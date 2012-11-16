Image 1 of 43 The German team celebrate their team sprint gold medal victory (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 43 The British men's team sprint trio start their silver medal ride (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 3 of 43 Great Britain on the top spot of the women's team pursuit podium (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 43 Germany on their way to win the silver medal in the team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 5 of 43 Jess Varnish could only finish 6th in the women's 500m time trial (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 6 of 43 The Danish team qualified fastest but missed the chance to go under 4 minutes in the men's 4,000m team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 7 of 43 Olga Panarina (Belarus) powers round to win the women's 500m time trial (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 8 of 43 The men's scratch race podium - The opening session of the UCI Track World Cup round two in Glasgow got off to a rocky start for the Great Britain team. The men's team pursuit squad literally fell out of contention in the qualifying round. But the women made up for this mistake by netting two gold medals in the team pursuit and team sprint.

The women's team pursuit squad made up a half second deficit on the Australians in the gold medal final, relying on Olympians Laura Trott and Dani King with newcomer Elinor Barker to pull off the victory over Ashlee Ankudinoff, Melissa Hoskins and Amy Cure of Australia.

"It's looking good for the future," Trott told BBC Sport about Barker's performance."To step into our line up, being world and Olympic champions, is going to be hard anyway, but it's as if she's been in the team for months."

Belarus won the bronze medal over Lithuania.

The British team got its second gold medal in the women's team sprint, with Rebecca James filling in for retired sprinter Victoria Pendleton in the pairing with Jess Varnish.

The duo repeated their strong performance in qualifying to win gold over Spaniards Tania Calvo Barbero and Helena Casas Roige.

Without the powerful final lap of Sir Chris Hoy in his eponymous velodrome, the British men's sprint team was unable to get ahead of the Germans and had to settle for silver in the final.

Rene Enders, Robert Forstermann and Stefan Boetticher won handily over Olympians Jason Kenny, Phillip Hindes and Ed Clancy, who made a switch from the endurance side after his dual gold medals in London, to join the sprint team.

The relatively young British pursuit team had a mishap during their heat that sent three riders tumbling to the wooden track. The gold was won by Denmark over Germany, with bronze going to Belgium.

According to BBC Sport, British coach Chris Newton said, "It's just one of those things. It hasn't happened for a couple of years.

"Man two, Joe [Kelley], overlapped the wheel and lost it. Man three and four [Harrison and Tennant] came down straight into him."

In the women's 500m time trial, Olga Panarina of Belarus beat Kristina Vogel (Germany) for the gold, with Tania Calvo Barbero of Spain in bronze.

In the first three events of the men's omnium, Spaniard Unai Elorriaga parlayed a victory in the elimination race into the lead in the standings. Flying lap winner Lucas Liss (Germany) is second four points in arrears, while Swiss rider Olivier Beer is in third.

Full results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 1 Denmark 0:04:02.981 Casper Folsach (Den) Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) 2 Germany 0:04:07.005 Lucas Liss (Ger) Henning Bommel (Ger) Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Kersten Thiele (Ger) 3 Spain 0:04:07.888 Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa) Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegui (Spa) 4 Belgium 0:04:08.375 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) 5 Switzerland 0:04:10.482 Olivier Beer (Swi) Tristan Marguet (Swi) Frank Pasche (Swi) Thery Schir (Swi) 6 Ukraine 0:04:11.422 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) 7 Lokosphinx 0:04:11.792 Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Sergey Shilov (Rus) Dmitriy Sokolov (Rus) Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) 8 Czech Republic 0:04:13.262 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Roman Furst (Cze) Jan Kaduch (Cze) Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze) 9 France 0:04:13.277 Vivien Brisse (Fra) Thomas Boudat (Fra) Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Romain Le Roux (Fra) 10 Kazakhstan 0:04:16.222 Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) 11 Belarus 0:04:18.016 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Yauheni Shamsonau (Blr) Andrei Snitko (Blr) DNF Great Britain Owain Doull (GBr) Samuel Harrison (GBr) Joseph Kelly (GBr) Andrew Tennant (GBr)

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round 1 Denmark 0:04:01.289 Casper Folsach (Den) Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) 2 Germany Overtaken Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Henning Bommel (Ger) Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Kersten Thiele (Ger)

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round 3 Belgium 0:04:06.951 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) 4 Spain 0:04:11.197 Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa) Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegui (Spa)

Men's Team Sprint

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying 1 Germany 0:00:43.790 Rene Enders (Ger) Robert Foerstemann (Ger) Stefan Boetticher (Ger) 2 Great Britain 0:00:44.134 Philip Hindes (GBr) Jason Kenny (GBr) Edward Clancy (GBr) 3 France 0:00:44.750 Julien Palma (Fra) Kevin Sireau (Fra) Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 4 Poland 0:00:45.191 Grzegorz Drejgier (Pol) Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) 5 Russia 0:00:45.229 Sergei Kucherov (Rus) Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Andrei Kubeev (Rus) 6 Netherlands 0:00:45.291 Hylke Van Grieken (Ned) Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Hugo Haak (Ned) 7 Petroholding Leningrad 0:00:45.333 Aleksey Tkachev (Rus) Ilya Okunev (Rus) Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) 8 Czech Republic 0:00:45.463 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Tomas Babek (Cze) 9 Japan 0:00:46.182 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Kenta Inake (Jpn) 10 Greece 0:00:46.586 Ioannis Kalogeropoulos (Gre) Christos Tserentzoulias (Gre) Ilias Kourtelis (Gre) 11 Ukraine 0:00:47.085 Artem Frolov (Ukr) Andriy Kutsenko (Ukr) Gennadiy Genus (Ukr) 12 Proter Focus Track Team 0:00:50.221 Raphael Nef (Swi) Sebastian Doehrer (Ger) David Jansen (Swi) DNS Bulgaria Denis Ali (Bul) Miroslav Denev (Bul) Miroslav Minchev (Bul)

Men's Team Sprint Finals - Gold Medal Round 1 Germany 0:00:43.887 Rene Enders (Ger) Robert Foerstemann (Ger) Stefan Boetticher (Ger) 2 Great Britain 0:00:44.175 Philip Hindes (GBr) Jason Kenny (GBr) Edward Clancy (GBr)

Men's Team Sprint Finals - Bronze Medal Round 3 France 0:00:44.803 Julien Palma (Fra) Kevin Sireau (Fra) Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 4 Poland 0:00:45.491 Grzegorz Drejgier (Pol) Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Krzysztof Maksel (Pol)

Men's Scratch Race

Men's Scatch Race Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 2 Manuel Cazzaro (Ita) Italy 3 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 4 Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland 6 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium 7 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 8 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany 9 Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria 10 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 11 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand -1lap 12 Reniell Matthysen (RSA) Team Intellibus 13 Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Proter Focus Track Team 14 Cesar Octavio Ayala Mussard (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Men's Scatch Race Qualifying - Heat 2 1 Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus 2 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland 3 Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic -1lap 4 Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa 5 Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand 6 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 7 Pavel Karpenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 8 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team USN 9 Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina 10 Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France 12 Jonas Poulsen (Den) Denmark DNF Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela DNF Malek Marcus Mccrone (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 12 pts 2 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 10 3 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 8 4 Theo Reinhardt (Germany) 7 5 Simon Yates (Great Britain) 6 6 Nolan Hoffman (South Africa) 5 7 Manuel Cazzaro (Italy) 4 8 Anton Muzychkin (Belarus) 3 9 Andreas Müller (Austria) 2 10 Jonathan Mould (Ger) Team USN 1

Men's Omnium

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap 1 Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany 0:00:13.252 2 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:13.349 3 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia 0:00:13.354 4 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:13.447 5 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:13.511 6 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium 0:00:13.538 7 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain 0:00:13.589 8 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:13.653 9 Vivien Brisse (Fra) France 0:00:13.662 10 Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:13.879 11 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 0:00:13.887 12 Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:13.984 13 Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Den) Denmark 0:00:14.116 14 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 0:00:14.132 15 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:14.137 16 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand 0:00:14.342 17 Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:14.404 18 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:14.475 19 Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus 0:00:14.979

Men's Omnium - Points Race 1 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine 107 pts 2 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain 103 3 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium 94 4 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 73 5 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 60 6 Vivien Brisse (Fra) France 52 7 Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 51 8 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 51 9 Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany 42 10 Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Den) Denmark 30 11 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 22 12 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia 13 13 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 7 14 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 15 Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus 2 16 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 2 17 Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx 1 18 Manuel Briceño (Ven) Venezuela DNF Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand

Men's Omnium Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 2 Glenn O'shea (Australia) 3 Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic) 4 Lucas Liss (Germany) 5 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 6 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 7 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 8 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 9 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) 10 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 11 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukraine) 12 Vivien Brisse (France) 13 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 14 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 15 Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Denmark) 16 Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx 17 Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus 18 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand) DSQ Manuel Briceño (Venezuela)

Men's Omnium standings after 3 events # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 10 pts 2 Lucas Liss (Germany) 14 3 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) 15 4 Glenn O'shea (Australia) 17 5 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 22 6 Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic) 22 7 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 22 8 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 25 9 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 26 10 Vivien Brisse (France) 27 11 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 29 12 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 29 13 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukraine) 30 14 Mathias Wichmann Krigbaum (Denmark) 38 15 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 41 16 Dmitry Strahov (Rus) Lokosphinx 45 17 Boyd Roberts (RSA) Team Intellibus 51 18 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand) 72 37 Manuel Briceño (Venezuela)

Women's Team Pursuit

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 1 Australia 0:03:24.161 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Amy Cure (Aus) Melissa Hoskins (Aus) 2 Great Britain 0:03:24.657 Laura Trott (GBr) Elinor Barker (GBr) Danielle King (GBr) 3 Belarus 0:03:25.626 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Alena Dylko (Blr) Aksana Papko (Blr) 4 Lithuania 0:03:27.571 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) 5 Poland 0:03:27.927 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 6 Belgium 0:03:34.380 Els Belmans (Bel) Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lotte Kopecky (Bel)

Women's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round 1 Great Britain 0:03:21.043 Laura Trott (GBr) Elinor Barker (GBr) Danielle King (GBr) 2 Australia 0:03:22.026 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Amy Cure (Aus) Melissa Hoskins (Aus)

Women's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round 3 Belarus 0:03:25.737 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Alena Dylko (Blr) Aksana Papko (Blr) 4 Lithuania 0:03:27.104 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)

Women's Team Sprint

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying 1 Great Britain 0:00:33.526 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Rebecca James (GBr) 2 Spain 0:00:34.318 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Helena Casas Roige (Spa) 3 France 0:00:34.424 Sandie Clair (Fra) Olivia Montauban (Fra) 4 Russia 0:00:34.511 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) 5 Petroholding Leningrad 0:00:34.565 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) 6 China 0:00:34.615 Jingjing Shi (Chn) Xuemei Li (Chn) 7 Netherlands 0:00:34.750 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) 8 Japan 0:00:35.329 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Kanako Kase (Jpn) 9 Venezuela 0:00:36.575 Marynes Prada (Ven) Jennifer Cesar (Ven) 10 Reyno de Navarra-­Telco-­M­-Conor 0:00:36.924 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Mar Manrique Villegas (Spa)

Women's Team Sprint Finals - Gold Medal Round 1 Great Britain 0:00:33.428 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Rebecca James (GBr) 2 Spain 0:00:34.102 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Helena Casas Roige (Spa)

Women's Team Sprint Finals - Bronze Medal Round 3 France 0:00:34.197 Sandie Clair (Fra) Olivia Montauban (Fra) 4 Russia 0:00:34.376 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)

Women's 500m Time Trial Final