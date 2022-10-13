Track Worlds: Great Britain topple Italy in men's team pursuit

By Laura Weislo
published

Men's Team Pursuit - Britain beat Italy, Denmark takes bronze

British team riders Ethan Hayter 2nd R Oliver Wood L Ethan Vernon R and Daniel Bigham 2nd L celebrate winning the Mens Team Pursuit finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Velodrome of SaintQuentinenYvelines southwest of Paris on October 13 2022 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
British riders celebrate their victory in the team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Great Britain claimed the men's team pursuit world title in a gloves-off title fight with defending world champions Italy, their first in the discipline since 2018.

It was Hour Record holder against previous Hour Record holder as Filippo Ganna and his Italian teammates Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, and Manilo Moro went up against Dan Bigham and British teammates Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon.

The British gained the early advantage but Ganna came to the front in the final 750 metres to do his usual late surge but this time he found it was not enough, as the British held onto a 0.2-second lead on the line.

Olympic champions Denmark (Tobias Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Norman Hansen, and Rasmus Pedersen) looked to be lagging behind Australia in the bronze medal, but the quartet made a big surge in the final kilometre to snatch the last podium spot from Conor Leahy, Kelland O'Brien, Sam Welsford and James Moriarty by 1.4 seconds.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain (Ethan Hayter, Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon, Daniel Bigham) 0:03:45.829
2Italy (Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Milan, Manlio Moro, Francesco Lamon) 0:03:46.033
3Denmark (Tobias Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Norman Hansen, Rasmus Pedersen) 0:03:46.721
4Australia (Conor Leahy, Kelland O'Brien, Samuel Welsford, James Moriarty, Joshua Duffy) 0:03:48.127
5New Zealand (Aaron Gate, Thomas Sexton, Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere, Campbell Stewart)
6France (Benjamin Thomas, Valentin Tabellion, Corentin Ermenault, Quentin Lafargue, Thomas Denis)
7Germany (Theo Reinhardt, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Nicolas Heinrich, Leon Rohde)
8Belgium (Tuur Dens, Thibaut Bernard, Gianluca Pollefliet, Noah Vandenbranden)
9Japan (Shunsuke Imamura, Kazushige Kuboki, Naoki Kojima, Shoi Matsuda)
10Switzerland (Claudio Imhof, Simon Vitzthum, Valere Thiebaud, Alex Vogel)
11Canada (Dylan Bibic, Mathias Guillemette, Carson Mattern, Sean Richardson)
12Poland (Alan Banaszek, Kacper Majewski, Bartosz Rudyk, Szymon Sajnok)
13People's Republic Of China (Boan Li, Haijiao Sun, Yang Yang, Haiao Zhang)
14United States Of America (David Domonoske, Anders Johnson, Grant Koontz, Brendan Rhim)
15Spain (Erik Martorell Haga, Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello, Alberto Perez Diaz, Jaime Romero Villanueva)

