folsach (Den)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den)
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
|2
|Germany
|0:04:07.005
|Lucas Liss (Ger)
|Henning Bommel (Ger)
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
|Kersten Thiele (Ger)
|3
|Spain
|0:04:07.888
|Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa)
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegui (Spa)
|4
|Belgium
|0:04:08.375
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|5
|Switzerland
|0:04:10.482
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
|Frank Pasche (Swi)
|Thery Schir (Swi)
|6
|Ukraine
|0:04:11.422
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr)
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr)
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr)
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr)
|7
|Lokosphinx
|0:04:11.792
|Maksim Kozyrev (Rus)
|Sergey Shilov (Rus)
|Dmitriy Sokolov (Rus)
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus)
|8
|Czech Republic
|0:04:13.262
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
|Roman Furst (Cze)
|Jan Kaduch (Cze)
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze)
|9
|France
|0:04:13.277
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|Romain Le Roux (Fra)
|10
|Kazakhstan
|0:04:16.222
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz)
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz)
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz)
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz)
|11
|Belarus
|0:04:18.016
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr)
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr)
|Yauheni Shamsonau (Blr)
|Andrei Snitko (Blr)
|DNF
|Great Britain
|Owain Doull (GBr)
|Samuel Harrison (GBr)
|Joseph Kelly (GBr)
|Andrew Tennant (GBr)
|1
|Denmark
|0:04:01.289
|Casper Folsach (Den)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den)
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
|2
|Germany
|Overtaken
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
|Henning Bommel (Ger)
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
|Kersten Thiele (Ger)
|3
|Belgium
|0:04:06.951
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|4
|Spain
|0:04:11.197
|Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa)
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegui (Spa)
Men's Team Sprint
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.790
|Rene Enders (Ger)
|Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
|Stefan Boetticher (Ger)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.134
|Philip Hindes (GBr)
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|Edward Clancy (GBr)
|3
|France
|0:00:44.750
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|Kevin Sireau (Fra)
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|4
|Poland
|0:00:45.191
|Grzegorz Drejgier (Pol)
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol)
|5
|Russia
|0:00:45.229
|Sergei Kucherov (Rus)
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|Andrei Kubeev (Rus)
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:45.291
|Hylke Van Grieken (Ned)
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|7
|Petroholding Leningrad
|0:00:45.333
|Aleksey Tkachev (Rus)
|Ilya Okunev (Rus)
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus)
|8
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.463
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|Tomas Babek (Cze)
|9
|Japan
|0:00:46.182
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn)
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn)
|Kenta Inake (Jpn)
|10
|Greece
|0:00:46.586
|Ioannis Kalogeropoulos (Gre)
|Christos Tserentzoulias (Gre)
|Ilias Kourtelis (Gre)
|11
|Ukraine
|0:00:47.085
|Artem Frolov (Ukr)
|Andriy Kutsenko (Ukr)
|Gennadiy Genus (Ukr)
|12
|Proter Focus Track Team
|0:00:50.221
|Raphael Nef (Swi)
|Sebastian Doehrer (Ger)
|David Jansen (Swi)
|DNS
|Bulgaria
|Denis Ali (Bul)
|Miroslav Denev (Bul)
|Miroslav Minchev (Bul)
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.887
|Rene Enders (Ger)
|Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
|Stefan Boetticher (Ger)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.175
|Philip Hindes (GBr)
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|Edward Clancy (GBr)
|3
|France
|0:00:44.803
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|Kevin Sireau (Fra)
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|4
|Poland
|0:00:45.491
|Grzegorz Drejgier (Pol)
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol)
Men's Scratch Race
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Manuel Cazzaro (Ita) Italy
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|4
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
|6
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|7
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|9
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria
|10
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand
|-1lap
|12
|Reniell Matthysen (RSA) Team Intellibus
|13
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Proter Focus Track Team
|14
|Cesar Octavio Ayala Mussard (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|1
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|-1lap
|4
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|5
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|7
|Pavel Karpenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|8
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team USN
|9
|Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
|10
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|12
|Jonas Poulsen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela
|DNF
|Malek Marcus Mccrone (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|12
|pts
|2
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|10
|3
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|8
|4
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|7
|5
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|6
|6
|Nolan Hoffman (South Africa)
|5
|7
|Manuel Cazzaro (Italy)
|4
|8
|Anton Muzychkin (Belarus)
|3
|9
|Andreas Müller (Austria)
|2
|10
|Jonathan Mould (Ger) Team USN
|1
Men's Omnium
|1
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13.252
|2
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:13.349
|3
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.354
|4
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:13.447
|5
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:13.511
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.538
|7
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain
|0:00:13.589
|8
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:13.653
|9
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|0:00:13.662
|10
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:13.879
|11
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:13.887
|12
|Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:13.984
|13
|Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Den) Denmark
|0:00:14.116
|14
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:14.132
|15
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14.137
|16
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:14.342
|17
|Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:14.404
|18
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:14.475
|19
|Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus
|0:00:14.979
|1
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine
|107
|pts
|2
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain
|103
|3
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|94
|4
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|73
|5
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|60
|6
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|52
|7
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|8
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|51
|9
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|42
|10
|Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Den) Denmark
|30
|11
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|22
|12
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|13
|13
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|14
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|15
|Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus
|2
|16
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|2
|17
|Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|1
|18
|Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela
|DNF
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|2
|Glenn O'shea (Australia)
|3
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|4
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|5
|Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
|6
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|7
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|8
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|9
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|10
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|11
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukraine)
|12
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|13
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|14
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|15
|Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Denmark)
|16
|Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|17
|Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus
|18
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
|DSQ
|Manuel Briceño (Venezuela)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|10
|pts
|2
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|14
|3
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|15
|4
|Glenn O'shea (Australia)
|17
|5
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|22
|6
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|22
|7
|Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
|22
|8
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|25
|9
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|26
|10
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|27
|11
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|29
|12
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|29
|13
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukraine)
|30
|14
|Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Denmark)
|38
|15
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|41
|16
|Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|45
|17
|Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus
|51
|18
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
|72
|37
|Manuel Briceño (Venezuela)
Women's Team Pursuit
|1
|Australia
|0:03:24.161
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:24.657
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|Danielle King (GBr)
|3
|Belarus
|0:03:25.626
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|Alena Dylko (Blr)
|Aksana Papko (Blr)
|4
|Lithuania
|0:03:27.571
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu)
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)
|5
|Poland
|0:03:27.927
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|6
|Belgium
|0:03:34.380
|Els Belmans (Bel)
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:21.043
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|Danielle King (GBr)
|2
|Australia
|0:03:22.026
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|3
|Belarus
|0:03:25.737
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|Alena Dylko (Blr)
|Aksana Papko (Blr)
|4
|Lithuania
|0:03:27.104
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu)
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)
Women's Team Sprint
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.526
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|Rebecca James (GBr)
|2
|Spain
|0:00:34.318
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|3
|France
|0:00:34.424
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|4
|Russia
|0:00:34.511
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus)
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)
|5
|Petroholding Leningrad
|0:00:34.565
|Elena Brezhniva (Rus)
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
|6
|China
|0:00:34.615
|Jingjing Shi (Chn)
|Xuemei Li (Chn)
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:34.750
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned)
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
|8
|Japan
|0:00:35.329
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn)
|Kanako Kase (Jpn)
|9
|Venezuela
|0:00:36.575
|Marynes Prada (Ven)
|Jennifer Cesar (Ven)
|10
|Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|0:00:36.924
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
|Mar Manrique Villegas (Spa)
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.428
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|Rebecca James (GBr)
|2
|Spain
|0:00:34.102
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|3
|France
|0:00:34.197
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|4
|Russia
|0:00:34.376
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus)
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)
Women's 500m Time Trial Final
|1
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:34.121
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:34.318
|3
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:34.451
|4
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:34.452
|5
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:34.482
|6
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:34.809
|7
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|0:00:34.820
|8
|Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|0:00:35.182
|9
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:35.257
|10
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:35.726
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:00:37.031
|12
|Marynes Prada (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:37.490
|13
|Mar Manrique Villegas (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|0:00:37.865
|14
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:38.707
|15
|Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland
|0:00:39.201
