Track Worlds: Great Britain topple Italy in men's team pursuit

Men's Team Pursuit - Britain beat Italy, Denmark takes bronze

The controversial Shell logo on GB's team kit

Great Britain claimed the men's team pursuit world title in a gloves-off title fight with defending world champions Italy, their first in the discipline since 2018.

It was Hour Record holder against previous Hour Record holder as Filippo Ganna and his Italian teammates Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, and Manilo Moro went up against Dan Bigham and British teammates Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon.

The British gained the early advantage but Ganna came to the front in the final 750 metres to do his usual late surge but this time he found it was not enough, as the British held onto a 0.2-second lead on the line.

Olympic champions Denmark (Tobias Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Norman Hansen, and Rasmus Pedersen) looked to be lagging behind Australia in the bronze medal, but the quartet made a big surge in the final kilometre to snatch the last podium spot from Conor Leahy, Kelland O'Brien, Sam Welsford and James Moriarty by 1.4 seconds.